oregontoday.net
Quakes, Aug. 12
A couple of earthquakes struck the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 3.9-magnitude quake was recorded on the outer fault line early Friday morning, Aug. 12. It was located west of Bandon. The second quake was a 2.5-magnitude also on Friday morning, but west to southwest of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
oregontoday.net
Circle the Bay, Aug. 12
The South Coast Running Club’s annual Circle the Bay Run is Saturday, Aug. 13, around Coos Bay. The half-marathon begins and ends at Ferry Road Park in North Bend.
clayconews.com
TWO-VEHICLE FATALITY CRASH ON HIGHWAY 238 IN JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OREGON
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR (August 13, 2021) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at about 2:45 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 238 near milepost 4. The preliminary investigation revealed that a Toyota Camry, operated by, Braden...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 199 Fatal, Josephine Co., Aug. 12
On Wednesday August 10, 2022, at about 4:55 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 199 near milepost 6. Preliminary investigation revealed that a southbound Ford 550 pickup operated by, Robert Clair, age 31, from Grants Pass, crossed the center line of the highway and struck a northbound Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by, Johnny Porter, age 45, from Cave Junction. Porter was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. Clair was not injured in the crash. US 199 was closed for about one hour. OSP was assisted Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, ODOT, AMR, Rural Metro Fire and Grants Pass Fire.
These Oregon counties have the most born-and-bred residents
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Oregon using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
KTVL
Detour set up on Williams Highway following car crash
JOSEPHINE COUNTY — Williams Highway is closed following a motor vehicle accident at milepost 4.17. Law enforcement is currently doing a reconstruction of the incident. Oregon Department of Transportation noted that a detour is set using New Hope Road and Jaynes Drive. Residents can expect delays through the early...
oregontoday.net
Charleston Seafood Festival, Aug. 12
Join us for the 31st annual Charleston Seafood Beer and Wine Festival located at the Charleston Marina on Oregon’s Adventure Coast! Come on out for food, fun, music, and crafts on August 12- 14, 2022. Enjoy over 50 vendors selling food, Craft Beer, Regional Wines, crafts, shirts, trinkets, and lots more. Great music all weekend with the K-DOCK 92.9 FM CLAM JAM featuring live Rock and Roll, Blues, Oldies, and more! Bring the kids and let them enjoy our Fire Truck Super Slide! Or let the kids catch their own trout with the ODFW Good Guys and the Trout Pond! This three-day event is sponsored by the Charleston Volunteer Firefighters Association, Oregon International Port of Coos Bay, and K-DOCK Radio.
oregontoday.net
COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., Aug. 12
OHA report August 11, 2022 – Cases: 1,049 new, 864,083 total; Deaths: 5 new, 8,257 total; Hospitalized: 371, 27 fewer than last week (8/03). CHW report August 11, 2022 – New cases: 30; Active cases: 319; Hospitalizations: 5; New deaths: 0, 168 total; Total cases: 12,863.
KDRV
Fatal Highway 238 crash involves two Williams men
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- An Oregon State Police report this morning shows a man is dead from a crash when two Williams men collided on Highway 238. Oregon State Police (OSP) say the crash at about 2:45pm yesterday left 34-year-old Braden Hales pronounced dead at the scene near milepost 4.
KDRV
Rider dead from fatal Josephine County crash
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- Oregon State Police says today a Cave Junction man is dead from a collision on highway U.S. 199. Oregon State Police (OSP) says 45-year-old Johnny Porter died from injuries sustained when ejected from his motorcycle after a collision with a pickup. OSP says the crash Wednesday...
ijpr.org
Thu 9 AM | 1986 Southern Oregon murdered covered in new book
The story of a Josephine County man's murder in 1986 reads likely something out of a True Crime novel. But Don Wier's death was not fiction, and it is told in a recent book by Leslie Ghiglieri, The Decision to Kill. Ghighlieri, who spent years working in law enforcement, was...
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN, JUVENILE LOCATED, NO LONGER CONSIDERED MISSING
Delmagene “Dallas” Smith and Charlize Gibson have both been located and are no longer considered missing. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday deputies learned that Smith had been spotted at her place of employment in Riddle. O’Dell said deputies contacted her and conducted an interview. Smith denied having any knowledge of Gibson’s whereabouts.
oregontoday.net
Property Watch in North Bend, Aug. 10
City of North Bend release – Property Watch is a program that the North Bend Police Department started in 2022 and is designed to assist owners of commercial properties, businesses, and apartment complexes curb unwanted activity that occurs after business hours or when the owner (or manager) cannot be contacted. Without authority granted by the person responsible for the property/business, the police are often not able to take action on non-criminal issues that occur on private property. Some examples would be non-residents/customers hanging out on property, skateboarding, non-customer vehicles in the parking lot, etc. The Property Watch Program allows the person responsible for the property to partner with the police and authorize the police to act in their behalf when they are not there. This program is based in similar successful programs used by Astoria Police, Beaverton Police, Pendleton Police, Salem Police and Coos Bay Police. The legal foundation is a signed agreement that provides the authority for police to contact people that are on private property (that are members of the Property Watch) and ask them to leave the property. The goal is to have the police legally able to assist in helping keep your property safe when you are not there. There is no cost to you to be part of the program, it is renewed yearly and you can withdraw from the program at any time. Applications are available on the city website at https://bit.ly/3JM1kCk.
KDRV
Brookings Police are looking for Arrianna Torres
BROOKINGS, Ore. -- Brookings police are asking for public help to locate a missing 17-year-old girl. Brookings Police Chief Kelby McCrae says Arrianna Torres' father filed a missing person report, and some people believe she is in the Brookings area. Torres is described as 5'2" weighing 150 pounds with red...
KDRV
Josephine County warrants get 39,000 plants: might get properties
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- 13 Josephine County illegal marijuana warrants cost some growers more than 39,000 plants. It also could cost owners their properties. Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) says it served warrants this week that brought arrests and citations for civil code violations. Those violations also could cause property forfeiture.
KTVL
Law enforcement raids Josephine County unlicensed grows
JOSEPHINE COUNTY — On August 8, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) with the assistance of Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) and Josephine County Code Enforcement conducted raids at two unlicensed cannabis grows, one at the 200 block of College Drive and the other in the 1200 block of Pickett Creek Road.
