Understanding Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs): Building Self-Healing Communities program at North Bend Public Library, Aug. 10

Circle the Bay, Aug. 12
The South Coast Running Club’s annual Circle the Bay Run is Saturday, Aug. 13, around Coos Bay. The half-marathon begins and ends at Ferry Road Park in North Bend.
'You will know it when you see it!': Blackberry Arts Festival returns for 38th year
COOS BAY, Ore. — The Coos Bay Downtown Association presents the 38th Annual Blackberry Arts Festival on Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28. This is a free event with activities centered on Central Avenue and will feature an "impressive array of talented artisans, music, and great food, including lots of blackberry items," the Association said.
MUSIC IN THE PARK FEATURES MEDFORD GROUP
Myrtle Creek’s Music in the Park is featuring a Medford based group on Thursday night. Saucy is a five-piece band of world traveled musicians featuring a vast range of hits and genres through the ages. They will play at Millsite Park, beginning at 6:00 p.m. The series is celebrating...
Charleston Seafood Festival, Aug. 12
Join us for the 31st annual Charleston Seafood Beer and Wine Festival located at the Charleston Marina on Oregon’s Adventure Coast! Come on out for food, fun, music, and crafts on August 12- 14, 2022. Enjoy over 50 vendors selling food, Craft Beer, Regional Wines, crafts, shirts, trinkets, and lots more. Great music all weekend with the K-DOCK 92.9 FM CLAM JAM featuring live Rock and Roll, Blues, Oldies, and more! Bring the kids and let them enjoy our Fire Truck Super Slide! Or let the kids catch their own trout with the ODFW Good Guys and the Trout Pond! This three-day event is sponsored by the Charleston Volunteer Firefighters Association, Oregon International Port of Coos Bay, and K-DOCK Radio.
COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., Aug. 12
OHA report August 11, 2022 – Cases: 1,049 new, 864,083 total; Deaths: 5 new, 8,257 total; Hospitalized: 371, 27 fewer than last week (8/03). CHW report August 11, 2022 – New cases: 30; Active cases: 319; Hospitalizations: 5; New deaths: 0, 168 total; Total cases: 12,863.
FOREST SERVICE PROPOSES FEE CHANGES AT SELECTED SITES
The U.S. Forest Service is proposing to raise campground fees and establish new fees at selected sites on the Umpqua National Forest and is solicitating comments from the public until the end of October. A release said fee changes are being considered to all the agency to continue to provide...
Wildland Firefighter Killed at Big Swamp Fire, Aug. 12
Douglas Co. SO release – DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, jointly with the United States Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management, is saddened to announce the passing of a wildland firefighter assigned to the Big Swamp Fire near Oakridge, Oregon. On Wednesday, August 10, 2022, shortly after 12:30 pm, 9-1-1 dispatchers received information regarding a wildland firefighter that was critically injured after being struck by a tree. Umpqua Valley Ambulance and REACH Air Medical Services were dispatched to the scene. Despite lifesaving efforts by EMS personnel assigned to the fire, the firefighter, 27-year-old Collin Hagan of Toivola, Michigan succumbed to his injuries. Hagan was a wildland firefighter assigned to the Craig Interagency Hotshot Crew based out of Craig, Colorado. Once the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office were notified, Hagan’s body was flown from the Toketee Airstrip to the Roseburg Regional Airport by REACH Air Medical Services helicopter. Firefighters from the Bureau of Land Management, United States Forest Service, Roseburg Fire Department and Douglas County Fire District #2 stood together to honor Hagan as his body arrived and was transferred to the care of a funeral service provider. The firefighters then provided an honor escort to the funeral home. “It is a sad day in public safety.” Sheriff John Hanlin said. “On behalf of the men and women of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, I extend my heartfelt sympathies to Firefighter Hagan’s family, friends, co-workers and all who knew this brave young man.”
WOMAN, JUVENILE LOCATED, NO LONGER CONSIDERED MISSING
Delmagene “Dallas” Smith and Charlize Gibson have both been located and are no longer considered missing. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday deputies learned that Smith had been spotted at her place of employment in Riddle. O’Dell said deputies contacted her and conducted an interview. Smith denied having any knowledge of Gibson’s whereabouts.
Quakes, Aug. 12
A couple of earthquakes struck the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 3.9-magnitude quake was recorded on the outer fault line early Friday morning, Aug. 12. It was located west of Bandon. The second quake was a 2.5-magnitude also on Friday morning, but west to southwest of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
Quake off Curry Co., Aug. 10
A 4.3-magnitude earthquake was recorded near the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Tuesday, Aug. 9. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west to southwest of Pistol River in Curry Co.
ODHS REPORTS CHARLIE GIBSON HAS BEEN FOUND
The Oregon Department of Human Services has reported that 15-year old Charlie Gibson, who went missing from Roseburg August 3rd, was found on Thursday. A Wednesday release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year old Delmagene “Dallas” Elvira Smith had been reported as missing and might have been with Gibson. There has been no update on Smith’s status.
Burglary in Progress, Aug. 11
CCSO report – Date / Time: August 10, 2022 at 0845 hours; Case Number(s): S2221174; Classification: Burglary II, Criminal Mischief I and Warrant Service; Suspect: Michael, William Landon; Location: 68512 Highway 101, North Bend, OR. Narrative: On August 10, 2022, at about 8:46 AM, deputies were dispatched to a report of a burglary in progress at Hauser Dunes Storage, 68512 Highway 101 in North Bend. Upon arrival, deputies were told by employees that they had security camera footage of a male subject breaking into the storage units. The male suspect had gained access to the attic area and broke through the drywall on several other units. Deputies requested a K9, and K9 Raven from the Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene to assist. Deputies were able to narrow down the unit the suspect was most likely in. After gaining access to that unit, K9 Raven was deployed and located the suspect attempting to hide under several blankets and clothing items. The suspect was identified as 30 year old William Landon Michael of Roseburg. The damage to the drywall and building was estimated at over $2,500.00. Michael also had a warrant for Fail to Appear on Attempt to Elude and Parole Violation. Michael was transported to the Coos County Jail, where he was booked and lodged.
MISSING PERSON INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 20-year old Delmagene “Dallas” Elvira Smith, who has been reported as missing. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said Smith was last seen leaving her residence in the evening hours of August 7th. Her vehicle was located abandoned out Cow Creek Road the next day. O’Dell said it is believed that Smith could be in the company of her 15-year old cousin, Charlize Gibson, who is the subject of a runaway juvenile case taken by the Roseburg Police Department.
