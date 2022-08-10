Read full article on original website
Elizabeth Warren warns that the US will suffer a devastating recession if the Fed doesn't ease rate hikes
The Fed's aggressive rate-hike cycle risks pushing the US economy into a recession, Senator Elizabeth Warren said Wednesday. Before the Fed's latest increase, she told CNBC the fast pace of tightening won't control some of the factors contributing to elevated inflation. The Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday raised rates...
CNBC
JPMorgan CEO Dimon sums up U.S. economy in one paragraph — and it sounds bad
On the one hand, Dimon said the U.S. "economy continues to grow and both the job market and consumer spending, and their ability to spend, remain healthy." "But geopolitical tension, high inflation, waning consumer confidence, the uncertainty about how high rates have to go and the never-before-seen quantitative tightening and their effects on global liquidity ... are very likely to have negative consequences on the global economy sometime down the road," he warned.
The owner of Tide and Dawn has a warning about the economy
Here's another sign that the economy is slowing.
Lumber prices fall to a new low this year as reality sets in that the housing market is 'going back to normal'
Lumber prices continued their downtrend on Wednesday, falling 5% to a new 2022 low of $495 per thousand board feet. The sell-off came as homebuilders adjust to the new reality of a housing market that is "going back to normal." "The last couple years are going to be an outlier...
What's the Lowest Your Social Security Increase Will Likely Be?
Social Security COLAs are based on the increase in third-quarter inflation as measured by the CPI-W. Some experts predict the 2023 COLA could be close to 11%. It's possible, though, that the COLA could be in the ballpark of 7% if inflation moderates in the third quarter. You’re reading a...
China is no longer the top holder of US debt after its total dips below $1 trillion for the first time in 12 years
In May, China held $980.8 billion in US debt, down $23 billion from the prior month and almost $100 billion from a year ago.
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
CNET
Social Security Payments for August: When You'll Get Your Money
The first round of Social Security payments was disbursed this week for the month of August, but there's more to come. Roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits, so the Social Security Administration sends out its monthly checks in four batches to manage the massive amount of mailing necessary. The next payment will be sent out next week.
'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut
7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 — Millions to get $841 direct payment in August – do you qualify?
MILLIONS of Americans will receive six payments worth $841 each this year, with one arriving in August. Social Security Supplemental Income is a critical payment for retired Americans or those with a disability - and millions of recipients are getting SSI payments soon. SSI payments are scheduled for the first...
deseret.com
These are the 10 worst states to live in right now, according to a new report
While compiling data for America’s Top States for Business 2022 study, CNBC also put together a list of the worst states to live in this year. Methodology: For this report, CNBC considered factors such as crime rates, health care, environmental quality and child care. It also took into consideration...
U.S. Headed for Massive Layoffs: Economist
"This is going to be a brutal recession," Peter Schiff told Newsweek. "I think it's going to be more of a depression by the time it's over."
Social Security payments 2022: Massive $2,400 increase could be on the way for recipients
Several members of Congress are hoping to pass the Social Security Expansion Act, which would expand benefits by $200 a month for any recipient as senior citizens grapple with roaring inflation.
The Federal Reserve just moved to make your credit cards, mortgages, and car loans more expensive in hopes you'll spend less and help cool inflation
The Fed raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage points on Wednesday, repeating the hike seen in June. The increase triples the size of the Fed's usual hike and marks an aggressive effort to cool inflation. Higher rates makes all kinds of debt, from credit cards to mortgages, more expensive. The...
What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?
Americans who apply for federal Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are required to meet an extended set of eligibility criteria to qualify, and one of those has to do with income....
Here’s How Soon Grocery Prices Could Go Down, According to Experts
According to the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization, global food prices have increased by 65% since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic -- and haven risen by 12% this year since the...
Seniors Could Be Getting a Grocery Stimulus Check
Social security checks increased by about 6 percent in 2022 in response to inflation, lifting the average monthly payment to about $1,660. But, as many retirees are still experiencing budget constraints, requests have been made for a special inflation relief payment for social security recipients. Are there grocery stimulus checks coming for seniors?
Will Food Stamps Increase Because of Inflation?
Even in a year when prices for just about everything are skyrocketing, the surging price of food stands out. In June, the federal government's food-at-home index -- meaning food you buy at a grocery...
5 Things You Should Always Pay For With Cash
Banks issue rewards credit cards for all kinds of spending categories, from flights, hotels, rental cars and entertainment to groceries, dining, warehouse clubs and e-commerce. With all of those ways...
The housing market enters into recession—here’s what to expect next
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The housing cycle—which began its upward climb in 2011—has officially turned over. Simply put: We've moved into a housing recession. On Tuesday, we learned that homebuilders broke ground...
