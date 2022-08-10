Read full article on original website
momswhothink.com
The Best Family-Friendly Resorts on Hawaii (The Big Island!)
Lottery numbers pulled for affordable units in Kihei
Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino pulled lottery numbers for eager applicants for units in the Kaiaulu O Halelea affordable rental apartments in Kihei.
spectrumnews1.com
Hawaii reports 3,189 new COVID-19 cases statewide
Hawaii has reported 3,189 new cases of COVID-19 within the last week, bringing the statewide total to 332,822, according to the Hawaii Department of Health. Fourteen new deaths were reported, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,606. The bulk of the cases were reported on Oahu, with 2,262. Hawaii Island...
mauinow.com
Maui County had record 8,149 firearms registered in 2021
In 2021, Maui County had record high numbers for firearm permits processed (2,938), firearms registered (8,149) and firearms imported (3,763), according to an annual report released today by the Hawaiʻi Department of the Attorney General. The number of firearms registered increased by 3,482 from 2019, when Maui County processed...
Power outage prompts call for water conservation on Maui
The County of Maui is asking residents to conserve water due to a power outage that took place in the Napili area.
'Monster' home divides Hawaii residents amid housing crisis
Meanwhile, Hawaii residents say they're getting priced out by cash buyers from the mainland.
Notice of Aug 13 Hawaii's 2nd Congressional District Election
The 2nd Congressional District of Hawaii covers all or part of Honolulu County, Maui County, Hawaii County, Kauai County, Kalawao County. All U.S. House districts, including the 2nd Congressional District of Hawaii, are holding elections in 2022. The general election is scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for August 13, 2022. The filing deadline is June 7, 2022.
thecentersquare.com
Hawaii sharing $78 million opioid settlement with four counties
(The Center Square) - Hawaii will split a $78 million opioid settlement with Kauai, Hawaii, Maui and Honolulu counties, Gov. David Ige said. The money is Hawaii’s share of a $26 billion settlement with three drug distributors and Johnson and Johnson, according to a news release from Ige’s office.
mauinow.com
Blessing held for 324 unit Kaulana Mahina workforce apartments in Wailuku, Maui
An official blessing was held on Monday for the new Kaulana Mahina development in Central Maui. Kaulana Mahina features long-term workforce rentals and a community/recreation center, on 14.4 acres in Wailuku. The site is bound by Waiʻale Road (east), Kuikahi Drive (north) and Honoapiʻilani Highway (west). “This will...
bigislandnow.com
Native Hawaiian Organizations to Host ‘Walk To The Box’ in Hilo
Several Native Hawaiian organizations are hosting an event in East Hawai‘i to highlight the importance of civic engagement and voter turnout. “Walk To The Box” is scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, along Kamehameha Avenue, near Wailoa River State Recreation Area, in Hilo. The event will begin with sign-waving followed by a series of speeches from event organizers.
hawaiireporter.com
Water regulation is newest roadblock to Maui housing
When bureaucracy grows, housing does not. That’s because more bureaucracy nearly always results in more regulation and delays — and I hope someday soon the majority of our policymakers in Hawaii will figure this out. The latest bureaucratic wrench to be thrown into the gears of homebuilding, especially...
mauinow.com
The long-awaited opening of Kīhei High School is planned for January, but will it happen?
Construction of the upper campus of the beautiful new Kīhei High School — which sits mauka of Piʻilani Highway with Haleakala as a backdrop — is expected to finally be completed enough to open in January for a small inaugural class of ninth graders. At the...
Big Island brush fire in Pohakuloa continues to burn
The Hawaii Fire Department reported a fire by Pohakuloa on Wednesday, August 10.
Social media model arrested in Hawaii on murder charge
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — Law enforcement in Hawaii on Wednesday arrested social media model Courtney Clenney on a charge of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon. Hawaii County police said in a statement they assisted the U.S. Marshals Service as they arrested the 26-year-old in Laupahoehoe, which is on the Big Island. Officers used an arrest warrant issued by Miami-Dade County, Florida. She’s being held at the East Hawaii Detention Center while she waits for her initial court appearance in Hilo District Court on Thursday, police said. The police statement gave no details about the accusations against her, but the Miami Herald reported that Clenney is accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend in April.
bigislandnow.com
2022 Primary Election Draws Near
There’s just three days left until the 2022 primary election, Saturday, Aug. 13. There have been 112,761 ballots issued to Hawai’i County voters this year, and according to the Office of the County Clerk Elections Division website, as of 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, there have been 29,561 ballots returned. The counts are updated at the end of each workday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui police seek to crack down on law-flouting dirt bikers
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui Police Department is warning the public about a growing and dangerous trend around the Valley Isle. Officers are concerned about thrill-seeking dirt bikers who are blatantly breaking traffic laws. “This is something that is gaining more traction because of social media,” said MPD Lahaina District...
hawaiinewsnow.com
As the temperature rose over the weekend, Kahului saw heat records fall
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This past weekend was a hot one, especially for Kahului residents. According to NOAA, the mercury hit 96 degrees in Kahului on Saturday, breaking the old record of 94 set in 1972. And that wasn’t the only record broken in Kahului over the weekend:. On Friday,...
momswhothink.com
The Best Restaurants for Families on Maui
KITV.com
A bill on Maui that would allow homeless people to sleep in their cars passed first hearing
MAUI COUNTY, HAWAII (KITV4) - Maui County councilmembers came up with a simple solution to fight homelessness – to allow people to sleep in the cars on public property. The bill passed its initial hearing on Aug. 5. Co-author, Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura said she hopes this will serve...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Gov. David Ige, mayors detail plans for $78M drug company opioid settlement
Gov. David Ige on Tuesday outlined plans for how the state will spend $78 million it's receiving from a multistate settlement reached with pharmaceutical industry companies over their role in the opioid addiction crisis. Ige said drug overdose deaths have exceeded traffic fatalities in Hawaiʻi this year. Drug overdoses, including...
