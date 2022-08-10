ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Dollar edges higher as traders await U.S. inflation report

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The safe-haven dollar edged higher on Tuesday, erasing earlier losses as risk appetite dwindled ahead of key inflation figures that could offer clues on how aggressive the Federal Reserve will be in its expected interest rate hike in September.
CNBC

Dollar slides further after U.S. inflation surprise

The dollar lost further ground versus other major currencies on Thursday, after traders reined in bets on an aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data the previous day. The dollar index remained on the back foot in early European trading hours, slipping 0.02% to...
FOXBusiness

Inflation costing the average American $717 a month, analysis shows

The average American is shelling out an extra $717 a month because of the hottest inflation in decades, according to a new analysis from the Joint Economic Committee Republicans. The financial squeeze stems from the rising cost of a number of everyday goods, including cars, rent, food and health care....
AOL Corp

Inflation moderates in July as CPI rises at less-than-expected 8.5%

Inflation eased slightly last month but held near its highest level in four decades even as gas prices fell and supply chains improved. The Bureau of Labor Statistics' latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reflected a year-over-year increase of 8.5% in July, down from the prior month's 40-year high of 9.1%. Consensus economists were expecting last month's reading to show an 8.7% increase, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg.
Washington Examiner

Inflation ticks down to 8.5%, bolstering hopes it might be cresting

Inflation slowed to 8.5% for the 12 months ending in July thanks to lower energy prices, according to the consumer price index, a welcome sign that price pressures might be peaking. The much-anticipated numbers reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Wednesday revealed that while it has fallen by...
CNBC

Dollar extends gains against yen as big Fed hike bets ramp up

The dollar firmed slightly against the yen on Monday, building on the strong gains made at the end of last week after surprisingly strong U.S. jobs data. Traders currently see a 70.5% probability the Fed continues the pace of 75 basis-point interest-rate increases for its next policy decision on Sept. 21, from about 41% before the strong payrolls data on Friday raised worries that wage growth would fuel inflationary pressures.
bitcoinmagazine.com

U.S. Inflation Slowed To 8.5% In July. Bitcoin Claims $24,000

U.S. CPI data for the month of July shows an 8.5% inflation rate from a YoY perspective. Market expectations suggested inflation would fall from 9.1% to 8.7% in July. Bitcoin claimed $24,000 following CPI data release. Consumer price index (CPI) inflation data shows a year-over-year (YoY) increase of 8.5% for...
The Independent

US wholesale inflation rose more slowly in July

Inflation at the wholesale level jumped 9.8% in July from a year earlier, a slowdown from the June pace yet still a painfully high level suggesting that rampant inflation will persist for months to come. Thursday’s report from the Labor Department also showed that on a month-to-month basis, the producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — dropped 0.5% from June to July. That is the first decline since April 2020 and was down from a sharp 1% increase from May to June. Falling gas and energy prices pushed down the monthly figure. Those declines...
FOXBusiness

Inflation hits 8.5% annually in July, monthly rate remains unchanged

Annual inflation decreased in July while the monthly rate remained unchanged, leading some economists to say it may have peaked for this cycle. The Consumer Price Index (CPI), a measure of inflation, decreased to 8.5% annually in July, according to the latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). On a monthly basis, inflation remained unchanged after rising 1.3% in June.
CNBC

10-year Treasury yield falls after July consumer prices come in unchanged from prior month

The 10-year Treasury yield dropped on Wednesday as a highly anticipated inflation figure came in flat compared with the previous month. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dipped almost 4 basis points to 2.759%, hitting the lowest level in a week. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond ticked up about 2 basis points to 3.029%. Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%.
biztoc.com

Mexico's July inflation at highest level since 2000

MEXICO CITY - Mexican annual inflation reached its highest level in nearly 22 years in July, official data showed Tuesday, rising faster than expected and fueling expectations that the central bank will raise the country's benchmark interest later this week. Inflation rose to 8.15% in the year through July from...
NASDAQ

Wall Street rallies as cooling inflation eases rate hike fears

NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street rallied to close more than 1% higher on Wednesday after data showed U.S. inflation slowed more than expected in July and raised hopes the Federal Reserve will become less aggressive on interest rates hikes. A sharp drop in the cost of gasoline...
Axios

What cooler inflation numbers mean

After months of scorching inflation, things are finally looking a little more temperate. A big part of it is simply falling gasoline prices, but if you look closely at July's Consumer Price Index data, there are more hints that the worst may be behind us in terms of the pace of price hikes.
