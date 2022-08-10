Read full article on original website
Vote by mail for the November election begins Wednesday in Illinois
(The Center Square) – Vote-by-mail applications for the Nov. 8 general election opened Wednesday, along with the new ability to permanently request mail-in ballots. All registered Illinois voters are eligible to vote by mail due to a new state law allowing voters to tell their election authority they permanently want to receive mail-in ballots.
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/11/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) A federal judge has found the State Department of Corrections in contempt of court for failing to make systemic health care improvements following a lawsuit from more than a decade ago. A report found older inmates were left sitting in their own waste, developed bed sores, and had cancer symptoms ignored. IDOC has had more than three years to develop a comprehensive health care plan as outlined in a 2018 consent decree.
Hurley says August 15 is deadline to apply for Illinois State Police
State Rep. Fran Hurley is encouraging interested Illinois State Police candidates to apply by Monday, Aug. 15, to be considered for the January 2023 cadet class. “For those who want to pursue a career of service, this is a wonderful opportunity to work for a great organization that supports its members,” Hurley said. “It is not easy work, but it is a critical service that residents across our state depend on each and every day. I appreciate and am thankful for everyone who chooses to take this step and pursue a career with the Illinois State Police.”
Republican candidate for Illinois treasurer wants to block taxing retirement income
(The Center Square) – The Republican candidate for Illinois state treasurer introduced two measures Tuesday he hopes will block any attempt to tax retirement income in Illinois. State Rep. Tom Demmer won the Republican primary for treasurer in June and will face incumbent Mike Frerichs in the upcoming general...
Debate continues on whether there is a teacher shortage in Illinois
Illinois schools employed more teachers in 2021 than it had at any point over the past decade while student enrollment declined over the same period. Despite this, lawmakers say the state is experiencing a teacher shortage and they continue to look for solutions to the perceived problem. "Like many states...
Rebuild Illinois money headed to southern Illinois projects
When state lawmakers voted on bipartisan lines in 2019 to double Illinois' motor fuel tax and raise several driving-related fees, it laid the groundwork for a $45 billion infrastructure plan, the largest in Illinois' history and the first in nearly a decade. The plan, spanning six years, dedicates $33.2 billion...
July was too dry for Illinois corn & soybean farmers
Some Illinois corn and soybean farmers experienced drought conditions this July with farms in Champaign, Iroquois and Vermillion counties enduring “severe drought” conditions. “They have been dry when the corn crop is trying to pollinate and make grain. And that’s probably had an impact on the yield there,”...
Pritzker calls on Bailey to apologize to Holocaust survivors for 'offensive' comparison to abortion
SKOKIE, Ill. - Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who helped build the Illinois Holocaust Museum in Skokie, on Wednesday said Republican rival Darren Bailey must apologize to Holocaust survivors in the state for saying the Nazi genocide of European Jews during World War II can’t compare to the deaths from abortion.
Permanent mail-in voting begins August 10
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - According to the U.S. Census, over 69% of voters used non-traditional voting methods in the 2020 election-nearly a third more than in 2016. As a result, Illinois’ governing body is making voting easier for citizens going forward. The Illinois Senate passed Bill 825 in early...
Illinois reaction to the raid on Mar-a-Lago and Springfield teachers reject contract | First Listen
Two of Illinois gubernatorial candidates react to the search of former President Donald Trump's home. Cook County Judge vacates Marilyn Mulero's wrongful murder conviction. Springfield Education Association President Aaron Graves talks about the teacher contract. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience...
The Illinois State Fair opens today
The Illinois State Fair will open with a flourish at the Grandstand this year. Ahead of the annual Twilight Parade, harness racing will begin at noon today according to Rebecca Clark, State Fair Manager. Your browser does not support the audio element. A free ice cream social will be held...
Shortage of afterschool staff causing 'crisis' in Illinois
CHICAGO - Illinois school support staff are sounding the alarm ahead of this school year over the shortage of afterschool care workers. The Afterschool for Children and Teens Coalition held a virtual town hall Wednesday to discuss what they're calling a "crisis." The group says the Covid-19 pandemic forced afterschool...
Illinois Department of Corrections held in contempt of court
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A federal judge is holding the Illinois Department of Corrections in contempt of court after they failed to create a plan to improve healthcare conditions in prisons during the last four years. The state was ordered in 2018 to create a plan to improve healthcare conditions in Illinois prisons. However, a […]
Study: Illinois has some work to do when it comes to free speech
(The Center Square) – A new study on state laws that regulate political speech argues Illinois could do better in some key areas. According to the Institute for Free Speech, which produced the report, “The Free Speech Index” examines how well each state supports the free speech and association rights of individuals and groups interested in speaking about candidates, issues of public policy, and their government.
Butter Cow unveiled a day ahead of the Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The 2022 Illinois State Fair Butter Cow was unveiled on Wednesday at the State Fairgrounds in Springfield, a day ahead of the opening of this year’s fair. This year’s rendition features a cow daintily holding a Sunflower in its mouth…apparently picked from a nearby Sunflower...
Hot, dry July caused drought conditions in Champaign, other Illinois counties
(The Center Square) – Illinois corn and soybean farmers experienced drought conditions in July with farms in Champaign, Iroquois and Vermillion counties enduring “severe drought” conditions. “They have been dry when the corn crop is trying to pollinate and make grain. And that’s probably had an impact...
Prison upgrades coming to Illinois facilities
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Corrections will be using over $150 million in state funds to move forward with construction and upgrade projects to facilities statewide. Plans include renovation of kitchen and cold storage areas at Pontiac Correctional Center and renovation of the dietary building at Dixon Correctional Center for adaptive reuse as a treatment facility for mentally ill individuals, including exams rooms, nurses station, offices, medicine dispensary, and a classroom. DOC facilities provide housing for about 28,000 adults in custody across 33 correctional centers.
Tour the Largest Marijuana Grow Site in Illinois – At Least 100,000 Square Feet!
Welcome to Cresco. Cresco Labs' cultivation facility in Lincoln, Illinois is the largest in the state of Illinois. How large you ask? It's so big, that in the description on the place they actually REFUSE to tell you how big it is. It's kinda like KFC and the eleven herbs and spices thing...You love it, but we aren't telling you a thing! The size of the grow rooms (that we can tell you is over 100,000 square feet) the number of the grow rooms...maybe 20 plus? This whole thing is a giant GREEN mystery.
Gov. Pritzker issues disaster proclamation over Interco warehouse fire
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation for Madison and St. Clair counties after a massive fire Wednesday at the Intreco recycling facility in Madison, Illinois.
Find Out if You’re Eligible for 2 Stimulus Checks in Illinois
If you have found yourself reeling from inflation, there could be some relief coming your way over the coming weeks. There are 2 different types of stimulus money coming in Illinois for taxpayers and it's easy to find out if you're eligible. 24/7 Wall St reported that there are two...
