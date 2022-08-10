Read full article on original website
Related
Questions arise after developer claims of multi-million dollar property to be built in North Little Rock
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The City of North Little Rock has built up momentum for economic growth and is currently working to attract new businesses as the area expands— but one recent announcement left city officials perplexed. According to their website, Altis Capital plans to build what...
Health Matters: First of its kind ambulance provides new level of care for Arkansans
Baptist Health is rolling out two new ambulances to help save the lives of the most critical patients.
Arkansas pediatrician gives tips on keeping kids healthy this school year
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As kids get ready to head back to the classroom, doctors wanted to remind parents how to keep their children in the classroom and out of the doctor's office. It's been a busy time of year for doctors at All For Kids Pediatric Clinic with...
Seven Days in Hot Springs, Arkansas: What To Expect
Downtown Hot Springs, a view from the car.Cameron Eittreim. Hot Springs, Arkansas is a beautiful resort town located a few hours outside of Little Rock. Part of the reason that we were interested in moving to Arkansas was the vast natural beauty that the state has to offer. The town of Hot Springs is beautiful. As soon as you enter the town, all you see are lush trees and beautiful lakes with plenty of boats and activities going on. The lakes are lined with condos and private residences, and the whole town had a friendly vibe.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maryland Daily Record
Warren Stephens Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details
Siblings: Warren Stephens, Jackson Stephens and Jackson T. Stephens, Jr. Profession: Businessman, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. Warren Amerine Stephens is a business and investor known as CEO and Chairman of Stephens, Inc. His company is a private investment bank. In 2016, he was included in the World’s Billionaires Forbes 2016 list. The businessman lives in Little Rock, Arkansas. He joined his father company in the early 1930s.
Pulaski County Veteran Services to host free event for Veterans
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Veterans in the United States can lose thousands of dollars each month due to not accessing their benefits. In order to help Veterans learn more about their benefits, Pulaski County Veteran Sevices will be hosting a Veterans picnic. The event will be taking place on...
magnoliareporter.com
VA announces virtual claims clinic for August 25
The Little Rock VA Regional Office will hold its next virtual claims clinic on Thursday, August 25. During the upcoming Virtual Claims Clinic, veterans may speak to staff of the Little Rock VA Regional Office who are ready to assist them with specific questions regarding VA benefits claims. The clinic...
This new treatment could help Arkansans stop smoking
ARKANSAS, USA — A local research center is at the forefront of an effort to help people quit smoking — and it's for a very good reason. The effort is especially being felt in the Natural State, where an astonishing portion of the state's population already smokes cigarettes according to health officials.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Little Rock and North Little Rock to start big improvement projects
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The election results have come in and now two cities in central Arkansas have the green light to move forward with big improvement projects. Little Rock and North Little Rock will use millions of dollars in tax money in a few ways. The fire department...
Conway apartment resident raises concerns, says she was living in unsafe conditions
People living at a Conway apartment complex say they’re being unfairly treated, living in conditions they say are borderline dangerous.
What’s up With Mysterious Underground Tunnels in Arkansas Town?
Hot Springs, National Park Arkansas is one of the most visited towns in the state. Not only do people go there for the thermal baths, horse racing, bathhouse row, and the surrounding mountains and lakes some come searching for the mysterious underground tunnels. The Tunnels. If you've ever walked downtown...
yieldpro.com
Cushman & Wakefield arranges $20.9 million sale of Arkansas 360 portfolio
Cushman & Wakefield announced that the commercial real estate services firm has arranged the sale of five Arkansas multifamily properties that comprise the Arkansas 360 Portfolio—Cottages of Hot Springs, Glen Oaks, Indiandale Manor, Village Meadows, and Woodland Terrace. Totaling 360 units, the properties were acquired by several buyers and the final portfolio sale price was $20,925,000.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North Little Rock gas station dropped prices for 2 hours, drivers wait in lines for relief at the pump
Arkansans received relief at the gas pump after a local non-profit group partnered with Mobil Zone Mart on Maumelle Boulevard in NLR to lower the cost of a gallon of gas to $2.38.
All 6 bonds passed in Tuesday Little Rock vote
People living in Little Rock made the final trip to the polls on Tuesday for a special election.
KATV
Restaurant of the Week: Kemuri
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Kemuri - sushi, seafood, and robata is the Good Morning Arkansas Restaurant of the Week. Kemuri is opening a second location in West Little Rock.
Federal lawsuit looks to use RICO statutes to end medical marijuana in Arkansas
Less-potent marijuana and federal law at the center of a lawsuit.
First Arkansas Bank & Trust is teaming up with KARK to Clear the Shelters
Animals in shelters all over the Natural State are in need of would-be forever homes.
Little Rock thunderstorms leaving thousands without power and damaging homes
Storms raced through West Little Rock Monday, leaving behind damage and thousands of power outages.
86 years ago Arkansas set an all-time record
Summer 2022 has been a hot one, but we haven't seen temperatures nearly as hot as we did 86 years ago today.
AdWeek
Faith Woodard to Join KTHV in Little Rock as Evening Anchor
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Faith Woodard has joined Little Rock, Ark. CBS affiliate KTHV as an evening anchor. Woodard will start this month, and will co-anchor...
Comments / 0