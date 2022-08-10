ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CBS Chicago

Hyde Park native to open Illinois' first Black-owned cannabis company

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A historic moment for the recreational marijuana industry here in Illinois: This weekend, the state's first Black-owned cannabis company officially launches.Morning Insider Lauren Victory introduces us to the famous musician behind the brand and shares how he's giving back.Vic Mensa grew up on Hyde Park. Chicago is in his blood, in his music and now in his business affairs. The artist is launching "93 Boyz" this weekend. It's a cannabis company that produces pre-rolls using flower grown here in Illinois.CBS 2 asked Mensa what's he's most excited for. "Being able to represent my people in this space,"...
Obituaries August 11, 2022

Graciela Aguilar, age 90, of Chicago, Gage Park community, passed away July 24. She was the loving mother of Guillermo (Isabel) Aguilar Vega, Adrian Aguilar Vega, Albert Aguilar Vega, and Javier Aguilar Vega; cherished grandmother of Veronica (Ronald Anrade) Aguilar, Eric Toress, Ronny Andrade, David Aguilar, Luis Aguilar, Van Aguilar and Tatiana Aguilar; dear great grandmother of Ronnie Anrade; fond sister of Avel Vega, Gloria Vega, Jesus Vega, Cha Cha Vega, Algandro Vega, Javier Vega, Marcella Vega, Hilda Vega and Ubertino Vega. Graciela will be dearly missed by her many nieces and nephews.
Chicago Culinary Kitchen and more of the best BBQ in the Chicagoland area

Do you love BBQ? Then you’re going to love this episode of Chicago’s Very Own Eats. Hosts Kevin Powell and Michael Piff have been on a barbecue kick lately, and apparently they aren’t alone. First, they talk with Chicago Culinary Kitchen owner Greg Gaardbo about his place in Palatine that is also topping multiple lists for Chicago food lovers, including Eater Chicago’s 20 Essential Suburban Restaurants. Greg tells Kevin and Mike about where it all began, what goes into the menu and the amazing daily specials, why they rock so hard (seriously, they do), and how his personality shows in both the food and the location.
Rock radio memories with Tommy Edwards

Radio legend Tommy Edwards joins Steve & Johnnie (filling-in for Lisa Dent) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss his career during the golden age of rock radio, and to promote the upcoming Museum of Broadcast Communications’ event ‘Rock Radio Revisited’ on Sunday August 14th at The Des Plaines Theatre.
NWSL
Public Safety
Broadway in Chicago's Free Summer Concert Highlights 10 Broadway Showstoppers

Broadway In Chicago announced six new shows joining its Summer Concert line-up: 1776, Disney’s Aladdin, Chicago, Les Misérables, Tina, and Jagged Little Pill. Previously announced shows include Disney’s The Lion King, Dear Evan Hansen, Wicked, and straight from Broadway, MJ, the brand new 4-time Tony Award-winning musical that offers a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit of Michael Jackson.
A "Day on the Terrace" fashion show, a record-breaking fundraiser for The Service Club of Chicago

The Service Club of Chicago hosted its annual “Day on the Terrace” fashion show luncheon at The Peninsula Chicago, on August 1. Themed “Cinema Paradiso,” the much-loved event returned to the Pen after a two-year Covid hiatus. Over 300 fashion-loving men and women gathered to lend their support to the SC and veteran event co-chairs Jean Antoniou (SC president), Tracey DiBuono (her ZZAZZ Productions produced the fashion show), and Sharyl Mackey.
If you 'plead the Fifth' is it implying guilt?

Ronald J. Allen, John Henry Wigmore Professor of Law at Northwestern University, joins Steve & Johnnie (filling-in for Lisa Dent) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why someone would assert their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in a civil or federal trial. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities...
