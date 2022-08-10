Read full article on original website
Questions arise after developer claims of multi-million dollar property to be built in North Little Rock
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The City of North Little Rock has built up momentum for economic growth and is currently working to attract new businesses as the area expands— but one recent announcement left city officials perplexed. According to their website, Altis Capital plans to build what...
Health Matters: First of its kind ambulance provides new level of care for Arkansans
Baptist Health is rolling out two new ambulances to help save the lives of the most critical patients.
AR teachers say they’re ‘disheartened’ pay raises were not part of special session
Teachers in Little Rock say they’re disheartened pay raises were not discussed in this week’s special session.
City Year Little Rock announces new class, board members
City Year continues its work with students.
Warren Stephens Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details
Siblings: Warren Stephens, Jackson Stephens and Jackson T. Stephens, Jr. Profession: Businessman, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. Warren Amerine Stephens is a business and investor known as CEO and Chairman of Stephens, Inc. His company is a private investment bank. In 2016, he was included in the World’s Billionaires Forbes 2016 list. The businessman lives in Little Rock, Arkansas. He joined his father company in the early 1930s.
Little Rock and North Little Rock to start big improvement projects
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The election results have come in and now two cities in central Arkansas have the green light to move forward with big improvement projects. Little Rock and North Little Rock will use millions of dollars in tax money in a few ways. The fire department...
Finding 'Bargains Galore' in Arkansas
Thursday was the first day of Bargains Galore on Highway 64. Where you can shop hundreds of bargains for miles, all the way from Fort Smith to Beebe, Arkansas.
Pulaski County Veteran Services to host free event for Veterans
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Veterans in the United States can lose thousands of dollars each month due to not accessing their benefits. In order to help Veterans learn more about their benefits, Pulaski County Veteran Sevices will be hosting a Veterans picnic. The event will be taking place on...
The CALL in Arkansas County to hold an information meeting and a support meeting in Stuttgart next week
The CALL in Arkansas County is hosting an information meeting and a support meeting on Monday, Aug. 15, at Park Avenue Baptist Church at 1901 S. Park Ave. in Stuttgart. Arkansas County CALL Coordinator Carolyn Knowlton said both meetings will begin at 6 p.m. The CALL is a statewide organization...
Conway apartment resident raises concerns, says she was living in unsafe conditions
People living at a Conway apartment complex say they’re being unfairly treated, living in conditions they say are borderline dangerous.
This new treatment could help Arkansans stop smoking
ARKANSAS, USA — A local research center is at the forefront of an effort to help people quit smoking — and it's for a very good reason. The effort is especially being felt in the Natural State, where an astonishing portion of the state's population already smokes cigarettes according to health officials.
Gas hits $2.38 a gallon in North Little Rock
Dozens of Arkansans lined up along I-430 on Tuesday afternoon to buy gas at $2.38 a gallon at Mobile Zone Mart in North Little Rock. Ryan Norris, state director of Americans for Prosperity-Arkansas (AFP-AR), said their organization has been hosting the True Cost of Washington Tour across the nation and decided to bring it to Arkansas.
All 6 bonds passed in Tuesday Little Rock vote
People living in Little Rock made the final trip to the polls on Tuesday for a special election.
160 miles of yard sales taking place along Arkansas Highway 64
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The 23rd Bargains Galore on 64 is taking place this week along Arkansas Highway 64. From Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 160 miles of yard sales, antiques and collectibles will be along Highway 64. The sales will take place in Fort Smith past Conway and on to Beebe.
What’s up With Mysterious Underground Tunnels in Arkansas Town?
Hot Springs, National Park Arkansas is one of the most visited towns in the state. Not only do people go there for the thermal baths, horse racing, bathhouse row, and the surrounding mountains and lakes some come searching for the mysterious underground tunnels. The Tunnels. If you've ever walked downtown...
Federal lawsuit looks to use RICO statutes to end medical marijuana in Arkansas
Less-potent marijuana and federal law at the center of a lawsuit.
Cushman & Wakefield arranges $20.9 million sale of Arkansas 360 portfolio
Cushman & Wakefield announced that the commercial real estate services firm has arranged the sale of five Arkansas multifamily properties that comprise the Arkansas 360 Portfolio—Cottages of Hot Springs, Glen Oaks, Indiandale Manor, Village Meadows, and Woodland Terrace. Totaling 360 units, the properties were acquired by several buyers and the final portfolio sale price was $20,925,000.
Inspection Report turned over to managers of Big Country Chateau
The clock is ticking for managers at a troubled Little Rock apartment complex.
Churches across Arkansas County to hold prayer gatherings for 2022-2023 school year
Schools across Arkansas County will start classes next week, and residents are joining together to pray for students and employees in local schools. Stuttgart Community Church will host a back-to-school prayer gathering at Stuttgart schools on Thursday, Aug. 11. Pastor Linda Corpier said this tradition started when her son was entering junior high.
LR Zoo to host giant celebration for World Elephant Day
The Little Rock Zoo has made preparations for the celebration of World Elephant Day and the annual event will give special attention to the Asian elephant residents.
