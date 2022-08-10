ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Juvenile arrested as part of Anti-Violence Initiative detail

PEORIA, Ill. – A juvenile has been arrested in connection with a recent armed robbery in Peoria. That’s what Peoria Police says was the major development in another special enforcement detail that was part of Chief Eric Echevarria’s anti-violence initiative. Police say just after 7 p.m. Tuesday,...
PPD: Officer uninjured, driver hospitalized after crash with patrol car

PEORIA, Ill. — We’re learning more about a traffic crash that involved a Peoria Police officer. PPD says it happened just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of West McClure Avenue and North Linn Street. A car reportedly ran a stop sign at the intersection and then...
PEORIA, IL
Peoria School Resource Officers to work with Peoria Police

PEORIA, Ill. – You may soon see some of the school resource officers in Peoria District 150 responding to incidents happening outside school grounds. That’s part of a new memorandum of understanding being reached between Peoria Police, and Peoria Public Schools — especially as it relates to things like curfew violations.
PEORIA, IL
Social media video shows Bartonville firefighter using N-word

BARTONVILLE, Ill. – The Bartonville Fire Department is under fire again — this time, after a years-old video resurfaced on social media allegedly showing the assistant chief using a racial slur. A pair of videos on TikTok — viewed almost 200,000 times combined — allegedly show Drew Zachman...
BARTONVILLE, IL
Rossi pleads not guilty to federal mail fraud charges

PEORIA, Ill. – The sidelined CEO of Pekin-based Reditus Labs may have violated a condition of his pre-trial release. Aaron Rossi was in federal court in Peoria Thursday afternoon via video conference, where he pleaded not guilty to a number of charges filed against him last month, accusing him of mail fraud, in addition to counts of filing a false tax return he already faced.
PEORIA, IL
Peoria City Council approves Friendship House expansion

PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria City Council is giving its blessing to an expansion of Friendship House. The council this week approved the expansion as a special use, in Council Member Tim Riggenbach’s newly-redrawn Third District. “This is a classic example of their simple project of expanding the...
PEORIA, IL
Ledgestone Open brings thousands to Central Illinois this week

PEORIA, Ill. — It’s a big week for disc golf enthusiasts. Area courses hosted the Jr. and Masters World Championships just a few weeks ago. The Ledgestone Open, which begins Thursday, is now bringing another 2,200 players to Central Illinois, many who are already here ahead of the practice rounds.
PEORIA, IL

