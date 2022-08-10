ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

WEHT/WTVW

Construction looking to hire workers, offers new free training class

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana Construction Roundtable Foundation (ICRF) is bringing its free Build Yourself (BY) construction training class to Evansville. Bill Pedtke, executive director of the Southwest Indiana Builders Association (SIBA), said, “SIBA member companies continue to seek workers for the numerous residential projects going on in the greater Evansville area, and we’re […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
daviessky.org

Video: Empowerment Academy Construction

The Empowerment Academy, Inc. is seeking additional funding to complete a long-term housing facility for homeless youth. It’s essential for the community, as students require access to basic necessities and life-skills training to succeed in their education. Take a look at the building progress with Trooper Corey King of Kentucky State Police.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Dozens gather to pray over, thank God for Safe Haven Baby Box

GREENVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Western Kentucky's first Safe Haven Baby Box is officially operational. The Muhlenberg County location, the 114th box installed across the country, was prayed over by nearly 100 community members at a blessing ceremony on Monday, August 1. "Praise the Lord," said Diana Anderson, executive director...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WBKR

Daviess County EMA Needs Volunteer Actors/Actresses for Special Exercise

Are you ready for your close-up? Are you a burgeoning late-in-life thespian? Do you have visions of footlights dancing in your head?. This may not be your springboard to stardom, but they need you anyway. And by "they," I mean Daviess County Emergency Management. The agency is planning to conduct a special exercise and needs volunteer actors and actresses.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro Catholic Schools adjust for bus issue

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Although many Daviess County students won’t be starting their first day of school tomorrow, some around the area will be. Admission Coordinator Jenny Glenn with Owensboro Catholic Schools tells us classes will still start Wednesday, August 9. Due to the software issue involving the buses in the county, OCS parents will […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
My 1053 WJLT

New Museum Celebrates Historic Furniture Store in Tell City, Indiana

It looks like I might have a new addition to my list of Indiana's most unique museums, as the Tell City Chair Gallery and Museum celebrates its grand opening this week in Southern Indiana. It's a furniture and retail store and it's a museum about a furniture store, but it's really more than that - it's an homage to a company that has been crucial to the history of the town of Tell City, IN.
TELL CITY, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

New teacher brings international experience to Huntingburg Elementary School

Huntingburg Elementary’s newest teacher comes with an international background; one perfect for the second graders enrolled in Southwest Dubois County School Corporation’s dual language immersion program. José Pineda Cabrera is originally from Barranquilla, a coastal town in Colombia. But his love for languages has given him the opportunity...
HUNTINGBURG, IN
WEHT/WTVW

DCPS delays the start of the school year again

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – All schools with the Daviess County Public Schools (DCPS) system will be closed on August 12. Officials with DCPS say the transportation and school teams have been working around the clock to remedy the software issue impacting the afternoon bus transportation routing. DCPS says district schools will be closed on […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Memorial Hospital announces five new resident physicians

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center has announced its fourth class of family medicine residents. Residency training is the final step in the education process for physicians to be able to practice medicine independently. The five new residents include Zachary Crabtree, D.O. from Marian University College of Osteopathic Medicine; Kenedi...
JASPER, IN
beckersspine.com

Advanced Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine names CEO

Advanced Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Owensboro, Ky., named a new CEO ahead of a relocation, the Owensboro Times reported Aug. 6. Ginny Ball stepped into the role after serving as clinic director for Deaconess Health System in Evansville, Ind. She also has experience at Summit Medical Specialists in Owensboro and Owensboro Health Medical Group.
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Jamie Espenlaub promoted to Executive Director of Jacob’s Village

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Jacob’s Village has a new Executive Director, and her name is Jamie Espenlaub. A news release says Espenlaub comes to Jacob’s Village with experience serving individuals with special needs and seniors including roles with Solarbron and CMOE, and most recently, as Resident and Program Director of Jacob’s Village. Jamie has been […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Amy Ward Granted An Unpaid Leave of Absence

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A school board member in Evansville who is in trouble with the law has been granted an unpaid leave of absence from the board while the case against her is litigated. Amy Ward was arrested as part of a drug sting in which 22 people were...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Daviess Co. Public Schools helping fight food insecurity

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Public School officials say students are continuing to face food insecurities throughout the district. Now, school officials are offering services through the family resource youth service. The district is also offering students backpacks with food inside of them. “A lot of times those...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WBKR

Owensboro, KY Native Trains to be U.S. Navy Future Warfighter

What a difference a year can make in someone's life. That is certainly true of Kyle Joiner from Owensboro, Kentucky. In May of 2021, he graduated from Owensboro Catholic High School. Shortly after that, he joined the U.S. Navy. Now, he's setting his sights on something even more ambitious. Joiner...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Outages leave hundreds in the dark across the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — At one point, over a thousand people living in the Tri-State this evening were left without power. CenterPoint Energy said they are working to restore the power to those impacted. Previously this afternoon, CenterPoint tweeted out that over 940 customers were without power near W Jennings Street and Jefferson Street. A […]
EVANSVILLE, IN

