Hot Springs, AR

Cameron Eittreim

Seven Days in Hot Springs, Arkansas: What To Expect

Downtown Hot Springs, a view from the car.Cameron Eittreim. Hot Springs, Arkansas is a beautiful resort town located a few hours outside of Little Rock. Part of the reason that we were interested in moving to Arkansas was the vast natural beauty that the state has to offer. The town of Hot Springs is beautiful. As soon as you enter the town, all you see are lush trees and beautiful lakes with plenty of boats and activities going on. The lakes are lined with condos and private residences, and the whole town had a friendly vibe.
Maryland Daily Record

Warren Stephens Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Siblings: Warren Stephens, Jackson Stephens and Jackson T. Stephens, Jr. Profession: Businessman, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. Warren Amerine Stephens is a business and investor known as CEO and Chairman of Stephens, Inc. His company is a private investment bank. In 2016, he was included in the World’s Billionaires Forbes 2016 list. The businessman lives in Little Rock, Arkansas. He joined his father company in the early 1930s.
magnoliareporter.com

VA announces virtual claims clinic for August 25

The Little Rock VA Regional Office will hold its next virtual claims clinic on Thursday, August 25. During the upcoming Virtual Claims Clinic, veterans may speak to staff of the Little Rock VA Regional Office who are ready to assist them with specific questions regarding VA benefits claims. The clinic...
THV11

This new treatment could help Arkansans stop smoking

ARKANSAS, USA — A local research center is at the forefront of an effort to help people quit smoking — and it's for a very good reason. The effort is especially being felt in the Natural State, where an astonishing portion of the state's population already smokes cigarettes according to health officials.
yieldpro.com

Cushman & Wakefield arranges $20.9 million sale of Arkansas 360 portfolio

Cushman & Wakefield announced that the commercial real estate services firm has arranged the sale of five Arkansas multifamily properties that comprise the Arkansas 360 Portfolio—Cottages of Hot Springs, Glen Oaks, Indiandale Manor, Village Meadows, and Woodland Terrace. Totaling 360 units, the properties were acquired by several buyers and the final portfolio sale price was $20,925,000.
KATV

Restaurant of the Week: Kemuri

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Kemuri - sushi, seafood, and robata is the Good Morning Arkansas Restaurant of the Week. Kemuri is opening a second location in West Little Rock.
AdWeek

Faith Woodard to Join KTHV in Little Rock as Evening Anchor

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Faith Woodard has joined Little Rock, Ark. CBS affiliate KTHV as an evening anchor. Woodard will start this month, and will co-anchor...
