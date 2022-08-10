ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

numberfire.com

Joey Bart not in Giants' lineup Tuesday night

San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Bart is being replaced behind the plate by Austin Wynns versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. In 190 plate appearances this season, Bart has a .214 batting average with a .698 OPS, 9...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Padres and Giants meet with series tied 1-1

San Francisco Giants (54-56, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (62-51, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jakob Junis (4-3, 3.05 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Padres: Sean Manaea (6-6, 4.74 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 118 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -167, Giants +142; over/under is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Elvis Andrus sitting Tuesday for Oakland

Oakland Athletics infielder Elvis Andrus is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Andrus is being replaced at shortstop by Nick Allen versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 366 plate appearances this season, Andrus has a .241 batting average with a .675 OPS,...
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Stephen Piscotty sitting for Oakland on Tuesday

Oakland Athletics outfielder Stephen Piscotty is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Piscotty is being replaced at designated hitter by Chad Pinder versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 134 plate appearances this season, Piscotty has a .198 batting average with a .617...
OAKLAND, CA
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Giants vs. Padres prediction, odds and pick – 8/10/2022

The San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres will wrap up their three-game series on Wednesday afternoon in San Diego. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Giants-Padres prediction and pick we have laid out below. San Francisco is in a much different spot this year, with […] The post MLB Odds: Giants vs. Padres prediction, odds and pick – 8/10/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

