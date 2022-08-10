LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears’ standoff with Roquan Smith took another turn Wednesday when the team removed the star linebacker from the physically unable to perform list a day after he went public with a trade demand. It was unclear if the Bears took him off the list because of a potential contract extension or trade, or to fine him for missing practices. Smith has been a “hold-in” since training camp began with negotiations on a new deal apparently at a standstill. Placing him on the physically unable to perform list allowed him to attend meetings and workouts at Halas Hall without being fined for missing practices.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO