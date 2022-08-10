Read full article on original website
Dow soars 460 points as US stocks surge after inflation cools from 4-decade high
US stocks rallied Wednesday after data showed headline US inflation cooled in July. The headline reading of 8.5% was below expectations of 8.7% and cooled from June's 9.1% rate. Core inflation was steady at 5.9% as falling gas prices were offset by increased food and shelter costs. US stocks soared...
Stock Market Today - 8/11: Stocks End Mixed As Cooling Inflation Slows Fed Rate Bets
U.S. stocks ended mixed after giving up early gains as investors digested fresh inflation data. The S&P 500 fell 2.90, or 0.01%, to 4,207.34. The Dow Industrials ended up 27.62, or 0.01%, at 33,337.13. The Nasdaq composite fell 74. 89, or 0.6%, to 12,779.91. Updated at 12:20 pm EST. U.S....
Washington Examiner
Inflation falls to 9.8% in producer index for July in hint of peak
Inflation as measured by producer wholesale prices slowed to 9.8% for the year ending in July, according to a report Thursday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That year-over-year inflation rate was down from 11.3% the month before and lower than forecasters expected. On a month-to-month basis, the producer price index declined by 0.5%.
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Price Analysis August-12: Ethereum, Binance Coin, Cardano, Solana, and Avalanche
This week, we take a closer look at Ethereum, Binance Coin, Cardano, Solana, and Avalanche. Ethereum has reached prices not seen since May and is close to $2,000. This latest bullish momentum has pushed the price up by 18.1% in the past seven days, making this one of the best weeks for ETH.
Investors are betting there's a 60% chance of a smaller Fed rate hike in September after July inflation cooled
Investors on Wednesday were betting the Fed will dial back on rate hikes next month after July's CPI reading. The CME FedWatch tool showed a 41.5% probability of a September rate increase of 75 basis points, coming down from 68% on Tuesday. The US Dollar Index was lower after July...
Even though inflation might have just peaked, here are 4 reasons you still won’t be able to afford stuff, Goldman says
So inflation might have finally peaked. It was literally zero last month, as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) showed that prices were unchanged from July to August, finally surprising economists to the downside, instead of the upside. In other words, economists have been consistently wrong on how bad inflation would get, except last month they thought it would be worse.
CPI Inflation Slows To 8.5% In July, Stocks Rip Higher — But Are Wages Keeping Up?
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY SPY traded higher by 1% on Wednesday morning after the Labor Department reported an 8.5% year-over-year increase in the consumer price index in the month of July, a potential sign that inflation may finally have peaked. What Happened: The headline CPI rose 8.5%...
Consumer prices rose by 8.5% year over year in July as the summer of inflation wears on
Inflation reached 8.5% in July, compared with a 40-year high of 9.1% in June, providing a measure of relief to consumers as gas prices drop. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had projected inflation in July to fall to 8.7%. On a month-to-month basis, the July Consumer Price Index reading was unchanged from June — meaning no price growth was registered. That compares with June's month-on-month increase of 1.3%.
cryptopotato.com
Can Bitcoin Finally Break $24K or is Another Crash Coming? (BTC Price Analysis)
Bitcoin continues its struggle to push and hold above $24K, as it has been rejected from this significant level for the third time. The price rebounded from the $20K support level last month and has been making higher highs and lows on the daily chart. This resulted in the creation of a bullish structure. Can the cryptocurrency finally break through its goal of the $24K resistance level?
US News and World Report
Stocks Rally, Dollar Falls on Easing Inflation
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street equities rallied and the dollar tumbled after signs of sharply decelerating U.S. inflation prompted bets that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates at a slower pace than previously expected. Treasury yields mostly pulled back from an earlier plunge as investors digested data showing...
cryptopotato.com
BTC Soars Towards $24K on CPI Numbers, Will the Resistance Fall? (Bitcoin Price Analysis)
The past couple of days have been very exciting for the entire cryptocurrency industry and Bitcoin is no exception. BTC soared towards $24K today on news of slowing down inflation in the US. The question is if this will be enough for the critical resistance level to finally fall. Technical...
cryptopotato.com
MakerDAO Co-Founder Proposes Dumping $3.5 Billion USDC Reserves for ETH
While bullish for Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin called the potential conversion a “terrible idea.”. MakerDAO co-founder Rune Christensen recently proposed removing all USDC from the DAI stablecoin’s peg-stability module. He suggested that the USDC within, worth $3.5 billion, could be used to buy ETH instead. Yet despite what such...
cryptopotato.com
Ethereum Merge Attracts Institutional Investors: Report
Ahead of the much-awaited Merge, institutional inflows into Ethereum products have intensified. The timing of the Merge has been the bone of contention for the Ethereum ecosystem. Developers expect it around September 19, even as the timeline is not concrete. But, with the details before the final testing phase of the event revealed, derivative trades have flipped bullish.
biztoc.com
Stock market rally muted after Fed official says ‘far away from inflation victory’
Live, rolling coverage of business, economics and financial markets as investors welcome surprise fall in US inflation but officials warn of further rate hikes. Good morning, and welcome to our live coverage of business, economics and financial markets. Stock markets around the world have rallied after US consumer price index...
cryptopotato.com
SOL With Another Attempt at $44, Will The Bulls Finally Make It? (Solana Price Analysis)
After two failed attempts to break above the $44 level, Solana is back at it again. The bulls are seemingly very eager to push the price higher. The cryptocurrency rallied above the $4 key resistance level today but is now falling back down. If the buyers fail to sustain the momentum, then this might result in the third failed attempt at breaking this important level. The key support, meanwhile, is found at $40.
The stock market's fear gauge is sinking to 4-month lows as risk appetite grows after inflation cooled in July
VIX, the US stock market's so-called fear gauge, dropped Wednesday in the wake of the July inflation report. Investors drove VIX below 20 for the first time since April while they sent the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq flying higher. Headline inflation cooled to 8.7% in July, and core inflation...
cryptopotato.com
India Investigates Ten Crypto Exchanges For Laundering Over $125 Million
India’s Enforcement Directorate is conducting an investigation on ten exchanges for laundering over Rs 1,000 Crore or $125M+ in crypto. India’s Enforcement Directorate is conducting an investigation against ten cryptocurrency exchanges allegedly involved in laundering more than 1 billion rupees, equivalent to more than $125 million in digital currency.
Bitcoin rises 4% to retake $24,000 as investors shift to risk-on ahead of this week's inflation report
Bitcoin on Monday rose above $24,000 for the first time in August. Softening in US bond yields have boosted the cryptocurrency's price. Bitcoin's price has increased in August but is down 50% in 2022. Bitcoin advanced to $24,000 for the first time in August, a move taking place before financial...
Dogecoin Daily: Price Jumps As Inflation Concerns Ease, But Co-Founder Asks If It's Just 'Delusional Optimism'
Dogecoin DOGE/USD rose nearly 6% to $0.07 over 24 hours leading up to early Thursday morning. DOGE rose alongside major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap shot up 7.15% to $1.2 trillion. Dogecoin Price Performance. Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour 5.9%. 24-hour against Bitcoin -1.1%. 24-hour against Ethereum -6.2%
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Prices Found a Floor Because of Ethereum’s Merge, JPM Says
Expectations around Ethereum’s Merge and the limited contagion of collapsing projects led to the partial recovery of the crypto market, JPMorgan analysts said. According to the multinational investment bank – JPMorgan Chase & Co. – the main reason for the recent recovery of the cryptocurrency market is the expectation that Ethereum will complete its shift from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake this year.
