Read full article on original website
Related
Tottenham snatch dramatic late draw with Chelsea in feisty London derby
A new era at both clubs, a new outcome in this fixture, and some hilariously old-fashioned aggro.A match that went against all form by finishing all square between Chelsea and Tottenham also culminated in the two managers squaring up to each other, although that almost felt an inevitable ending to an occasion that crackled with emotion and fury.Thomas Tuchel was sent off after provoking Antonio Conte with the apparent firmness of his handshake, the absurdity of that sentence summing up what was a vintage piece of Premier League pantomime as it reaches its 30th anniversary.The most relevant element of all...
BBC
'Ten Hag empowered in Ronaldo decision'
The question is what club wants to sign Ronaldo and that has been the issue all over the summer really. The nearer we get to the end of the transfer window then you would imagine there is less likelihood of him moving. Nevertheless Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes is one of...
BBC
European Aquatics Championships: David Popovici, 17, breaks 100m freestyle world record
Watch 17-year-old David Popovici break the world record in the 100m freestyle with a time of 46.86 seconds at the European Aquatics Championships. Follow the European Championships on the BBC Sport app and BBC iPlayer. Available to UK users only.
BBC
Ryan Giggs' ex screamed in pain during 999 call, trial hears
The ex-girlfriend of Ryan Giggs "screamed in pain" during a 999 call after he allegedly headbutted her in the face, a jury has heard. The ex-Manchester United and Wales star denies assaulting Kate Greville, causing her actual bodily harm, at his home in Manchester in November 2020. He is also...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Commonwealth Games show Birmingham 'can mobilise people for Eurovision'
Birmingham is one of seven British cities on the shortlist to host next year's Eurovision. Eurovision broadcaster and commentator Lisa-Jayne Lewis believes it is one of the favourites to win the honour, alongside Liverpool and Glasgow. She said the recent Commonwealth Games show the city is "brilliant" at mobilising people...
BBC
In pictures: Pipe band world champions 2022 are crowned
The world pipe band champions of 2022 have been crowned after two days of competition in the sunshine in Glasgow. Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe Band were named winners, seeing off competition from runners-up Inveraray and District Pipe Band and Scottish Power who finished third. Over 40,000 people watched the spectacle...
Comments / 0