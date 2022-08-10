ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

aledotimesrecord.com

Local talent part of Quad Cities entertainment

The water skiing team known as Backwater Gamblers Ski Club was founded in 1980 and have been wowing crowds ever since. Performances take place at 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday and Sunday from Memorial Day to Labor Day weekend on the Rock River in Rock Island. They recently claimed 2022 Central Region Champions in July competition that was held on their “home” waters.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
US 104.9

Late August May Be The Best Time For Vacations

Okay, hear me out... the best time to take a vacation is when there are fewer people around. We all hate the lines for attractions, or people crowding our favorite spots, so why not go in late August? My family use to do this every year when we were younger and some places were like ghost towns.
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

The Velies Bring Outdoor Music To Downtown Davenport Tonight

The Velies will be playing an outdoor concert tonight in downtown Davenport at Quinlan Court. Free music from local artists will rock Davenport’s newest riverfront venue, Quinlan Court every Thursday!. Front Street Brewery and local food trucks will be onsite for food and beverage purchases. Food trucks and beverages...
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

After AC unit stolen, group One Eighty supported by community

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Nonprofit organization One Eighty had its outdoor air conditioning unit stolen from its new Hope Center location in Davenport, and its call for help was answered by the community. On Aug. 10, the group posted a photo on Facebook of the missing unit, asking the community...
DAVENPORT, IA
Moline, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Society
Moline, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Moline, IL
US 104.9

Craft Brewery Billboard Battle Blows Up! Where Will the Next One Land?

A few months ago Wake Brewing put up their ad on a sign just around the corner from Front Street Pub & Eatery, and a few blocks from the Front Street Brewery & Taproom. They teamed up with Lopiez Pizza for a dual-billboard promoting their brands and they really turned out great. The ad, which is positioned right before the Government Bridge, says "Choose Your Path" and shows an arrow pointing towards Illinois.
DAVENPORT, IA
US 104.9

Save The Date & Have A Beer For Oktoberfest Quad Cities

If you want to start the pregame early, consider this your warning: Oktoberfest QC 2022 is coming up in Rock Island!. Tickets are on sale now for the Quad Cities' second annual Oktoberfest which will be on October 22nd from 12:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at the Hauberg Estate in Rock Island. That's at 1300 24th Street.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
977wmoi.com

All-Star Sports Academy Coming to Galesburg Community

A new sports academy will be opening in Galesburg. Knox County Area Partnership President Ken Springer says local entrepreneur Mike Spinx has acquired a property on Grand Avenue that will be torn down and a new facility constructed in its place:. “The plan is to build a new structure and...
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

New $30M QC rehab center to open in Moline Aug. 23

UnityPoint Health – Trinity and Encompass Health will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of The Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute, the region’s only freestanding inpatient rehabilitation hospital on Aug. 18. The $30-million hospital – at the intersection of 52nd Avenue and 7th Street in Moline,...
wvik.org

The secret behind the famous Chick-Fil-A chicken recipe and the line

As a Vice President with Russell, a construction and development firm based in Davenport, IA, Matt Rebro brings 20+ years of industry experience and relationships to the team. He is a key contributing member to Russell’s Business Development outreach efforts. Matt’s focus is to help grow the Russell brand with targeted individuals and firms and to support his Russell team members to ensure existing client relationships are maximized to their fullest potential. As a native eastern-Iowan, Matt has demonstrated a commitment to supporting communities over the last two decades via personal and firm support of organizations such as Junior Achievement, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Iowa Association of Business & Industry and the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce Workforce Coalition.
DAVENPORT, IA
US 104.9

Disney On Ice Is Bringing The Magic Back To The Quad Cities

The most magical show returns to the Quad Cities before the end of the year. Disney On Ice presents Into The Magic at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, IL this December. Your kids will be wanting tickets as an early Christmas present. The good news is that they go on sale very soon.
MOLINE, IL
97X

New QC Restaurant Is Ready To Help You Get Your Thai BBQ Fix

A brand new restaurant in the Quad Cities is here to help satisfy your Thai barbecue cravings. It's called TukTuk Thai BBQ and it opened last week in Moline. It has moved into what used to be Exotic Thai, just off John Deere Road across from Walmart. It's at 3922 38th Avenue in Moline.
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

After 3 years, new QC Thai restaurant opens inside tonight

A new authentic Thai restaurant is opening tonight in downtown Rapids City, Ill. Thai Town Café, 403 17th St., Rapids City, has operated as a food truck for three years, but the permanent restaurant is having a grand opening today at 6 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony involving the Rapids City Village President.
RAPIDS CITY, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Geneseo police ride along program

Geneseo police have a ride along program which enables qualifying civilians to request a ride along with an officer, observing what an officer does on a daily basis. Cyndee Kane Marciniack had previously served as the city's first female officer, and requested the ride along with Detective Shoemaker. Marciniak served Geneseo from 1974 to 1980.
GENESEO, IL
KGLO News

Davenport company selling fold up rooms for extra space

An eastern Iowa company is manufacturing and marketing what it calls “micro rooms” that can placed in your back yard or beside the house to be used as a spare bedroom, office or sunroom, and in a host of business applications. Fred Smith, co-owner of FastPacs — based...
DAVENPORT, IA
B100

Daiquiri Factory Closes Its Rock Island Location

After 18 years of serving up daiquiris in the District of Rock Island, the Daiquiri Factory has officially closed its doors. Before you get sad about the fact that you won't be able to get their delicious daiquiris, don't forget they have their new location in Davenport that also serves food. You can see exclusive photos of the new location below.
DAVENPORT, IA
prestontimesonline.com

MercyOne Clinton Nurse Receives Scholarship to Continue Medical Education

Kylee Sweenie of Clinton, a nurse at MercyOne Clinton Medical Center, has been awarded a $3,500 scholarship from the Iowa Hospital Education and Research Foundation (IHERF), which is supported by the Iowa Hospital Association (IHA). Kylee is among 60 students from Iowa who have received assistance this year from the IHERF Health Care Careers Scholarship Program.
CLINTON, IA
US 104.9

10 Things I’ve Learned At My First Mississippi Valley Fair

My first Mississippi Valley Fair experience is happening this week and I've learned a few things. The biggest thing is that I vastly underestimated the size of the MVF. I was told when I moved to Davenport that the fair was huge here but I didn't realize it was that big of an event. My hometown's tiny district fair in Arkansas cannot even hold a candle to it. For the standard of comparison, the hometown grandstand I emceed there last fall was literally 12 people attending. Not 12-hundred. Just 12.
US 104.9

US 104.9

Davenport, IA
US 104.9 plays the best new country delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Quad Cities, Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://us1049quadcities.com/

