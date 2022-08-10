ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Fork, UT

Man with 63 prior arrests charged in shooting outside West Valley fast-food restaurant

WEST VALLEY CITY — A man shot by West Valley police Sunday after police say he shot another person has been moved from a hospital to the Salt Lake County Jail. Mitchell Vann Halsey, 39, was booked on Wednesday, and on Thursday formally charged in 3rd District Court with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; shooting a gun resulting in serious injury, a second-degree felony; and being a restricted person in possession of a gun, a third-degree felony.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ksl.com

Reward now $100K for information to solve 6-year-old Rosie Tapia's murder

SALT LAKE CITY — The family of Rosie Tapia walked as one across a bridge toward a canal bank where her body was discovered in 1995. Ater a small, emotional moment together, they placed a small marker, flowers and balloons at the exact location. This, one relative of the family says, is the first time her extended family has visited the site together. Although it's been 27 years, her unsolved abduction and murder continue to weigh heavily on her family.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
American Fork, UT
American Fork, UT
Man critically injured in 5-car crash involving delivery truck

SALT LAKE CITY – A man was critically injured Friday when he became pinned under a vehicle in a multi-car crash involving a delivery truck in downtown Salt Lake City. It happened about 3:20 p.m. near 450 S. 400 West when "the driver of a commercial-sized delivery truck, while driving south on 400 West, lost control of the truck and crashed into four parked cars," according to a news release from Salt Lake City police.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Idaho Falls girl walks to Grantsville, Utah

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — With thoughts of family, some audiobooks, and her father to keep her company, 11-year-old Laneah Knickerbocker started a journey on foot from Arimo on Monday. The first steps officially kicked off what has become known as "Laneah's Walk," a 251-mile trek to Grantsville, Utah, to visit a cousin.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Can car washes help in the fight to conserve Utah's water?

WEST JORDAN — Robert Bartholomew runs his fingers through the bristles of a massive cloth brush inside a Mister Car Wash tunnel. This brush, a tool to help clean off the 550 to 1,000 vehicles that come through this location daily, is temporarily off at this moment to reduce the noise inside the tunnel while there's a lull in traffic on a recent morning.
WEST JORDAN, UT
BYU study of 400M records says these groups are less likely to vote

PROVO — Minority citizens, young people and those who support the Democratic Party are much less likely to vote than white citizens, older citizens and Republican Party supporters, a new study says. Researchers at Brigham Young University and the University of Virginia analyzed 400 million voter records from the...
PROVO, UT
Beckstead, Haunga help Timpview flip script in win over Lone Peak

PROVO — Opening up at a neutral site because construction on the school remains ongoing, No. 6-ranked Timpview didn't want to open the 2022 football season the same way it has for three straight years: with a loss to Lone Peak. With a mighty run game powered by Micah...
PROVO, UT
Sky View overcomes cramping issues, soundly defeats Salem Hills

SMITHFIELD — It was a pristine, sub-80 degree summer evening in Northern Utah for the season opener for Sky View and Salem Hills. That didn't stop cramps from being a part of the game. Multiple players from both teams sprawled out on the field periodically throughout the evening as...
SMITHFIELD, UT

