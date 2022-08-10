ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Former NFL head coach Dave Wannstedt is 'optimistic' about the Chicago Bears than he has been 'in the last 10 years'

It has not been a great run for the Chicago Bears as of late. The team last went to the Super Bowl in 2007 (where they lost the Indianapolis Colts) and their last appearance before that--during the "Monsters of the Midway" era--dates further back to 1985. Chicago hasn't even won a playoff game since 2010, and the organization is back to square one this season, featuring a new head coach and general manager.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

DL Rasheem Green sharpened skill going against Texans Pro Bowl left tackles of past and present

HOUSTON — Rasheem Green entered the NFL as a 2018 third-round pick from USC. The Seattle Seahawks had traded with the Houston Texans at the deadline the previous season for Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown. The former 2008 first-rounder from Virginia Tech became the blindside protector for quarterback Russell Wilson. It also provided an opportunity for Green to go against one of the more dominant pass blockers in the game everyday in practice.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

The $40,000 decision Bears LB Roquan Smith must risk everyday amid trade holdout

The Chicago Bears are on the verge of splitting with star linebacker Roquan Smith after he recently announced publicly his desire to be traded. The Bears have already removed Smith from the physically unable to perform list on Wednesday, which opens up the possibility for Chicago to mete out a financially painful punishment to the player for every day he misses practice in training camp, as noted by Sean Hammond of Shaw Local News Network:
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bears' Roquan Smith Decision

The Chicago Bears are in the middle of a contract dispute with star linebacker Roquan Smith. And their recent roster decision on him may make an impact on that impasse. On Wednesday, the Bears removed Smith from their physically unable to perform (PUP) list. That means as of tomorrow Smith will be active on their training camp roster - and subject to fines for his absence.
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

Green Bay Packers can pass Chicago Bears for a very historic record

While it might not seem like it, the Chicago Bears are the winningest team in the NFL. Part of that is because they were in the NFL from the beginning and got a massive head start over most teams but the Bears were one of the most successful teams. Especially in the pre-Super Bowl era.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Bears advised to add T.Y. Hilton to bolster feeble WR room

The Chicago Bears are dealing with a rash of injuries all over the field and could use more help in free agency. The wide receiver room, probably more than any other group, seems to be fairing the worst. Bears released information on N’Keal Harry Thursday that the wide receiver would...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Bears remove Smith from PUP list, another twist in standoff

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears’ standoff with Roquan Smith took another turn Wednesday when the team removed the star linebacker from the physically unable to perform list a day after he went public with a trade demand. It was unclear if the Bears took him off the list because of a potential contract extension or trade, or to fine him for missing practices. Smith has been a “hold-in” since training camp began with negotiations on a new deal apparently at a standstill. Placing him on the physically unable to perform list allowed him to attend meetings and workouts at Halas Hall without being fined for missing practices.
CHICAGO, IL

