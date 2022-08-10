Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Construction looking to hire workers, offers new free training class
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana Construction Roundtable Foundation (ICRF) is bringing its free Build Yourself (BY) construction training class to Evansville. Bill Pedtke, executive director of the Southwest Indiana Builders Association (SIBA), said, “SIBA member companies continue to seek workers for the numerous residential projects going on in the greater Evansville area, and we’re […]
SAVE MONEY: Double Your EBT Dollars at the Owensboro Regional Farmers’ Market
Last Thursday, I visited the Owensboro Regional Farmers' Market to broadcast alongside the Daviess County Diabetes Coalition. They were on site spreading the word about their mission to Prevent Type 2 in 2022- a concentrated effort to curb the incidence of Type 2 Diabetes here in Owensboro-Daviess County and across the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
BBB offers advice for charitable giving following Evansville explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Since an explosion happened on Weinbach Avenue, people have wondered what they can do to help out. The Better Business Bureau offers the following tips in avoiding scammers and making sure your donations go to the right place. Some of their tips include: Keep in mind that while some crowdfunding sites […]
daviessky.org
Video: Empowerment Academy Construction
The Empowerment Academy, Inc. is seeking additional funding to complete a long-term housing facility for homeless youth. It’s essential for the community, as students require access to basic necessities and life-skills training to succeed in their education. Take a look at the building progress with Trooper Corey King of Kentucky State Police.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kentuckytoday.com
Dozens gather to pray over, thank God for Safe Haven Baby Box
GREENVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Western Kentucky's first Safe Haven Baby Box is officially operational. The Muhlenberg County location, the 114th box installed across the country, was prayed over by nearly 100 community members at a blessing ceremony on Monday, August 1. "Praise the Lord," said Diana Anderson, executive director...
Daviess County EMA Needs Volunteer Actors/Actresses for Special Exercise
Are you ready for your close-up? Are you a burgeoning late-in-life thespian? Do you have visions of footlights dancing in your head?. This may not be your springboard to stardom, but they need you anyway. And by "they," I mean Daviess County Emergency Management. The agency is planning to conduct a special exercise and needs volunteer actors and actresses.
Owensboro Catholic Schools adjust for bus issue
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Although many Daviess County students won’t be starting their first day of school tomorrow, some around the area will be. Admission Coordinator Jenny Glenn with Owensboro Catholic Schools tells us classes will still start Wednesday, August 9. Due to the software issue involving the buses in the county, OCS parents will […]
New Museum Celebrates Historic Furniture Store in Tell City, Indiana
It looks like I might have a new addition to my list of Indiana's most unique museums, as the Tell City Chair Gallery and Museum celebrates its grand opening this week in Southern Indiana. It's a furniture and retail store and it's a museum about a furniture store, but it's really more than that - it's an homage to a company that has been crucial to the history of the town of Tell City, IN.
IN THIS ARTICLE
duboiscountyfreepress.com
New teacher brings international experience to Huntingburg Elementary School
Huntingburg Elementary’s newest teacher comes with an international background; one perfect for the second graders enrolled in Southwest Dubois County School Corporation’s dual language immersion program. José Pineda Cabrera is originally from Barranquilla, a coastal town in Colombia. But his love for languages has given him the opportunity...
wevv.com
Nearly 2,000 Evansville water customers approved for monthly bill relief program so far
Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says nearly 2,000 customers have been approved for the Bill Relief Program that launched in July, and that applications are still open. Nearly 2,000 Evansville water customers approved for monthly bill relief program so far. Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says nearly 2,000 customers have...
DCPS delays the start of the school year again
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – All schools with the Daviess County Public Schools (DCPS) system will be closed on August 12. Officials with DCPS say the transportation and school teams have been working around the clock to remedy the software issue impacting the afternoon bus transportation routing. DCPS says district schools will be closed on […]
Why Was a Boeing 757-200 Aircraft Parked at Tri-State Aero in Evansville, Indiana All Week?
I drive past the runway for the Evansville Regional Airport and Tri-State Aero, Inc several times a week. On Monday I noticed a giant aircraft parked near Tri-State Aero. I usually see different private jets or little prop planes, but this one seemed like it could hold an entire city.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Memorial Hospital announces five new resident physicians
Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center has announced its fourth class of family medicine residents. Residency training is the final step in the education process for physicians to be able to practice medicine independently. The five new residents include Zachary Crabtree, D.O. from Marian University College of Osteopathic Medicine; Kenedi...
beckersspine.com
Advanced Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine names CEO
Advanced Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Owensboro, Ky., named a new CEO ahead of a relocation, the Owensboro Times reported Aug. 6. Ginny Ball stepped into the role after serving as clinic director for Deaconess Health System in Evansville, Ind. She also has experience at Summit Medical Specialists in Owensboro and Owensboro Health Medical Group.
Jamie Espenlaub promoted to Executive Director of Jacob’s Village
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Jacob’s Village has a new Executive Director, and her name is Jamie Espenlaub. A news release says Espenlaub comes to Jacob’s Village with experience serving individuals with special needs and seniors including roles with Solarbron and CMOE, and most recently, as Resident and Program Director of Jacob’s Village. Jamie has been […]
wevv.com
Online property damage reporting form activated for Evansville residents impacted by explosion
There's now an online form available for Evansville residents who need to report damage caused by Wednesday's explosion. Evansville Fire Chief Mike Connelly says that the form was activated at the request of the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. If your home was damaged in the explosion and you need...
wamwamfm.com
Amy Ward Granted An Unpaid Leave of Absence
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A school board member in Evansville who is in trouble with the law has been granted an unpaid leave of absence from the board while the case against her is litigated. Amy Ward was arrested as part of a drug sting in which 22 people were...
14news.com
Daviess Co. Public Schools helping fight food insecurity
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Public School officials say students are continuing to face food insecurities throughout the district. Now, school officials are offering services through the family resource youth service. The district is also offering students backpacks with food inside of them. “A lot of times those...
Owensboro, KY Native Trains to be U.S. Navy Future Warfighter
What a difference a year can make in someone's life. That is certainly true of Kyle Joiner from Owensboro, Kentucky. In May of 2021, he graduated from Owensboro Catholic High School. Shortly after that, he joined the U.S. Navy. Now, he's setting his sights on something even more ambitious. Joiner...
Outages leave hundreds in the dark across the Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — At one point, over a thousand people living in the Tri-State this evening were left without power. CenterPoint Energy said they are working to restore the power to those impacted. Previously this afternoon, CenterPoint tweeted out that over 940 customers were without power near W Jennings Street and Jefferson Street. A […]
Comments / 0