Premier League

Chelsea “confident” of completing transfer deal that’s tipped to be “embarrassing” for Man United

Chelsea are reportedly confident of clinching the transfer of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, according to Alex Crook of talkSPORT. Speaking in the video clip below, Crook has provided an update on the situation, stating that Manchester United have been pursuing De Jong for much of the summer, and that this potential failure looks like it could be very “embarrassing” for the club, and particularly for Richard Arnold and John Murtough, who have taken control of transfers since the departure of former executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.
Contrasting styles in defensive rebuilds as Chelsea face Tottenham in season’s first top-four encounter

By common consent, the Premier League’s top two last season are expected to be the Premier League’s top two this season. Man City and Liverpool were clear by a distance, again, but if that sounds dull then perhaps excitement comes behind them as the next pair of clubs increasingly look to improve enough to establish another gap between themselves and the rest of the challenging pack.It won’t happen this weekend with Chelsea and Tottenham playing each other, meaning at least one being enforced into losing early ground.In the short term Arsenal are comfortably best-placed to threaten to upset the...
Brentford v Man Utd: Team news

New Brentford signing Mikkel Damsgaard is available, although head coach Thomas Frank has said the Denmark international is not ready to start. Ethan Pinnock is out with a knee problem, while Kristoffer Ajer and Sergi Canos both have hamstring issues. Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag could give a start...
Don Garber says 2023 MLS All-Star Game opponent, format up in the air

MLS and the Liga MX All Stars battled it out in Minnesota Wednesday night, but Don Garber admitted at halftime that next year might be different. Speaking to ESPN at halftime, Garber admitted that with MLS ramping up its relationship with Liga MX, there may be less of a need to play a Liga MX All Star team next year when the event comes to the District of Columbia. “We have done such a really focused, strategic partnership with Liga MX, trying to build CONCACAF into being one of the dominant confederations in the world, not just really in our region,” said...
