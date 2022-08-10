A West Side Smokehouse Where Teens Learn To Cook Needs Help Reopening After Someone Stole Its Generators

Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Pop-up smokehouse, youth mentoring program on West Side shuts down after thieves steal generators
"This is a minor setback for a major comeback," Johnson said. "We will be better than ever when we get the generators up and running again."
Longtime Logan Square Cooks Open Spicy Taco Restaurant On Avondale’s Milwaukee Avenue
AVONDALE — A Mexican restaurant from a pair of longtime Logan Square cooks has joined Avondale’s Milwaukee Avenue. Adolfo Garcia and Javier Mendiola opened Spicy Taco at 2825 N. Milwaukee Ave. at the end of July. Spicy Taco is open for dine-in service, delivery and takeout 9 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Chicago girl struck by gunfire while taking driver's ed behind-the-wheel course
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old girl was shot and injured during driver’s ed in the city’s Roseland neighborhood Thursday. The teen’s mom spoke with FOX 32 and said her daughter was taking her last driving exam when gunshots rang out around noon. "She was just still in shock,...
Boy, 14, shot while riding bike on Chicago's Near West Side
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was shot while riding a bike Wednesday afternoon on Chicago's Near West Side. At about 5:37 p.m., the teen was riding a bicycle on the sidewalk when he was shot in the right leg by an unknown offender, police said. The victim was transported to...
$2,000 worth of liquor stolen from Binny's on West Irving Park Road in smash and grab robbery
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Shattered glass greeted store workers at a Binny's Beverage Depot on West Irving Park Road.All the work of smash and grab robbers. They hit the Portage Park store overnight, and took $2,000 worth of liquor. Twelve Binny's stores have been hit in the last nine months.
3 Sites In Roseland, Including Former Gately’s Location, Could Become Homes, Shopping, Business Space And More
ROSELAND — More homes and spots for businesses and shopping could be coming to Roseland as the city looks to redevelop three large sites in the neighborhood. The city’s Department of Planning and Development has issued a request to developers, telling them the agency wants to hear their proposals for how the spots could be redeveloped. They are the closed Gately’s Peoples Store, the former Roseland Theatre building and the site of the proposed Michigan Red Line station, a station that would be built as part of the suggested Red Line expansion.
Chicago Police Issue Community Alert After Multiple Woman Say Man on Electric Skateboard Groped Them
Chicago Police have issued a community alert after multiple women came forward this summer, sharing similar stories that of a man downtown that came up behind them and groped them. Authorities say a suspect described as wearing a white helmet, blue polo shirt, blue jeans and sunglasses riding an electric...
Car stolen with 1-year-old inside on Near South Side, Chicago police say
Chicago police said a 1-year-old boy is safe after a car he was in was stolen on the Near South Side Wednesday afternoon.
Emotional reunion after thieves steal man's car with 1-year-old son inside in South Loop
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was just a matter of minutes, but it likely felt like eternity for a father when his car was stolen with his toddler inside.As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, the start and finish of the chain of events were both caught on camera. The photo of the father reunited with his 1-year-old son says it all – a palpable flurry of emotion, love, relief. The 51-year-old dad held on tight as he and his son were safe and close together again."He probably thought he was never going to see his child ever again after his car...
Black-Owned Moor’s Brewing To Be Sold At Mariano’s Stores As Owners Plan New Brewhouse In Chicago
DOUGLAS — Beer from a Black-owned brewery that celebrated its first anniversary this Juneteenth will be sold at Mariano’s in the coming weeks — and the brewery is planning a standalone brewhouse in Chicago, its owners said. Moor’s Brewing Company, which sells a session ale, an IPA...
Man, 45, dies after Lake Michigan rescue near Grant Park, Chicago police say
The man was in critical condition when he was pulled from the water.
'Let the Little Light Shine' shows a Chicago community fighting to save neighborhood school
"Let The Little Light Shine" is an exhilarating new film about a Chicago community willing to fight City Hall to save a neighborhood public school.
'I was running for my life': Mom of 6 says quick-thinking saved her in Englewood attack, robbery
A South Side woman a mother of six said she escaped what could have been a worse fate and hopes her story can help others.
South Side woman beaten to death honored on would-be birthday; killer still at large
Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.
Man critically wounded in Heart of Chicago shooting
CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded during a drive-by shooting Friday morning in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood. The 33-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 1:14 a.m. when someone in a gray SUV started shooting in the 2100 block of West 21st Street, police said. He...
Burglary crew fools couple, ransacks home: police
The Cook County sheriff is warning about a crew of burglars who stole from an elderly couple after distracting them on Chicago’s Northwest Side this week.
Controversial West Side Cop Academy Will Have Mock Neighborhood For Training. Here’s What It Will Look Like
AUSTIN — Police and firefighters will conduct training exercises in a mock neighborhood at the controversial cop academy on the West Side, raising the total cost of the project to $128 million. Construction on the $33 million, state-of-the-art “tactical scenario village” used for police and fire training will include...
Small Cheval Brings Its Famous Burgers, Beer, And Shakes To A New Hyde Park Location
A locally loved hamburger chain Small Cheval is opening a brand new spin-off of its popular West Loop Diner. Located on 53rd Street, the Hyde Park location brings diners a simply stripped-back menu complete with delicious cocktails and a beautiful outdoor patio to enjoy. The new location, located at 1307 E. 53rd St. sells hamburgers, cheeseburgers, fries, and milkshakes along with plant-based burgers, draft beer, wine, and a fun selection of cocktails. Condiments are by Sir Kensington’s and made with all-natural ingredients! A big draw to the new restaurant has to be its spacious dog-friendly outdoor patio and cozy indoor seating that’s stationed alongside the neighboring Nichols Park. The restaurant chain has additional locations in Gold Coast, Old Town, Riverside, and Wicker Park as well.
Man killed in Albany Park on Monday was also shot during a week-long string of rolling gun battles on the North Side last fall
The man who was shot and killed in Albany Park early Monday was also shot in North Center last fall during a string of nightly running gun battles that killed two people, shocking a relatively peaceful part of the North Side. After being shot in October, Juan Nandi, 22, was...
Pair shot on Near West Side
CHICAGO - Two 18-year-olds were shot early Thursday on the Near West Side. The pair was standing in the street around 1:39 a.m. when gunfire broke out in the 1900 block of West Jackson Boulevard, according to Chicago police. One of them was shot in the leg and the other...
