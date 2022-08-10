A body has been found in the search for a 23-year-old last seen swimming during Tuesday’s record-breaking heatwave. Haydn Griffiths went missing after swimming in the River Mersey, Wirral at around 10.30pm last Tuesday. Police have now confirmed a body was found on Sunday night. A spokesperson said: “At this time the death is being treated as unexplained and a post-morten examination will take place to establish the cause. “The body is yet to be formally identified.”Mr Griffiths, from Wigan, was last seen at Derby Pool in New Brighton when he went swimming with a friend on Tuesday night. He...

