Paris Saint-Germain 'open talks with Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford' over shock transfer
Paris Saint-Germain are lining up a shock move for Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford, according to reports in France. PSG are interested in signing the England international and have opened talks with the forward's camp, according to French publication L'Equipe, as reported by Get French Football News. The report comes...
Former Arsenal and Chelsea Defender Shares Opinion on Manchester United
William Gallas has shared his opinion to Genting Casino about the current state of Manchester United's hierarchy, transfer dealings, and Sir Alex Ferguson.
'Fed up' Man United players reportedly want Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club, annoyed by his antics
Some Manchester United players want to see Cristiano Ronaldo LEAVE the club amid his transfer stance, according to stunning reports. Ronaldo has been the subject of intense transfer speculation after expressing his desire to quit Man United in a bid to play in the Champions League. The 37-year-old sat out...
Report: Manchester City Winger Kayky Will Join Paços De Ferreira On Loan
Kayky will now join Paços De Ferreira on loan after it was revealed today the deal has been completed. An announcement is expected in the next 24 hours, and the Brazilian is set to get a taste of first-team experience in Portugal this season.
Yardbarker
Chelsea And Manchester United Turn Interest To £15million Celtic Fullback Josip Juranovic
The 26-year-old is getting attention from several Premier League teams as clubs look to complete their squads as the transfer window nears its end. Juranovic has been playing for Scottish side Celtic, making 32 appearances since joining in 2019. The defender is a part of his national team Croatia, who he has represented on 20 occasions.
Yardbarker
Chelsea “confident” of completing transfer deal that’s tipped to be “embarrassing” for Man United
Chelsea are reportedly confident of clinching the transfer of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, according to Alex Crook of talkSPORT. Speaking in the video clip below, Crook has provided an update on the situation, stating that Manchester United have been pursuing De Jong for much of the summer, and that this potential failure looks like it could be very “embarrassing” for the club, and particularly for Richard Arnold and John Murtough, who have taken control of transfers since the departure of former executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.
Contrasting styles in defensive rebuilds as Chelsea face Tottenham in season’s first top-four encounter
By common consent, the Premier League’s top two last season are expected to be the Premier League’s top two this season. Man City and Liverpool were clear by a distance, again, but if that sounds dull then perhaps excitement comes behind them as the next pair of clubs increasingly look to improve enough to establish another gap between themselves and the rest of the challenging pack.It won’t happen this weekend with Chelsea and Tottenham playing each other, meaning at least one being enforced into losing early ground.In the short term Arsenal are comfortably best-placed to threaten to upset the...
Javier Hernandez's fascinating breakdown of why Man Utd need to move on from Sir Alex Ferguson goes viral
Former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez has explained why the club need to move on from legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson. Ferguson retired back in 2013 after 26 years at the helm and since then, United haven't won the Premier League title. They've struggled under five different managers since and...
Erik Ten Hag Says Cristiano Ronaldo Hasn’t Shown A Desire To Leave Manchester United
Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag has stated that Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t asked to leave the club amid reports that have circulated in the past few weeks.
BBC
Brentford v Man Utd: Team news
New Brentford signing Mikkel Damsgaard is available, although head coach Thomas Frank has said the Denmark international is not ready to start. Ethan Pinnock is out with a knee problem, while Kristoffer Ajer and Sergi Canos both have hamstring issues. Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag could give a start...
Alvaro Morata may finally get his Manchester United move to boost Erik ten Hag's forward options
Manchester United are in desperate need of fresh attacking options – it’s obvious. Erik ten Hag has been adamant all summer either via transfer reports or interviews that attacking reinforcements are necessary. With a lack of depth both at striker and on the right after the departures of...
Yardbarker
Erik ten Hag told he is late to the party as Manchester United’s torrid start to the season continues
Erik ten Hag has been told that he is ‘late to the party’ ahead of Manchester United’s slow start to proceedings this season – with the club having fallen further behind their top six competitors so far this season. Ten Hag was announced as manager towards...
Team News: Manchester City vs Bournemouth
Erling Haaland got on the score sheet, and will be confident of adding to his tally against a newly promoted side in Bournemouth when the Cherries come the Etihad on Saturday lunch time.
'I Couldn't Afford To Waste Time'- Raheem Sterling On Manchester City Exit
Former Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling has revealed his motives behind his move to Chelsea.
Don Garber says 2023 MLS All-Star Game opponent, format up in the air
MLS and the Liga MX All Stars battled it out in Minnesota Wednesday night, but Don Garber admitted at halftime that next year might be different. Speaking to ESPN at halftime, Garber admitted that with MLS ramping up its relationship with Liga MX, there may be less of a need to play a Liga MX All Star team next year when the event comes to the District of Columbia. “We have done such a really focused, strategic partnership with Liga MX, trying to build CONCACAF into being one of the dominant confederations in the world, not just really in our region,” said...
MLS・
Yardbarker
Manchester United transfer update: Deal for midfielder close as another collapses
Updates have been provided on Manchester United’s summer pursuit of two new central midfielders. Man United fans have been screaming out for midfield reinforcements for some time now. Even at this stage of the transfer window, no one of the desired profile has been recruited. Erik ten Hag has...
Yardbarker
Key figures at Arsenal tried to change Arteta’s mind about one major transfer decision
Arsenal chiefs Edu and Richard Garlick were among the key figures at the club who tried to change Mikel Arteta’s mind about letting go of former star player and club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Gabon international ended up leaving Arsenal for Barcelona back in January, having lost form and...
Breaking: Harvey Elliott Signs New Liverpool Contract
Liverpool have announced that midfielder Harvey Elliott has signed a new long-term contract at the club.
Yardbarker
Manchester United’s pursuit of PSV star will depend on Rangers’ European fate
Manchester United have been told that they must wait until the culmination of PSV’s European double-legged tie against Rangers before they find out their chances of signing talented forward Cody Gakpo – leaving their summer transfer window fate in the hands of the Glaswegian giants. United have been...
'We Strive To Effect Positive Change' - Liverpool Football Club On Tackling Unacceptable Fan Behaviour
According to an official statement, Liverpool Football Club has seen a notable increase in the number of fans sanctioned due to the use of discriminatory behaviour.
