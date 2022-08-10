ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Crews working on Star Lodge Fire

Update: Wednesday, Aug. 10 The Amarillo Fire Department released further information on the fire, which resulted in two alarms and “significant damage” to the impacted building. Original: AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to staff from MyHighPlains.com, fire crews are currently fighting a structure fire at the Star Lodge, located at 810 West Amarillo Boulevard. According to MyHighPlains […]
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

2 Alarm Fire In Amarillo

A 2-alarm fire at North Jefferson Street and Northwest 11th Avenue has fire officials investigating. Amarillo Fire crews responded to the blaze at 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night to find fire and smoke showing at a large garage. The blaze was brought under control by 11:00 p.m, with significant damage to...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Enormous Oopsie! Car Slams Into Office On Wolflin Ave

Sometimes things happen in life. All I have to say is thank goodness for insurance. I was taking my son to his therapy appointment yesterday. It was a normal afternoon, this was something we did a thousand times. We got there early and we were waiting in the car, something we've done a thousand times.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Officials working on a crash on Boys Ranch road

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - DPS and emergency responders are working on a crash at Boys Ranch Road and Saddleback Drive. According to a witness, four cars are involved in the crash. More information will be given once available.
BOYS RANCH, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 dead, 2 injured in Thursday Potter County crash

Update (5:22 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation said that RM 1061 is now reopened after Thursday morning’s wreck in Potter County. Update (11:45 a.m.) Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety provided information on the Thursday morning accident in northwest Potter County. Officials said that a semi-truck […]
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KFDA

Xcel Energy crews working on power outage in downtown

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy crews are working on a power outage in downtown. Crews are working on the Pierce Street Substation where all three circuits are out. Xcel crews are planning on rerouting power around Pierce Street to restore power back to the customers and then make any necessary repairs at the substation.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Santa Fe Depot under construction, adding new covered pavilion

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The historic Santa Fe Depot lot is under construction as the City of Amarillo builds a covered pavilion on the grounds. The City says adding this new structure will benefit the community and be designed in a style that respects the history of the Depot. “The...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Red Light Cameras About To Be Obliterated From Amarillo

They're pesky. They're annoying. They cause us anxiety and panic. And now, they're about to be gone. What exactly am I referring to? I'm talking about those red light cameras that like to snap our picture on a bad hair day. I mean, they even like to get us when we look our best, but they'll no longer be able to catch those live-action shots of us driving.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo to shut down red light camera system

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Red light camera tickets will soon be a thing of the past for Amarillo drivers. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, local authorities are no longer permitted to install or operate photographic traffic signal enforcement systems, or red light cameras, and use of evidence from photographic enforcement systems is prohibited. […]
AMARILLO, TX
Denver Channel

Texas family reunited with dog stolen nearly 5 years ago

BAYTOWN, TEXAS — A joyful reunion nearly five years in the making happened over the weekend in Texas as a German shepherd returned home. Sheba was stolen from her Houston-area home in January 2018, CBS affiliate KFDM reported. According to the news outlet, the dog was discovered nearly 600...
BORGER, TX
