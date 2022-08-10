Read full article on original website
Manchester City target second transfer raid on Borussia Dortmund this summer
Manchester City’s excellent recruitment has geared themselves up to defend their Premier League crown once again this season. The club’s blockbuster signing in Erling Haaland has needed no time to settle into the side, bagging a stunning brace on his league debut against West Ham. While the Norwegian...
Ex-Arsenal and Chelsea forward Willian agrees to terminate his contract with Brazilian side Corinthians following their Copa Libertadores exit on Wednesday
Brazilian forward Willian has agreed to terminate his contract with Corinthians following their Copa Libertadores exit. Corinthians lost 3-0 on aggregate to Flamengo in the quarter-finals of the tournament on Wednesday, with the former Arsenal and Chelsea winger ending his stay at the club soon after. The 34-year-old left the...
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez gives brutal response when asked if he will re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has seemingly ruled out the European champions making a move for wantaway Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo. Watch the video below:. Ronaldo, 37, is seeking to leave United this summer in order to play Champions League football this season. A number of clubs, including Chelsea,...
Newcastle look to Benfica's Goncalo Ramos to bolster their frontline, with the 21-year-old Portuguese star lined up to add competition for Callum Wilson and Chris Wood
Newcastle have expressed an interest in Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos who is on also on Nottingham Forest's list of options. The Portuguese striker is a product of Benfica's youth system and scored eight times in 46 appearances for the club last season. The 21-year-old scored against the Magpies during pre-season...
Liverpool 'set to make shock £80 million move' for Man City midfielder
Barcelona are leading the race to sign Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva this summer, but Liverpool are also surprisingly said to be interested in the Portuguese playmaker. Manchester City have never been a club to stand in the way of players who want to leave and as such they are willing to let Silva depart this summer.
Watch: Liverpool v Crystal Palace | Premier League | Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference
Klopp has spoken to the media ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace on Monday, and you can watch what he had to say at his pre-match press conference here.
John Murtough to meet in person with Erik ten Hag midfield target on Friday
Manchester United’s long-winded search for at least one central midfielder may finally be coming to an end in the form of Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot. United have spent a significant portion of this summer hunting the signature of Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, with the player seen as a perfect fit for Erik ten Hag.
Bernardo Silva doesn't understand why Liverpool have more players in Team of the Year than Man City
Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has gone in on the Professional Footballers' Association for last season's Team of the Year selections. City won the Premier League title in dramatic fashion on the final day after coming from 2-0 down to defeat Aston Villa 3-2. Despite that, only three City players...
BBC
Sterling offers exit explanation
Raheem Sterling says he tried to "fight" not being a consistent first-team starter late on during his time at Manchester City but could not "waste time" trying to nail down his place any longer. Speaking at his first news conference since his summer move to Chelsea the 27-year-old said: "As...
Report: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Set To Stay At Lazio Amid Manchester United Links
Manchester United are now reportedly said to be backtracking on their pursuit of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic despite being linked with a move for the player in the past week with the player now set to stay at Lazio.
Pep Guardiola Has Been Full Of Praise For Scott Parker Ahead Of Manchester City's Clash With Bournemouth
Manchester City host Bournemouth this weekend in their first home game of the season this weekend and Pep Guardiola has been singing Scott Parker's praise after the manager got them promoted at the first time of asking.
Klopp only willing to sign ‘right player’ for Liverpool despite Thiago injury
Jürgen Klopp has said Liverpool would have already signed a solution to their injury problems if one was available in the transfer market and will only ever move for “the right player”
FOX Sports
Benzema, Courtois, De Bruyne on shortlist for UEFA award
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Two Real Madrid teammates made the three-man shortlist announced Friday for the UEFA player of the year award for last season, while no Liverpool player was included. Champions League winner Madrid was represented by Karim Benzema, who scored a competition-best 15 goals, and goalkeeper Thibaut...
UEFA・
BBC
Thiago Alcantara: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hopes midfielder back in a month
Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara's hamstring injury is "not good", but boss Jurgen Klopp hopes the Spaniard will be fit to return in a month. Thiago, 31, had to be substituted after 51 minutes of Saturday's 2-2 draw against Fulham at Craven Cottage. Liverpool are already without midfielders Curtis Jones and...
SB Nation
AJ Tracey just leaked Tottenham’s third kit
If you’ve been anxiously waiting for the official release of Tottenham Hotspur’s third kits, well it sure looks like you don’t have much longer to wait. North London musician and Spurs super-fan AJ Tracey spilled the beans on the new kit, posting a teaser of him wearing it on TikTok.
BBC
Ten Hag on Rashford, Ronaldo and recruitment
Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the media before Manchester United visit Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday. He does not want to lose Marcus Rashford and says he is "definitely in our plans" amid a meeting between the striker's representatives and Paris St Germain. Ten Hag refused...
BBC
Nathan Moriah-Welsh: Newport County sign Bournemouth midfielder on loan
Newport County have signed Bournemouth midfielder Nathan Moriah-Welsh on a season-long loan. Moriah-Welsh, 20, has made two appearances for Bournemouth since joining the Cherries from Reading in 2018. The London-born Guyana international, who can also play at full-back, becomes Newport's ninth signing of the summer. "I'm really pleased that we...
Exclusive | ‘Lack of Confidence’ - Louis Saha on What Went Wrong in Manchester United’s Loss Against Brighton
Former Manchester United player Louis Saha has blamed a 'lack of confidence' on why the Red Devils lost at home to Brighton in the opening Premier League game.
Soccer-Benzema, Ronaldo and Haaland nominated for Ballon d'Or, Messi misses out
Aug 12 (Reuters) - Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema is among the 30 nominees on the shortlist for the prestigious men's Ballon d'Or trophy, organisers France Football magazine announced on Friday.
Pep Guardiola Comments On Manchester City's Use of Inverted Fullbacks Against West Ham United
Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola talks about his use of inverted fullbacks after last weekend's fixture against West Ham.
