A new era at both clubs, a new outcome in this fixture, and some hilariously old-fashioned aggro.A match that went against all form by finishing all square between Chelsea and Tottenham also culminated in the two managers squaring up to each other, although that almost felt an inevitable ending to an occasion that crackled with emotion and fury.Thomas Tuchel was sent off after provoking Antonio Conte with the apparent firmness of his handshake, the absurdity of that sentence summing up what was a vintage piece of Premier League pantomime as it reaches its 30th anniversary.The most relevant element of all...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 15 MINUTES AGO