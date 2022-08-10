ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Daily Mail

Ex-Arsenal and Chelsea forward Willian agrees to terminate his contract with Brazilian side Corinthians following their Copa Libertadores exit on Wednesday

Brazilian forward Willian has agreed to terminate his contract with Corinthians following their Copa Libertadores exit. Corinthians lost 3-0 on aggregate to Flamengo in the quarter-finals of the tournament on Wednesday, with the former Arsenal and Chelsea winger ending his stay at the club soon after. The 34-year-old left the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Newcastle look to Benfica's Goncalo Ramos to bolster their frontline, with the 21-year-old Portuguese star lined up to add competition for Callum Wilson and Chris Wood

Newcastle have expressed an interest in Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos who is on also on Nottingham Forest's list of options. The Portuguese striker is a product of Benfica's youth system and scored eight times in 46 appearances for the club last season. The 21-year-old scored against the Magpies during pre-season...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Bernardo Silva
BBC

Sterling offers exit explanation

Raheem Sterling says he tried to "fight" not being a consistent first-team starter late on during his time at Manchester City but could not "waste time" trying to nail down his place any longer. Speaking at his first news conference since his summer move to Chelsea the 27-year-old said: "As...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Premier League
FOX Sports

Benzema, Courtois, De Bruyne on shortlist for UEFA award

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Two Real Madrid teammates made the three-man shortlist announced Friday for the UEFA player of the year award for last season, while no Liverpool player was included. Champions League winner Madrid was represented by Karim Benzema, who scored a competition-best 15 goals, and goalkeeper Thibaut...
UEFA
SB Nation

AJ Tracey just leaked Tottenham’s third kit

If you’ve been anxiously waiting for the official release of Tottenham Hotspur’s third kits, well it sure looks like you don’t have much longer to wait. North London musician and Spurs super-fan AJ Tracey spilled the beans on the new kit, posting a teaser of him wearing it on TikTok.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Ten Hag on Rashford, Ronaldo and recruitment

Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the media before Manchester United visit Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday. He does not want to lose Marcus Rashford and says he is "definitely in our plans" amid a meeting between the striker's representatives and Paris St Germain. Ten Hag refused...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Nathan Moriah-Welsh: Newport County sign Bournemouth midfielder on loan

Newport County have signed Bournemouth midfielder Nathan Moriah-Welsh on a season-long loan. Moriah-Welsh, 20, has made two appearances for Bournemouth since joining the Cherries from Reading in 2018. The London-born Guyana international, who can also play at full-back, becomes Newport's ninth signing of the summer. "I'm really pleased that we...
PREMIER LEAGUE

