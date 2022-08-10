Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
Feeding South Dakota the recipient of a bountiful donation for ending hunger across the state
SPEARFISH, S.D.— Feeding South Dakota received a $25,000 gift from First Interstate Bank and the First Interstate BancSystem Foundation for their first-ever “Believe in Local” grant campaign, which will be used to end hunger across the entire state. 40 non-profits across the bank’s 14-state reach will receive...
Is Minnesota’s Health Better Than South Dakota, Iowa?
To be upfront about this article, it's all about statistics. The numbers in this report come from RunReviews.com, a site that examines treadmills. Ask yourself, "What is the reason for your current health?" Some of you may want to stand before a full-length mirror. And, for others, just opening the refrigerator door. They both could scream back "Do something about this!"
South Dakota’s Smallest Small Town ‘White Rock’
South Dakota has its share of tiny towns. But the tiniest of the tiny go to the villages of Hillsview and White Rock. The focus of this story will be White Rock with simple criteria. #1 I've been to White Rock and even have a few photos. A few years...
voiceofalexandria.com
Yearly Gun Deaths Are Up in South Dakota
The recent mass shootings at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, highlight the threat gun violence poses to public safety in the United States. And according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the problem is getting worse. A total...
Small Minnesota Town Named Best Rural Town in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
5 Things You Can Thank South Dakota For
South Dakota may not get much respect. We get a blizzard and it's a footnote on the national scene, but if Florida gets a bit chilly it's breaking news. But, maybe it's fine to be forgotten about. We kind of like being left alone on our quiet piece of the plains.
Minnesota Skyrocketing Child Care Costs Compared To South Dakota
You just had your first child and now taking maternity leave. What a joy to begin a family. It's a new beginning on several fronts. Parenting is number one. And, after a few months, you will try and resume your life and your job. Several responsibilities come with having a...
Check Out These OMG Airbnb Rentals in Iowa and Minnesota
When it first launched in 2008, AirBedandBreakfast.com was a totally new concept with just a few options for rental properties. 14 years later, the name has been shortened to Airbnb and the company is a massive success, with $6 billion in revenue and 5.6 million properties in more than 100,000 cities worldwide.
Best Bucket List For Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota
Who doesn't have a bucket list? Hmmm, am I the only one who raised a hand? It's not something I think about a lot. Oh, sure there are things I'd like to do and have always wanted to do but never really thought of making a list. Your list may...
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 10 new deaths, hospitalizations over 100
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll has gone up by 10 in South Dakota from the previous week. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, 2,973 people have died during the pandemic, up from 2,963 the previous week. The new deaths were seven men and three women in the following age groups: 50-59 (1), 70-79 (4), 80+ (5). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Beadle, Brookings, Brown (2), Clay, Codington, Custer, Minnehaha, Pennington and Perkins.
Chips From South Dakota Town Better Than Minnesota Town’s Chips
You know how it is when you meet your soulmate? Everything seems to fall in place, the world seems a little quieter, a little better, a little brighter, and a little kinder. That was exactly how it was, the first time someone suggested that I try Dakota Style Honey Mustard Potato Chips. I can't be sure, but I think I even heard a small angel choir, singing quietly.
South Dakota Is One of the Best Places to Live on Social Security
Retirement can be exciting and nerve-wracking at the same time. Not having to punch a time clock provides you with a freedom you've been dreaming about for years, but without a job, making ends meet when you rely solely on Social Security can cause a considerable amount of anxiety. In...
dakotanewsnow.com
Nursing Home to close in Armour
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Another South Dakota nursing home is closing its doors. Avantara announced the upcoming closure of its nursing home in Armour. The closure is due to a combination of the ongoing underfunding of Medicaid, the current staffing crisis, and costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to their press release.
Are There Laws about What You Can Name Your Baby in South Dakota?
The name you're given as a child is a pretty important thing. Fortunately, my parents didn't stick me with something awful when I was born. In school, I grew up knowing a young girl named Bertha, and needless to say, Bertha caught a fair amount of crap from the other kids growing up after being blessed with that gem of a name. The name Bertha wasn't even remotely contemporary back in the early 70s, and it still hasn't made a resurgence yet today.
kelo.com
Water/Wastewater assistance is available in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Assistance for South Dakota families whose water/wastewater service has been disconnected or who are at risk of losing access to water service may be available through the Department of Social Services. Water/wastewater assistance is available for low-income individuals and families. Eligibility is based on...
kotatv.com
COVID-19 response to be a feature issue of the South Dakota gubernatorial election
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.
North Dakota vs South Dakota: What’s The Difference?
What do we have in common and what are the biggest differences between the two states?
newscenter1.tv
AMBER ALERT UPDATE: Endangered children located safe in South Dakota
UPDATE 4:00 P.M. – According to Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin, the children were recovered at the Glencoe Campground, around five miles east of downtown Sturgis. “They had gotten to their car and were going to leave, but there was a traffic stop made. They were both taken into custody without incident,” Sheriff Merwin said. “The kids have been taken to and placed with DSS and everybody is good. Very quiet stop and Canada is very happy. I talked to them today and they were totally impressed that with the rally going on, they said. I think it was within ninety minutes of the alert going out we had them in custody.”
KELOLAND TV
‘A tremendous loss’: Finale Night Shield remembered
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many families on South Dakota’s reservations have suffered loss and mourned loved ones taken by violence. If it’s not your family, it’s someone else’s… until such a story directly hits home. “When you hear the word MMIW, you think...
You’re Never Gonna Believe Who Drinks More Beer Than South Dakota
It's no secret that South Dakotans like to drink, especially beer. We live in the heartland, for Pete's sake, where it's hotter than the surface of the sun during the summer months and bitterly cold almost half of the year. We South Dakotans need a little somethin' to help cope with the harsh weather months in this state.
