Dow soars 460 points as US stocks surge after inflation cools from 4-decade high
US stocks rallied Wednesday after data showed headline US inflation cooled in July. The headline reading of 8.5% was below expectations of 8.7% and cooled from June's 9.1% rate. Core inflation was steady at 5.9% as falling gas prices were offset by increased food and shelter costs. US stocks soared...
Wells Fargo Says Gas, Food Prices Could Fall While Rent Prices Remain High
The company also stated that inflation could potentially drop to as low as 5 percent in the next few months.
Dollar edges higher as traders await U.S. inflation report
NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The safe-haven dollar edged higher on Tuesday, erasing earlier losses as risk appetite dwindled ahead of key inflation figures that could offer clues on how aggressive the Federal Reserve will be in its expected interest rate hike in September.
CPI Inflation Slows To 8.5% In July, Stocks Rip Higher — But Are Wages Keeping Up?
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY SPY traded higher by 1% on Wednesday morning after the Labor Department reported an 8.5% year-over-year increase in the consumer price index in the month of July, a potential sign that inflation may finally have peaked. What Happened: The headline CPI rose 8.5%...
CNBC
Dollar slides further after U.S. inflation surprise
The dollar lost further ground versus other major currencies on Thursday, after traders reined in bets on an aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data the previous day. The dollar index remained on the back foot in early European trading hours, slipping 0.02% to...
FOXBusiness
Inflation costing the average American $717 a month, analysis shows
The average American is shelling out an extra $717 a month because of the hottest inflation in decades, according to a new analysis from the Joint Economic Committee Republicans. The financial squeeze stems from the rising cost of a number of everyday goods, including cars, rent, food and health care....
US inflation falls to 8.5%, raising hopes price gains have peaked – as it happened
US stocks rally, dollar falls sharply after ‘rare pleasant surprise’ from consumer price report; UK ministers to meet energy bosses on Thursday to discuss cost of living crisis
AOL Corp
Inflation moderates in July as CPI rises at less-than-expected 8.5%
Inflation eased slightly last month but held near its highest level in four decades even as gas prices fell and supply chains improved. The Bureau of Labor Statistics' latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reflected a year-over-year increase of 8.5% in July, down from the prior month's 40-year high of 9.1%. Consensus economists were expecting last month's reading to show an 8.7% increase, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg.
The stock market's fear gauge is sinking to 4-month lows as risk appetite grows after inflation cooled in July
VIX, the US stock market's so-called fear gauge, dropped Wednesday in the wake of the July inflation report. Investors drove VIX below 20 for the first time since April while they sent the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq flying higher. Headline inflation cooled to 8.7% in July, and core inflation...
Washington Examiner
Inflation ticks down to 8.5%, bolstering hopes it might be cresting
Inflation slowed to 8.5% for the 12 months ending in July thanks to lower energy prices, according to the consumer price index, a welcome sign that price pressures might be peaking. The much-anticipated numbers reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Wednesday revealed that while it has fallen by...
CNBC
Dollar extends gains against yen as big Fed hike bets ramp up
The dollar firmed slightly against the yen on Monday, building on the strong gains made at the end of last week after surprisingly strong U.S. jobs data. Traders currently see a 70.5% probability the Fed continues the pace of 75 basis-point interest-rate increases for its next policy decision on Sept. 21, from about 41% before the strong payrolls data on Friday raised worries that wage growth would fuel inflationary pressures.
bitcoinmagazine.com
U.S. Inflation Slowed To 8.5% In July. Bitcoin Claims $24,000
U.S. CPI data for the month of July shows an 8.5% inflation rate from a YoY perspective. Market expectations suggested inflation would fall from 9.1% to 8.7% in July. Bitcoin claimed $24,000 following CPI data release. Consumer price index (CPI) inflation data shows a year-over-year (YoY) increase of 8.5% for...
US wholesale inflation rose more slowly in July
Inflation at the wholesale level jumped 9.8% in July from a year earlier, a slowdown from the June pace yet still a painfully high level suggesting that rampant inflation will persist for months to come. Thursday’s report from the Labor Department also showed that on a month-to-month basis, the producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — dropped 0.5% from June to July. That is the first decline since April 2020 and was down from a sharp 1% increase from May to June. Falling gas and energy prices pushed down the monthly figure. Those declines...
India's July inflation eases to 6.71% as some commodity prices fall
NEW DELHI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - India's consumer inflation dipped to 6.71% in July, easing for the third month in a row, helped by a slower increase in food and fuel prices and adding to expectations that the central bank may rein in the pace of its policy rate hikes next month.
Stronger dollar down for the week as clues point to inflation peak
NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The dollar rallied on Friday but was set for a weekly drop as traders weighed improving U.S. inflation data against comments from Federal Reserve officials who cautioned the battle against rising prices was far from over.
FOXBusiness
Inflation hits 8.5% annually in July, monthly rate remains unchanged
Annual inflation decreased in July while the monthly rate remained unchanged, leading some economists to say it may have peaked for this cycle. The Consumer Price Index (CPI), a measure of inflation, decreased to 8.5% annually in July, according to the latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). On a monthly basis, inflation remained unchanged after rising 1.3% in June.
CNBC
10-year Treasury yield falls after July consumer prices come in unchanged from prior month
The 10-year Treasury yield dropped on Wednesday as a highly anticipated inflation figure came in flat compared with the previous month. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dipped almost 4 basis points to 2.759%, hitting the lowest level in a week. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond ticked up about 2 basis points to 3.029%. Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%.
biztoc.com
Mexico's July inflation at highest level since 2000
MEXICO CITY - Mexican annual inflation reached its highest level in nearly 22 years in July, official data showed Tuesday, rising faster than expected and fueling expectations that the central bank will raise the country's benchmark interest later this week. Inflation rose to 8.15% in the year through July from...
NASDAQ
Wall Street rallies as cooling inflation eases rate hike fears
NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street rallied to close more than 1% higher on Wednesday after data showed U.S. inflation slowed more than expected in July and raised hopes the Federal Reserve will become less aggressive on interest rates hikes. A sharp drop in the cost of gasoline...
What cooler inflation numbers mean
After months of scorching inflation, things are finally looking a little more temperate. A big part of it is simply falling gasoline prices, but if you look closely at July's Consumer Price Index data, there are more hints that the worst may be behind us in terms of the pace of price hikes.
IBTimes
