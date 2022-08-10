Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Related
sungazette.news
Sports Notebook: A cramped venue
The grounds for this summer’s site of the Northern Virginia Swimming League’s individual all-star meet at Orange Hunt pool in Springfield weren’t nearly as spacious compared to other recent venues for the organization’s big season-ending event. Instead of being assembled on a big grassy adjacent field,...
sungazette.news
Vienna public-works director heads downstate
Vienna Public Works Director Michael Gallagher stepped down Aug. 5 for family reasons and will relocate to the Blacksburg area, town officials said. “Vienna is a really great place and holds a special place in my heart,” Gallagher said in a statement issued by the town Aug. 9. “I’m really going to miss everyone here.”
sungazette.news
Renovations, expansions mean no summer down time at FCPS
Most students and teachers have taken the summer off, but Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) has been busy with its usual tall order of school renovations and additions. Improvements now are in progress at these schools in the Sun Gazette’s readership area:. • Dunn Loring Elementary is in the...
sungazette.news
Strategic plan for regional parks takes aim at invasives
The Northern Virginia Regional Park Authority (NOVA Parks) aims to ramp up efforts to eradicate invasive-species plants from its landholdings while also planting a significant number of trees in the coming years. The policy positions are part of the multi-jurisdiction agency’s newly adopted strategic plan, covering the years 2023 to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sungazette.news
Arlington History, 8/11/22 edition
News that was making news in years gone by. •• A state commission is studying whether to expand Virginia’s public-education system from 11 grades to 12. •• The Arlington County ambulance now has a two-way radio. •• Arlington Hospital is reporting a shortage of emergency-room nurses.
sungazette.news
Public-Safety Notes, 8/11/22 edition
News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County. VIENNA MAN CHARGED WITH MALICIOUS WOUNDING AFTER SHOOTING: Fairfax County police on July 30 at 4:52 p.m. responded to a reported shooting at a home in the 8400 block of Wesleyan Street in the Dunn Loring area. Officers’ investigation revealed the victim...
sungazette.news
Police Beat, 8/11/22 edition
News of crime and punishment across Arlington. •• On July 31 at 1:45 a.m., an individual became involved in a verbal dispute with two others in the 300 block of Wilson Boulevard when the incident escalated into a physical altercation that resulted in the victim being stabbed, Arlington police said.
sungazette.news
Editor’s Notebook: Well, that’s a ringing endorsement!
I actually haven’t given much thought to Alexandria since that day so long ago when I popped out of mommy at Alexandria Hospital on my way to, well, whatever my life has become. (I was a crank in many ways even then, but there’s no truth to the rumor...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sungazette.news
Cartoonist’s work comes with out-of-this-world perspective
Arlington photographer/cartoonist Jake McGuire is giving away free, signed reprints from his new book “Cartoons Too Funny For The New Yorker” at a table by the Starbucks at the Virginia Square Metro station on Sunday mornings from 8 to 9 a.m. during August. This cartoon selected as the...
sungazette.news
APS set to welcome parents into buildings
After two years in which parents have largely been asked (and in many cases required) to stay out of school buildings and classrooms owing to public-health conditions, Arlington Public Schools leaders say they are hoping to welcome them back for the year that starts later this month. “We’re looking forward...
sungazette.news
Arlington man charged in fatal stabbing, burning in Seven Corners
Fairfax County police have arrested a 47-year-old Arlington man in the Aug. 10 fatal stabbing and burning of a Falls Church woman. County police at 3:05 p.m. that day responded to a reported domestic dispute at an apartment in the 2900 block of Willston Place in the Seven Corners area. A neighbor had called police after hearing a man and woman arguing in an adjacent apartment.
sungazette.news
Gear up for traffic challenges on Columbia Pike
Construction along Columbia Pike between South Wakefield Street and South George Mason Drive is likely to make life a drag for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists between now and the estimated completion in January. Those who can “are encouraged to use alternate routes and expect delays,” Arlington officials said in announcing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sungazette.news
Jury-duty questionnaires in the mail for Fairfax residents
About 70,000 residents of Fairfax County and the city of Fairfax will soon be receiving a jury-duty questionnaire, as the local court system starts gearing up for 2023. Potential jurors are randomly selected from voter-registration lists to receive the questionnaire, which must be filled out either online or in paper form and returned as directed.
sungazette.news
Restaurant reports belligerent patron to police
A restaurant employee working in the 200 block of Cedar Lane, S.E., told Vienna police that on Aug. 3 between 2 and 4 p.m. a man had become belligerent and scared the employees. The man left the restaurant before officers arrived, police said.
sungazette.news
Supervisors buy in, literally and figuratively, to affordable-housing project
Fairfax County’s run of affordable-housing projects continued Aug. 2 when the Board of Supervisors voted 9-1 to authorize $33.3 million to fund development of a 453-unit project in west McLean. The Fairfax County Redevelopment and Housing Authority (FCRHA) will lend the builder, SCG Development Partners LLC, $12,606,290 from the...
Comments / 0