Read full article on original website
Related
‘Respect yourself old man, you’re 75’ – Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister appears to slam Perez over Real Madrid comments
CRISTIANO RONALDO'S sister appears to have slammed Real Madrid president Florentino Perez after he snubbed a potential reunion with the Manchester United star due to his age. Ronaldo, 37, has informed United chiefs of his desire to leave this summer as he wants to play Champions League football this season but there are not a lot of suitors available.
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has 'banished' FOUR senior players from his squad
Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has reportedly banished four senior players from training as the club continues to look for buyers for the unwanted quartet. Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon and Harry Winks have been separated from the rest of the squad and must train individually, according to the Evening Standard.
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez gives brutal response when asked if he will re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has seemingly ruled out the European champions making a move for wantaway Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo. Watch the video below:. Ronaldo, 37, is seeking to leave United this summer in order to play Champions League football this season. A number of clubs, including Chelsea,...
Ex-Arsenal and Chelsea forward Willian agrees to terminate his contract with Brazilian side Corinthians following their Copa Libertadores exit on Wednesday
Brazilian forward Willian has agreed to terminate his contract with Corinthians following their Copa Libertadores exit. Corinthians lost 3-0 on aggregate to Flamengo in the quarter-finals of the tournament on Wednesday, with the former Arsenal and Chelsea winger ending his stay at the club soon after. The 34-year-old left the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Watch: Liverpool v Crystal Palace | Premier League | Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference
Klopp has spoken to the media ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace on Monday, and you can watch what he had to say at his pre-match press conference here.
Contrasting styles in defensive rebuilds as Chelsea face Tottenham in season’s first top-four encounter
By common consent, the Premier League’s top two last season are expected to be the Premier League’s top two this season. Man City and Liverpool were clear by a distance, again, but if that sounds dull then perhaps excitement comes behind them as the next pair of clubs increasingly look to improve enough to establish another gap between themselves and the rest of the challenging pack.It won’t happen this weekend with Chelsea and Tottenham playing each other, meaning at least one being enforced into losing early ground.In the short term Arsenal are comfortably best-placed to threaten to upset the...
Yardbarker
Karim Benzema surpasses Raul Gonzalez on all-time goalscoring list for Real Madrid
Statistics are only a means to an end, aiding and demonstrating an argument. Yet some of them stand out more than others and against Eintracht Frankfurt in the European Super Cup final, Karim Benzema authored a new statistic that will not be forgotten any time soon. His goal in the...
SB Nation
Everton at Aston Villa: Predicted Line-Up | Coady, Onana Set for Debuts?
Everton were ultimately undone by not having an available striker on the books when Chelsea visited last week. It wasn’t a bad performance by any means, but we just had no one to put the ball in the back of the net. But fear not, our saviour is here:...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SB Nation
Tuchel wants another central defender, and also says nice things about Aubameyang
Thomas Tuchel refused to talk about transfer rumors in this morning’s press conference, but he did confirm that we are actively looking to bring in one more central defender, and then, under repeated questioning, also proceeded to say some nice things about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The stated intention to acquire...
SB Nation
Thursday August 11th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Yardbarker
La Liga issue warning to Barcelona over player registrations
Barcelona are just 48 hours away from their first league match of the season, but as things stand, they won’t be able to count on Robert Lewandowski to do so. None of Barcelona’s six signings including Ousmane Dembele nor the renewed Sergi Roberto have yet been registered with La Liga. As things stand they don’t have the space in their salary limit to do so.
SB Nation
Icey or Dicey: Premier League’s 22/23 PL Kit Review
Welcome to the 1st Icey or Dicey where I keep it simple. If I am a fan of the kit, I will give it the rating of “icey.” If the kit fails to wow me, I will give the kit a “dicey.”. Bournemouth - Icey. Hazy digital...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Manchester United Vs Brentford Key Match-Up: Cristiano Ronaldo and David Raya
Manchester United may use their only fit striker to target Brentford's modern goalkeeper.
Man Utd in Cody Gakpo transfer talks with PSV winger keen to make Premier League move as Antony alternative
MANCHESTER UNITED are considering a move to sign PSV Eindhoven star Cody Gakpo, reports suggest. United have been linked with Gakpo, 23, throughout the summer transfer window and are discussing a potential deal "internally". That is according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who claims that the winger would "love" to...
SB Nation
August 12th-14th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
MLS・
BBC
Kevin de Bruyne, Karim Benzema and Thibaut Courtois are Uefa Player of the Year nominees
Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne and Real Madrid duo Karim Benzema and Thibaut Courtois have been shortlisted for the men's Uefa Player of the Year award. The winner will be announced on 25 August. Goalkeeper Courtois and Benzema won the Champions League, with the striker named 2021-22 Uefa Champions League...
Soccer games today: Premier League, MLS, LaLiga, Liga MX, and more
Whether you call it soccer or football, the beautiful game is gaining popularity in the United States. Swipe down to
Ballon d'Or Award 2022 - 30 Nominees Revealed - Salah, Benzema, Ronaldo Make Shortlist But Messi & Neymar Miss Out
The 30-player shortlist for the Ballon d'Or 2022 has been revealed and last year's winner, Lionel Messi, has sensationally missed out.
Yardbarker
Report – Juventus offers struggling youngster to French club
Juventus is reportedly intensifying its efforts to offload Moise Kean. The striker re-joined them on loan from Everton at the start of last season, and they could be obligated to buy him for around 28m euros by the end of this campaign. However, his return to Juve has not been...
Report: Midfielder ‘Has Already Attracted Interest’ From Liverpool - Klopp Competing With AC Milan & Juventus For Transfer
Liverpool are interested in a highly rated midfielder that they played against in pre-season according to a report.
Comments / 0