Meet All the ‘Cosmic Love’ Contestants & See How Their Zodiac Signs Affect Their Love Lives

Is love written in the stars for the Cosmic Love contestants? That’s what Amazon Prime Video’s new show, which has been described as The Bachelor meets astrology, is trying to find out. Cosmic Love is Amazon Prime Video’s new reality TV dating show that matches contestants based on their astrological compatibility. The series starts with four main contestants—also known as Elements—who represent the four elements in astrology: fire, earth, air, water. Each element—two men and two women—are matched with four singles from a pool of 16 contestants who are determined to be a perfect fit for them based on their zodiac...
Leo Baker: 5 Things To Know About The Trans Skateboarder At The Center Of Netflix Doc

Competitive skateboarder Leo Baker, 30, is the subject of the new Netflix documentary, Stay On Board: The Leo Baker Story. Directed by Nicola Marsh and Giovanni Reddi, the documentary follows Leo, who is transgender, in the lead up to the 2020 Olympics, when everything changed in his life. Leo tells his brave and empowering story in the doc, which also features interviews with Leo’s partner, mother, friends, and fellow skateboarding legend Tony Hawk. Stay On Board: The Leo Baker Story premieres August 11 on Netflix and will be eye-opening for so many people that watch.
