How to delete messages from Messenger app
Sometimes it is necessary to clean up conversations with your favorite or not so favorite contacts to help keep your messenger app little more organized. If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Both from within the official application and also directly from the official website.
Phone Arena
Three million+ Android users must delete these apps after Google left them lurking in the Play Store
A horribly widespread new mobile security threat has been discovered and made public, and as much as Google might generally insist that it's doing its best to keep your money and data protected, that's definitely not what happened in this particular case. Dubbed "Autolycos" by the cybersecurity expert who made...
Incredible iPhone trick will totally change how you use the camera app – don’t miss it
IF YOU need to quickly whip your iPhone camera out to take a quick photo, it can be a bit of a faff. Fortunately, your iPhone has a little-known feature that makes life much easier. The Apple logo on the back of the device can act as a button for...
You Can Now Edit And Delete Messages On iPhone: Here's How
Apple's latest iOS 16 update (still in Beta when this article is published) now lets iPhone users edit and delete messages in a jiffy. In May, we reported that Apple may be introducing some welcomed improvements to the iPhone's lock screen. In a press release, Apple described iOS 16 as a "big release" that "will change the way you experience iPhone." Among the notable changes include a better-personalized lock screen, new Mail app upgrades, Live Text support for videos, and a more seamless CarPlay app optimized for multiple vehicle displays.
WhatsApp could soon keep scammers out of your account more effectively
WhatsApp's popularity makes it a prime target for scammers seeking unauthorized access to your account. The platform supports two-step verification for added security, but it is not a feature most users typically enable for their accounts. And in some cases, users unknowingly share their 6-digit two-factor passcode with scamsters, thereby letting them into their account. Now, as an added security measure, the Meta-owned platform is working on login approval prompts.
A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call
Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
WhatsApp's three latest features are all about your privacy
Over the last couple of years, WhatsApp has been aggressively testing and adding new features to its platform. Now, almost every other day, the service is spotted trialing new enhancements in its beta channel, like device login approvals and a chatbot to detail recent changes. Despite being owned by Meta, WhatsApp has always taken privacy seriously and proudly highlights that it supports end-to-end encryption. Recently, it has also added several useful privacy-related options to its platform. Further building on that, Mark Zuckerberg has announced three new privacy features for WhatsApp that should make your life easier and chats more secure.
BBC
WhatsApp new privacy features: Mark Zuckerberg reveal say pipo go fit leave groups silently plus odas
Meta don announce new privacy features for WhatsApp users. Di new features go enable users to fit leave group chats silently, control who fit see dia online status and block screenshots on View Once messages. Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg tok say dis go epp keep WhatsApp messaging "to dey...
ZDNet
Google: Blame Apple for blurry photos and broken smartphone group chat
Google has launched a social media campaign that attempts to shame Apple into adopting RCS for Messages. RCS is the successor to SMS and MMS on Android but it's unlikely Apple will adopt it in iOS. Google has launched the "Get the Message" campaign on its Android website, replete with...
Gen Zers are using simple gesture to tell themselves apart from Millennials
It’s no secret that there are a slew of cultural differences between Gen Z and Millennials. The older counterparts swear by high-waisted skinny jeans, motivational Tumblr quotes and cute Instagram captions, whilst the younger of the bunch call Millennial choices 'cheugy' and instead opt for low-waisted cargo pants, Instagram ‘photo dumps’ and are somewhat addicted to TikTok.
digg.com
IOS Privacy: Instagram And Facebook Can Track Anything You Do On Any Website In Their In-App Browser
The iOS Instagram and Facebook app render all third party links and ads within their app using a custom in-app browser. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting...
People have been left massively confused after receiving blank Burger King receipt
Burger King has confused a whole group of people by emailing them a blank receipt, with many joking that they've made a 'Whopper' of a mistake. In the early hours of this morning (9 August), customers started receiving emails saying 'thanks for ordering from Burger King' – despite the fact that they hadn't placed an order.
TODAY.com
WhatsApp unveils new privacy features, like who can see you online and more
WhatsApp announced new changes to its messaging app on Tuesday aimed at increasing privacy and giving more control to users. The new changes at the messaging service, which is owned by Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc., encompass three features: the ability to leave groups silently, choosing who can see you online and blocking screenshots for view-once messages.
The Verge
Why it’s taking so long to encrypt Facebook Messenger
After a high-profile incident in which subpoenaed Facebook messages led to felony charges for a 17-year-old girl and her mother in a Nebraska abortion case, Meta said Thursday that it would expand testing of end-to-end encryption in Messenger ahead of a planned global rollout. This week, the company will automatically...
TODAY.com
Woman goes viral for exposing how social media editing apps can totally alter your body
We always appreciate when celebrities and social media stars acknowledge that many of their photos and videos are Photoshopped. But one Instagram influencer took things one step further by showing just how easy it is to completely alter your body. Podcaster Emily Clarkson recently posted a video where she used...
9to5Mac
Snapchat parental controls finally landed: Can view chat contacts, but not messages
Snapchat parental controls have been long-promised, but their implementation has proceeded at a snail’s pace. A tool announced back in May has now finally launched. Known as Family Center, the tool lets parents see who their kids are chatting with, but does not allow them to view the actual content of the messages …
Facebook will begin testing end-to-end encryption as default on Messenger app
Facebook announced on Thursday it will begin testing end-to-end encryption as the default option for some users of its Messenger app on Android and iOS. The development comes as the company is facing backlash for handing over messages to a Nebraska police department that aided the department in filing charges against a teen and her mother for allegedly conducting an illegal abortion.
Meta’s new AI chatbot claims Mark Zuckerberg is ‘creepy’ and ‘manipulative’
Meta’s conversational artificial intelligence (AI) prototype chatbox has described Mark Zuckerberg as 'creepy and manipulative'. According to Meta, the new system was created so that humans could have longer, more in-depth conversations with AIs. It was developed using a ‘large amount of publicly available language data’, consisting of more...
Martin Lewis issues two-day warning to millions of Amazon Prime subscribers
The money-saving expert has alerted users to a way to keep your Amazon subscription at a lower price after the retail giant announced plans to raise Prime subscription prices for the first time since 2014. Customers should get ready for Thursday, 15 September, because Amazon is expected to hike up...
Here's how WhatsApp will let you screen people before they can join your group
WhatsApp has no shortage of ideas for new tools to help manage chat groups in its app. The instant messenger has beta-tested a feature allowing admins to delete other users' messages, and we've also seen work towards letting admins decide who is allowed to join a group chat. While that latter feature is still in development, a new screenshot gives us an early peek at how it might arrive.
