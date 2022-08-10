ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

cbs4indy.com

Suspect in Bloomington murder investigation arrested in Chicago suburb

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police have a suspect in custody for a deadly shooting that happened in a Bloomington apartment. The Bloomington Police Department said Kendrick Q. Webb faces charges after police say he got into an argument with a resident of Kinser Flats Apartments. During the argument, police say Webb shot Tyshawn Carter in the head.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
CBS Chicago

Southwest Side neighbors on edge after car enthusiast takeover turns violent

CHICAGO (CBS) -- They're commonly known as takeovers – meetups where car enthusiasts get together and socialize.But a recent one in the Marquette Park neighborhood seems to have turned violent – and residents there say they are worried about their safety. They also fear another takeover could get out of hand again.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, police said dozens of drivers went into the parking lot of a warehouse this past Saturday night – where things quickly escalated. It was all captured on camera.On Tuesday night, residents called on authorities to put a stop to such gatherings.The dramatic video...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man found beaten to death in Pottawattomie Park, authorities say

Officials say a man found dead behind the Pottawattomie Park field house on Tuesday morning was killed in a physical attack. The Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide. Chicago police responded to the park, 7340 North Rogers, around 8:40 a.m. after someone found the man’s...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Surveillance video shows Chicago thieves stealing photography equipment

CHICAGO - Video shows a woman searching the halls of 4001 N. Ravenswood — the home of Chicago Photography Classes. Inside the building is FreshLens Chicago, a studio and nonprofit aimed at teaching youth about photography. The woman eventually leaves the building and appears to hold the door for...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Driver of party bus that rammed several cars charged

CHICAGO — The driver of a party bus that damaged several vehicles Saturday was officially charged Monday. Gregory Baldwin, 45, faces multiple charges including reckless driving and criminal damage to government property. Baldwin was behind the wheel of a party bus Saturday that rammed 13 vehicles on Chicago’s North Side. The bus was traveling in […]
CHICAGO, IL
townandtourist.com

15 Best Waterfalls Near Chicago (To Explore & Enjoy)

Chicago is known as one of the largest cities in the United States. With plenty of museums, nightlife, restaurants, and culture, it also has plenty of unique nature areas to boast about!. The greater Chicago area is home to not only Lake Michigan, but also to many nature preserves and...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman dies after kayaking accident last month on northwest Indiana lake

HOBART, Ind. - A 54-year-old woman who was critically injured after a kayaking incident last month in northwest Indiana has died. Carol Rose Wolff Williams, of Griffith, Ind., died Sunday after the July 31 accident on Robinson Lake in Hobart, according to the Lake County medical examiner's office. Williams and...
HOBART, IN
panoramanow.com

Kielbasa Fest – East Chicago

Kielbasa Fest has now become an annual event at Kosciuszko Park, located at 151st Street and Indianapolis Boulevard in East Chicago. The park is named after the famous polish war hero. The festival will be held on Saturday, August 20th, 2022. The idea for the fest was started when a...
EAST CHICAGO, IN
