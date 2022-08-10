Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yardbarker
Video: San Diego Padres star Juan Soto misplays ball in field, allowing two runs to score
Juan Soto tried to get a little too cute in the field on Wednesday. Soto was acquired by the San Diego Padres just before the Aug. 2 trade deadline. The 23-year-old on Wednesday played in his eighth game with his new team, and he committed an ugly error early in the game.
numberfire.com
Joey Bart not in Giants' lineup Tuesday night
San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Bart is being replaced behind the plate by Austin Wynns versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. In 190 plate appearances this season, Bart has a .214 batting average with a .698 OPS, 9...
FOX Sports
Padres and Giants meet with series tied 1-1
San Francisco Giants (54-56, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (62-51, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jakob Junis (4-3, 3.05 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Padres: Sean Manaea (6-6, 4.74 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 118 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -167, Giants +142; over/under is...
numberfire.com
Elvis Andrus sitting Tuesday for Oakland
Oakland Athletics infielder Elvis Andrus is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Andrus is being replaced at shortstop by Nick Allen versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 366 plate appearances this season, Andrus has a .241 batting average with a .675 OPS,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Stephen Piscotty sitting for Oakland on Tuesday
Oakland Athletics outfielder Stephen Piscotty is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Piscotty is being replaced at designated hitter by Chad Pinder versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 134 plate appearances this season, Piscotty has a .198 batting average with a .617...
MLB Odds: Giants vs. Padres prediction, odds and pick – 8/10/2022
The San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres will wrap up their three-game series on Wednesday afternoon in San Diego. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Giants-Padres prediction and pick we have laid out below. San Francisco is in a much different spot this year, with […] The post MLB Odds: Giants vs. Padres prediction, odds and pick – 8/10/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Comments / 0