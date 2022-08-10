Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
VIDEO: Spark Play it Forward fundraiser
(ABC 6 News) - Thursday, SPARK Children's Museum in Rochester held its annual Play it Forward fundraiser. This fundraiser is one of the largest for the non-profit, with a lot of the money going toward free family Sunday's, discovery play after hours, and to enable families to visit at no charge.
KAAL-TV
RFD highlights new online program to help with response
(ABC 6 News) - The City of Rochester Fire Department (RFD) is highlighting a new online program called Community Connect, which allows residents and property owners of Rochester to share valuable life safety information with the department. This program will help ensure that RFD has the most information about a...
KAAL-TV
Thursdays Downtown featured vendor: Socius Designs
(ABC 6 News) - Summer is winding down, which means Rochester's Thursdays Downtown event is nearing its end for the season. Every Thursday ABC 6 News features a vendor at Thursdays, this week it's Socius Designs. It's owner and designer Dara Kautz's very first Thursdays event, and she said she's...
KAAL-TV
City of Rochester receives $19.9M grant for 6th St. SE bridge project
(ABC 6 News) - The City of Rochester has been awarded a $19.9 million United States Department of Transportation (USDOT) Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Grant. The money is to support the 6th Street SE Bridge project; a new multi-span bridge that will connect the street and...
KAAL-TV
Area businesses see success during Thursdays Downtown
(ABC 6 News) - As the summer is nearing a close, so is Thursdays Downtown. Next week, August 18, will be the last event for the summer, and area businesses say it’s been a successful season. The past two years have been difficult for downtown businesses and for Thursdays,...
KAAL-TV
CommUNITY mural unveiled in Mason City
(ABC 6 News) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday in Mason City to celebrate the Building CommUNITY mural that was completed last month. Building CommUNITY is an initiative of the Mason City Chamber of Commerce to highlight the inclusive spirit of North Iowans. According to the 2020 US Census,...
KAAL-TV
VIDEO: Mason City back to school block party event
(ABC 6 News) - Community organizers in Mason City came together Thursday to help families get ready for another school year. ABC 6 News reporter Alex Cotter spoke with Community Health Center of Mason City Community Outreach Coordinator Cori Frein who said the United Way of North Central Iowa was giving away free shoes to kids, the Salvation Army was giving away backpacks and school supplies, and various organizations were providing medical, dental and eye checks for kids.
KAAL-TV
Pet of the Week: Snoopy
(ABC 6 News) - Meet Snoopy!. This 2-year-old Australian Cattle dog mix came to Paws and Claws Humane Society in Rochester, MN from another rescue when they needed help. Snoopy likes other dogs but has gotten into some trouble chasing chickens. He loves car rides and getting lots of attention from people.
KAAL-TV
Edgewater Park in Albert Lea is celebrating 100 years
(ABC 6 News) - Albert Lea will celebrate Edgewater Park's centennial 100th birthday with several events planned for Friday and Saturday. Edgewater Park opened to the public on August 13, 1922 with 18 picnic tables scattered over 20 acres. Since then, the park has grown from a picnic grounds to...
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: Victim identified in Albert Lea shooting
(ABC 6 News) - UPDATE: The Freeborn County Sheriff's Office identified the victim in a Tuesday afternoon Albert Lea shooting. Juan Vasquez Jr., 45, of Albert Lea, was shot and killed outside a home in rural Albert Lea. (ABC 6 News) - A man was shot and killed outside a...
KAAL-TV
Oballa, Austin move on in Austin City Council At-Large race
(ABC 6 News) - Voters in Austin will send Oballa Oballa and Jeff Austin to the general election in November. In the nonpartisan race, Oballa and Austin finished in the top two in the Austin City Council Member At-Large bid. Oballa Oballa - 43% (1,637) Jeff Austin - 41% (1,569)
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: Names, charges released for those arrested at Motel 6
On Wednesday, Rochester police also arrested 19-year-old Charles Harrison Hadler of Lake City, and referred charges of 5th-degree controlled substance crime, 30-year-old Heather Nicole Nery of Rochester, for two alleged counts of 5th-degree controlled substance crime, and 31-year-old Anthony Dominique Lindsey of Rochester for allegedly violating a DANCO and interferring with a 9-1-1 call.
KAAL-TV
Ending The Week Soggy
Happy Friday everyone! We are wrapping up the week pretty soggy, especially for the morning hours across SE MN & NE IA. The majority of the rain will fall east of I-35, and will be on the way out by the mid-day. It's a soggy start then out at the fourth day of the Mower County Fair. Clouds will linger though all-day, which will keep our highs cool, only in the lower 70s, if not the upper 60s. It will be a bit breezy at times as well, with the SE wind gusting around 30-35 mph at times.
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: 18-year-old killed in Goodhue County crash identified
(ABC 6 News) - An 18-year-old Zumbrota woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Goodhue County early Wednesday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened at 8:48 a.m. at the intersection of Co. Road 1 and Highway 60 just east of Bombay in Goodhue County. MSP...
KAAL-TV
Norton, Noser advance to general election in November
(ABC 6 News) - Four candidates were vying for two spots Tuesday evening for the Rochester mayoral race. Incumbent Kim Norton and Britt Noser will advance to the Nov. 8 General Election ballot after taking the top two spots. Kim Norton (I) - 57% (13,626 votes) Britt Noser - 22%...
KAAL-TV
School Resource Officers train ahead of back-to-school
(ABC 6 News) - As students and families are getting ready to head back to school in the next few weeks, local law enforcement and school resource officers (SROs) are also gearing up. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety held training in Rochester on Thursday for SROs around the state.
KAAL-TV
Rochester man flees sheriff's deputy in Oronoco
(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester man fled a sheriff's deputy to avoid disclosing that his license was revoked, according to Capt. James Schueller with the OCSO. At about 7:45 p.m. Aug. 9, a deputy reported that he checked the license plate on a vehicle driving northbound on Highway 52, and noticed that the registration was revoked and the vehicle was marked for impoundment.
KAAL-TV
Noser moves on in Rochester mayoral race
(ABC 6 News) - The results of the Rochester mayoral election rolled in until early Wednesday morning. Incumbent Kim Norton and challenger Britt Noser will move on to the November general election. Noser says he's excited and ready to run against Norton in November. The two topped the other two...
KAAL-TV
Bank robbery suspect's competency in question
(ABC 6 News) - A Chicago man accused of bank robbery will face a competency hearing in Olmsted County Court. Jacari Peters, 32, faces a charge of simple robbery after allegedly demanding money from a Sterling State Bank teller in September of 2021. He was also accused of attempting a...
KAAL-TV
HS Football Preview: Riverhawks focus on outhitting and out hustling the competition
(ABC 6 News) - It's a new name, but the same team. The now-Mason City Riverhawks football squad is more than willing to take on the new moniker as they look to a brand-new season. A fresh slate might be what the Riverhawks need. After a subpar 4-5 campaign last...
