FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Police locate Kearns man sought in Amber Alert, police shooting and chases
AMERICAN FORK — Police located and arrested a Kearns man Thursday who had been shot at by law enforcement officers Tuesday following a kidnapping that prompted an Amber Alert. The incident occurred about 8:50 p.m. Tuesday at Walmart, 949 W. Grasslands Drive, in American Fork. Danny Earl Sihalath, 29,...
Man with 63 prior arrests charged in shooting outside West Valley fast-food restaurant
WEST VALLEY CITY — A man shot by West Valley police Sunday after police say he shot another person has been moved from a hospital to the Salt Lake County Jail. Mitchell Vann Halsey, 39, was booked on Wednesday, and on Thursday formally charged in 3rd District Court with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; shooting a gun resulting in serious injury, a second-degree felony; and being a restricted person in possession of a gun, a third-degree felony.
Good Samaritan tries to chase hit-and-run suspect in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY — A witness is recounting trying to follow a hit-and-run driver after the driver killed an 11-year- old boy in West Valley City and took off. West Valley police arrested a man Friday in connection with the incident. Police said the truck, which they described as...
Reward now $100K for information to solve 6-year-old Rosie Tapia's murder
SALT LAKE CITY — The family of Rosie Tapia walked as one across a bridge toward a canal bank where her body was discovered in 1995. Ater a small, emotional moment together, they placed a small marker, flowers and balloons at the exact location. This, one relative of the family says, is the first time her extended family has visited the site together. Although it's been 27 years, her unsolved abduction and murder continue to weigh heavily on her family.
Police looking for child who may be with fugitive father wanted in murder case
SOUTH SALT LAKE — Police say they are looking for an 18-month-old boy whose parents "fled the state" after the father was suspected to be involved in the fatal shooting of a man during an alleged robbery attempt in May. Stafon Dshawn Coleman Jr. is Black, about 2 feet...
Man critically injured in 5-car crash involving delivery truck
SALT LAKE CITY – A man was critically injured Friday when he became pinned under a vehicle in a multi-car crash involving a delivery truck in downtown Salt Lake City. It happened about 3:20 p.m. near 450 S. 400 West when "the driver of a commercial-sized delivery truck, while driving south on 400 West, lost control of the truck and crashed into four parked cars," according to a news release from Salt Lake City police.
Police arrest man accused of hitting, killing 11-year-old boy walking with his mother
WEST VALLEY CITY — With the help of watchful residents, police have arrested a man who they say left the scene after hitting and killing an 11-year-old boy with his pickup truck on Wednesday. About 11:40 p.m., a woman and her son were walking together along 4000 West near...
'I don't want to die': Salt Lake police release footage of arrest that led to woman's death
SALT LAKE CITY — Newly-released body camera footage from an officer-involved death in January shows a woman screaming she's afraid she will die minutes before she struggles with Salt Lake police officers and becomes unresponsive as they hold her down on her stomach. The incident began about 3 a.m....
A man is in critical condition after being hit by a pickup truck, police say
SOUTH SALT LAKE — A man is in critical condition after he was hit by a pickup truck Saturday near 325 West and 3400 South, police say. Eastbound 3300 South from Interstate 15 to 300 West has only one lane open during the investigation of the crash, police say.
Davis School District reveals new resources for 1,300 students without a home
LAYTON — Five brand new centers intended to provide needed services for students without a home are opening in the Davis School District, just in time for a return to school. The centers come as the district expanded efforts to help the 1,300 students without a home in the...
Idaho Falls girl walks to Grantsville, Utah
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — With thoughts of family, some audiobooks, and her father to keep her company, 11-year-old Laneah Knickerbocker started a journey on foot from Arimo on Monday. The first steps officially kicked off what has become known as "Laneah's Walk," a 251-mile trek to Grantsville, Utah, to visit a cousin.
Can car washes help in the fight to conserve Utah's water?
WEST JORDAN — Robert Bartholomew runs his fingers through the bristles of a massive cloth brush inside a Mister Car Wash tunnel. This brush, a tool to help clean off the 550 to 1,000 vehicles that come through this location daily, is temporarily off at this moment to reduce the noise inside the tunnel while there's a lull in traffic on a recent morning.
Opening of Vineyard FrontRunner station just the beginning of city's development plans
VINEYARD — For the first time in 10 years, the Utah Transit Authority has added a station to its FrontRunner line — this time in Vineyard. The new stop sits between Orem and American Fork on the 83-mile transportation line that runs from Provo to Ogden. Utah Gov....
A streetcar that's desired: What's causing the S-Line's ridership surge?
SALT LAKE CITY — Public transit has struggled to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic in Utah and across the country; however, one surprising mode of transportation within Utah Transit Authority's portfolio is suddenly bucking all the trends. The S-Line, a short streetcar service that travels to and from Central...
Feds award $25.4M to 2 projects that modernize Utah infrastructure. Here's what they are
SALT LAKE CITY — The U.S. Department of Transportation on Thursday announced that it was delivering a little more than $25.4 million in funds to Utah, which will be put toward a pair of projects aimed at modernizing the state's infrastructure. Nearly all of the money awarded on Thursday...
Amid increased need and dwindling supplies, Tabitha's Way holds food drive on Saturday
AMERICAN FORK — Tabitha's Way food pantry in American Fork says donations are down at the same time that demand for food assistance has gone up. "We're totally out of rice and beans," said Mike Criddle, a service missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Criddle...
BYU study of 400M records says these groups are less likely to vote
PROVO — Minority citizens, young people and those who support the Democratic Party are much less likely to vote than white citizens, older citizens and Republican Party supporters, a new study says. Researchers at Brigham Young University and the University of Virginia analyzed 400 million voter records from the...
Beckstead, Haunga help Timpview flip script in win over Lone Peak
PROVO — Opening up at a neutral site because construction on the school remains ongoing, No. 6-ranked Timpview didn't want to open the 2022 football season the same way it has for three straight years: with a loss to Lone Peak. With a mighty run game powered by Micah...
Sky View overcomes cramping issues, soundly defeats Salem Hills
SMITHFIELD — It was a pristine, sub-80 degree summer evening in Northern Utah for the season opener for Sky View and Salem Hills. That didn't stop cramps from being a part of the game. Multiple players from both teams sprawled out on the field periodically throughout the evening as...
Desert Hills storms past host Brighton after weather delay to open football season
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — It's easy to read very little into the first game of the Utah high school football season, especially on Thursday night, when one team will be 1-0, one will be 0-1, and everyone else will wait to kickoff under the Friday night lights. Desert Hills quarterback...
