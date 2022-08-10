ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Inflation falls to 9.8% in producer index for July in hint of peak

Inflation as measured by producer wholesale prices slowed to 9.8% for the year ending in July, according to a report Thursday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That year-over-year inflation rate was down from 11.3% the month before and lower than forecasters expected. On a month-to-month basis, the producer price index declined by 0.5%.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Price Index#Us Federal Reserve#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Btc#The Us Federal Reserve
Fortune

Even though inflation might have just peaked, here are 4 reasons you still won’t be able to afford stuff, Goldman says

So inflation might have finally peaked. It was literally zero last month, as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) showed that prices were unchanged from July to August, finally surprising economists to the downside, instead of the upside. In other words, economists have been consistently wrong on how bad inflation would get, except last month they thought it would be worse.
BUSINESS
NBC News

Consumer prices rose by 8.5% year over year in July as the summer of inflation wears on

Inflation reached 8.5% in July, compared with a 40-year high of 9.1% in June, providing a measure of relief to consumers as gas prices drop. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had projected inflation in July to fall to 8.7%. On a month-to-month basis, the July Consumer Price Index reading was unchanged from June — meaning no price growth was registered. That compares with June's month-on-month increase of 1.3%.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
cryptopotato.com

Can Bitcoin Finally Break $24K or is Another Crash Coming? (BTC Price Analysis)

Bitcoin continues its struggle to push and hold above $24K, as it has been rejected from this significant level for the third time. The price rebounded from the $20K support level last month and has been making higher highs and lows on the daily chart. This resulted in the creation of a bullish structure. Can the cryptocurrency finally break through its goal of the $24K resistance level?
CURRENCIES
US News and World Report

Stocks Rally, Dollar Falls on Easing Inflation

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street equities rallied and the dollar tumbled after signs of sharply decelerating U.S. inflation prompted bets that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates at a slower pace than previously expected. Treasury yields mostly pulled back from an earlier plunge as investors digested data showing...
STOCKS
cryptopotato.com

MakerDAO Co-Founder Proposes Dumping $3.5 Billion USDC Reserves for ETH

While bullish for Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin called the potential conversion a “terrible idea.”. MakerDAO co-founder Rune Christensen recently proposed removing all USDC from the DAI stablecoin’s peg-stability module. He suggested that the USDC within, worth $3.5 billion, could be used to buy ETH instead. Yet despite what such...
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Ethereum Merge Attracts Institutional Investors: Report

Ahead of the much-awaited Merge, institutional inflows into Ethereum products have intensified. The timing of the Merge has been the bone of contention for the Ethereum ecosystem. Developers expect it around September 19, even as the timeline is not concrete. But, with the details before the final testing phase of the event revealed, derivative trades have flipped bullish.
MARKETS
biztoc.com

Stock market rally muted after Fed official says ‘far away from inflation victory’

Live, rolling coverage of business, economics and financial markets as investors welcome surprise fall in US inflation but officials warn of further rate hikes. Good morning, and welcome to our live coverage of business, economics and financial markets. Stock markets around the world have rallied after US consumer price index...
STOCKS
cryptopotato.com

SOL With Another Attempt at $44, Will The Bulls Finally Make It? (Solana Price Analysis)

After two failed attempts to break above the $44 level, Solana is back at it again. The bulls are seemingly very eager to push the price higher. The cryptocurrency rallied above the $4 key resistance level today but is now falling back down. If the buyers fail to sustain the momentum, then this might result in the third failed attempt at breaking this important level. The key support, meanwhile, is found at $40.
STOCKS
cryptopotato.com

India Investigates Ten Crypto Exchanges For Laundering Over $125 Million

India’s Enforcement Directorate is conducting an investigation on ten exchanges for laundering over Rs 1,000 Crore or $125M+ in crypto. India’s Enforcement Directorate is conducting an investigation against ten cryptocurrency exchanges allegedly involved in laundering more than 1 billion rupees, equivalent to more than $125 million in digital currency.
WORLD
cryptopotato.com

Crypto Prices Found a Floor Because of Ethereum’s Merge, JPM Says

Expectations around Ethereum’s Merge and the limited contagion of collapsing projects led to the partial recovery of the crypto market, JPMorgan analysts said. According to the multinational investment bank – JPMorgan Chase & Co. – the main reason for the recent recovery of the cryptocurrency market is the expectation that Ethereum will complete its shift from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake this year.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy