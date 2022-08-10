Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Adams said It's Unimaginable what the Governor of Texas has DoneTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
The Clash at Bond International Casino: Book ExcerptFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Related
sheltonherald.com
New principals named for Shelton’s Mohegan, Sunnyside schools
SHELTON — One principal’s departure has led to new leaders for two city elementary schools. Longtime Sunnyside School Principal Amy Yost recently announced she was leaving the school, which led to two moves — the shifting of Mohegan School Principal Darla Lussier to Sunnyside and the hiring of John Coppola to man the helm at Mohegan.
NewsTimes
When does school begin for Greenwich’s private schools? Administrators reveal changes for the school year
GREENWICH — As back-to-school advertisements populate television screens, ideas of new pens, notebooks and laptops begin to fill students’ heads. For Greenwich’s largest private schools, the first day is about a month away — and schools have been working on new developments far longer than families have been shopping for school supplies.
NBC Connecticut
How Is the New Surcharge on Mini Liquor Bottles Being Used?
In 2021, Connecticut legislators enacted a five-cent surcharge on mini-alcohol bottles to combat the generation of solid waste and excessive littering, the bill states. Towns and cities recently received their first check from the mini liquor bottle surcharge, and some have received upwards of $100,000, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.
Brien McMahon ’72; Old-Fashioned Flea Market returns; Golf tourney benefit
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:. Golf tourney to benefit Senior Center, Meals On Wheels. The Brien McMahon High School Class of 1972’s 50th Reunion is planned for Saturday Sep. 17 from 7 until 11 p.m. at St. Ann’s Club, 16 Hendricks Ave., Norwalk, according to a news release. The evening’s agenda will include cocktails, dinner, a DJ and a cash bar. Tickets cost $79 per person. Fill out the attached form and mail it with your check to the address indicated. RSVP deadline is Monday Aug. 15. Get more info by emailing Lisa Palladino at [email protected] or Jolene (Cardillo) DeBoer at [email protected]. The BMHS Class of 1972 Facebook page is at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057232369387.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theorangetimes.com
Milford Resident To Be Featured At Times Square
Ava Skye Perrella of Milford will appear in the bright lights of Broadway on Saturday, Sept. 17 as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society Times Square video presentation. The one-hour video of roughly 500 photographs includes children, teens and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states. These collective images promote the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a visible way.
ctexaminer.com
Fire Fighters Association Censures Stamford Fire Chief and Assistant Chief
STAMFORD – Citing a dozen counts, the International Association of Fire Fighters voted during its four-day convention this week to censure Stamford Fire Chief Trevor Roach and Assistant Chief Miguel Robles. On behalf of Local 786, which represents Stamford professional firefighters, IAFF members at their annual convention in Ontario,...
Shelton shoe store donates money to help Norwalk man awaiting heart and liver transplant
Hawley Lane Shoes in Shelton is donating 20% of proceeds from sales at its store to help a man awaiting a double organ transplant.
The Most Mind Boggling Intersections to Navigate in Greater Danbury
The following six intersections throughout Greater Danbury could give any driver a significant anxiety attack. I've been driving Greater Danbury's highways, backroads, and city roads for over 40 years. I love to drive because driving relaxes me, and if I do say so myself, I'm pretty damn good at it. But, there are millions of individuals who are not. Many suck at the art of driving.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
Stratford aviation enthusiasts plan ‘fly-in’ at Sikorsky Memorial Airport
STRATFORD — Pilots and aircraft from across the region are expected to touch down at Igor I. Sikorsky Memorial Airport this weekend as part of a two-day celebration of the area’s storied aviation history. The Connecticut Air and Space Center is hosting a general aviation fly-in during the...
Register Citizen
Brien McMahon High School Class of ‘72 prepares to celebrate 50th reunion in September
NORWALK — The Class of 1972 at Brien McMahon High School will celebrate its 50th reunion next month. The members of the Class of ‘72 will hold the reunion from 7 to 11 p.m. on Sept. 17 at St. Ann’s Club, located at 16 Hendricks Ave. All members of the graduating class are invited to enjoy an unforgettable evening featuring dinner, cocktails and a DJ. There will also be a cash bar.
135 new housing units open at The Audubon in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There’s no shortage of new construction in the Elm City. On Wednesday, city leaders marked the official opening of “Phase 2” of the mixed-use development project “The Audubon New Haven.” They cut the ribbon on 135 new luxury apartments, which includes nearly 7,000 square-feet of ground-floor retail space on Orange […]
Splash Car Wash acquires Brewster rival
Fast Lane Oil Change & Car Wash in Brewster has been acquired by Splash Car Wash, headquartered in Milford, Connecticut. The acquisition marks Splash’s 36th car wash in New York State; the company has operated a Brewster location since 2007, which was also an acquisition. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Scribe
Well-situated Building at the Intersection of Downtown + East Rock!
Building is located in the intersection of downtown and East Rock, with easy access to neighborhood favorites such as Blue State, Koffee, Pokemoto, and Oriental Pantry. 38 Trumbull is around the corner from downtown & Yale! The property is across the street from the Yale Shuttle on Trumbull St. and Orange St.
greenwichfreepress.com
Meghan Lynch, 19, Overall Winner at Greenwich Point One Mile Swim
The Greenwich Point One Mile Swim took place on Saturday, Aug 6. Results provided by StartLine Race Services. The event was sponsored by The Greenwich Swim Committee and the YMCA of Greenwich. Congratulations to all the swimmers!. TOP 3 OVERALL Place No. Name Div Age Sex Time ===== ===== ====================...
Register Citizen
Retiring Greenwich police officer ‘built many relationships’ on the Avenue as part of Bike Unit
GREENWICH — The Greenwich Police Department said farewell to a 20-year veteran who was a familiar face around town. Officer Robert Smurlo, who joined the department in 2002, worked as a canine officer with his partner, Altos, and later served in the bike squad that patrols downtown Greenwich. He put in his retirement last month.
Pedestrian struck by train after falling onto tracks
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian was struck by a train after falling onto the tracks at the Bridgeport Train Station on Saturday morning. Authorities responded to the incident around 9 a.m. The extent of any potential injuries is unknown at this time. The 8:39 a.m. train from New Haven to Grand Central Terminal in […]
WTNH.com
Nyberg: Popular Milford brunch spot to bring delicious dishes to new location
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A restaurant and foodtruck owner in Milford is bringing his popular brunch spot, The Plate, on the road with a new destination. The new gig, in West Haven, is dubbed The Side Plate. Ryan Trevethan, owner of The Plate, explained that the restaurant opened back...
Register Citizen
Stamford assistant police chief tapped as city’s public safety chief
STAMFORD — A Stamford assistant police chief will succeed former Public Safety Director Ted Jankowski, Mayor Caroline Simmons' office announced Thursday. Simmons chose Louis DeRubeis, a 25-year veteran of the Stamford Police Department, to lead the city's public safety operations. "Lou brings 25 years of law enforcement experience, with...
connect-bridgeport.com
Dog Found on Pennsylvania Avenue in Bridgeport
This male dog was found Friday on Pennsylvania Avenue in Bridgeport. He knows basic commands and is very friendly. He’s not wearing a collar. He is currently safe in a fenced-in yard. Please call 304-709-8875 to claim the dog or if you have information about who he may belong to.
Register Citizen
NY nurses reach tentative agreement with Nuvance after taking contract fight to Danbury
DANBURY — Nuvance Health and nurses from Vassar Brothers Hospital in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. reached a tentative contract agreement Tuesday night after the nurses brought their demands for better pay to Hat City in the form of a mobile billboard fixed to a nondescript white van that circled Danbury Hospital.
Comments / 0