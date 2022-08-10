Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store weddingB.R. ShenoyBatavia, IL
Celebrating Universal Oneness Day - a Hindu Raksha Bandhan Festival at Hoffman Estates police Department in August 2022Jignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina Andras
Kendall County Fair scheduled for 8/4 - 8/7Adrian HolmanKendall County, IL
Related
Suburban shelter helps rescued beagles find healthy, happy homes
SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. — The phrase ‘Sweet Home Chicago’ has even more significance this week as more than 100 beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding facility arrived in the suburbs in search of a forever home. The canines are part of what’s said to be one of...
This adorable puppy wants a big dog sibling to look up to
Meet the precious Pat! She is a 3-month-old, 30-pound Shepherd mix that loves puppy friends. This sweet, chill girl will need a confident big sibling in her future home to show her the ropes.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago area residents transforming front yards into functional, social environments
ELMHURST, Ill. - When COVID-19 hit, many residents upgraded their backyards with a new pool, patio furniture or even an outdoor kitchen in order to socialize outside. But now — many are starting to shift from the backyard to the front yard. One Elmhurst homeowner turned to his laptop,...
WAND TV
PHOTOS: 100 Beagles arrive in South Elgin, available for adoption as part of national rescue
(NBC CHICAGO) - 100 bright-eyed, floppy-eared and bushy-tailed beagles arrived at Anderson Humane in South Elgin early Tuesday, looking for forever homes after being rescued from a research facility in Virginia. According to the Anderson Humane website, the shelter is participating in a national effort to rescue 4,000 beagles from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cwbchicago.com
Two dogs missing after thief steals social media influencer’s Porsche in River North
A social media influencer is heartbroken after someone stole her Porsche SUV from River North with her two beloved dogs inside. “My dogs are everything to me,” the woman, known as Evolve With Kay, wrote on Instagram. “Please if you have any information on their whereabouts please txt.”
Ricky Gervais calls for release of Rocky the coyote from River Trail Nature Center in Northbrook
Celebrity Ricky Gervais has called for Cook County officials to release Rocky, a coyote confined at the River Trail Nature Center in Northbrook.
CUTE VIDEO: 2-year-old takes first-ever ride at Boone County Fair
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Little 22-month-old Theo took his first ever fair ride at the Boone County Fair this weekend, and his mother caught his priceless reaction on video. Dana Frihart shared the video on Facebook after her ride with Theo, who can be seen running the gamut of emotions, from wonder to terror and […]
Man, 45, dies after Lake Michigan rescue near Grant Park, Chicago police say
The man was in critical condition when he was pulled from the water.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Off The Beaten Path: Site Names Illinois’ Most Beautiful Backroads
This is something that my late father-in-law Marty knew a lot about. According to my wife and her brothers, their dad knew every single worthwhile backroad in the entire state. He knew them all because it was his life-long habit to avoid paying tolls using whatever legal means necessary. Drive...
100fmrockford.com
Crimson Ridge says it will close its retail space, return to roots as a flower shop in Rockford
ROCKFORD — Crimson Ridge announced this morning that it would close its upstairs retail shop and return to its roots as a flower shop. The longtime seller of flowers, gifts and other merchandise at 735 N. Perryville Road made the announcement via Facebook and in radio and print advertisements.
blockclubchicago.org
A West Side Smokehouse Where Teens Learn To Cook Needs Help Reopening After Someone Stole Its Generators
NORTH LAWNDALE — A West Side smokehouse founded as an apprenticeship program for local youth has been forced to close after burglars made off with equipment needed for the restaurant to run. The restaurant, 5th Ave Smokers, opened in 2021 on a formerly vacant lot at 712 S. Kildare...
Float Your Blues Away This Weekend at Illinois’ New Summer Float Party
Tubing down a river is a beloved pastime for many people of all ages in the Stateline area, but do you love tubing/floating enough to brave the waters of the Chicago River this weekend? (The correct answer here is, YES!) Chicago's New Summer Float Party. For the first time ever...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Got fooled': Man scams chocolate shop after pretending to check for carbon monoxide leak
The employees fell for his story and the man made away with $170.
Burglary crew fools couple, ransacks home: police
The Cook County sheriff is warning about a crew of burglars who stole from an elderly couple after distracting them on Chicago’s Northwest Side this week.
Huge Marijuana Grow Found Near Illinois Golf Course, $10 Mil Worth!
When the news story states "it was as big as two football fields," you now have my attention. CBSLOCAL. This massive pot grow was found near the Harborside International Golf Center, in Cook County. These guys, (maybe women) has a well planned out and taken care of pot grow operation, with some as tall as CHRISTMAS TREES!!
Rockford nursing homes fined by the state
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford nursing homes are facing fines for physical for conditions that violate the Illinois nursing home care act. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second-quarter report on Thursday, showing P.A. Peterson, 1311 Parkview Avenue, and River Bluff Nursing Home, at 4401 N Main Street, are being fined. […]
This Itasca Restaurant has Great Food with Great Outdoor dining with some annoying issues
One of my favorite things to do during the summertime is finding places to sit outside and enjoy the summer weather. I discovered a hidden gem that not many people know about. The place that I went to visit was Fox and Turtle in the Itasca Country Club in Itasca.
wgnradio.com
A grand ole time at the Renaissance Faire
Julie McMillin, Social Media manager of the Bristol Renaissance Faire and a performer at the fair of years past joins John Landecker to talk about the Bristol Renaissance Faire where you can party like it’s 1599! Julie and John talk about all things that you can expect to experience at Bristol’s Renaissance Faire the number one renaissance fair in the US!
uptownupdate.com
Where My Dogs At?
The familiar "B" on the south facing side of the former Bridgeview Bank at Lawrence and Broadway is no more. As Cedar Street completes its conversion of the historic building at 4753 N. Broadway into a 176 unit residential building, they are putting their mark on the building in the form a black & white logo featuring a French Bulldog. Cedar Street founder Jay Michael was the proud owner of a French Bulldog named Lady Louise, who was a constant companion until Michaels death in 2016.
Husband mourns wife who died from rare birth complication: ‘Completely shattered’
Just a few weeks ago, the couple tied the knot.
Comments / 0