Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Former NFL head coach Dave Wannstedt is 'optimistic' about the Chicago Bears than he has been 'in the last 10 years'
It has not been a great run for the Chicago Bears as of late. The team last went to the Super Bowl in 2007 (where they lost the Indianapolis Colts) and their last appearance before that--during the "Monsters of the Midway" era--dates further back to 1985. Chicago hasn't even won a playoff game since 2010, and the organization is back to square one this season, featuring a new head coach and general manager.
DL Rasheem Green sharpened skill going against Texans Pro Bowl left tackles of past and present
HOUSTON — Rasheem Green entered the NFL as a 2018 third-round pick from USC. The Seattle Seahawks had traded with the Houston Texans at the deadline the previous season for Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown. The former 2008 first-rounder from Virginia Tech became the blindside protector for quarterback Russell Wilson. It also provided an opportunity for Green to go against one of the more dominant pass blockers in the game everyday in practice.
The $40,000 decision Bears LB Roquan Smith must risk everyday amid trade holdout
The Chicago Bears are on the verge of splitting with star linebacker Roquan Smith after he recently announced publicly his desire to be traded. The Bears have already removed Smith from the physically unable to perform list on Wednesday, which opens up the possibility for Chicago to mete out a financially painful punishment to the player for every day he misses practice in training camp, as noted by Sean Hammond of Shaw Local News Network:
NFL World Reacts To Bears' Roquan Smith Decision
The Chicago Bears are in the middle of a contract dispute with star linebacker Roquan Smith. And their recent roster decision on him may make an impact on that impasse. On Wednesday, the Bears removed Smith from their physically unable to perform (PUP) list. That means as of tomorrow Smith will be active on their training camp roster - and subject to fines for his absence.
Report: Someone is calling teams to gauge trade interest for Bears LB Roquan Smith
The Chicago Bears and linebacker Roquan Smith appear far from reaching an agreement on a contract extension. Smith has been deadlocked in contract negotiations since April, but he hasn’t been happy with the offer he received. Earlier this week, Smith requested a trade citing he doesn’t feel valued by...
Seahawks Highlights: Coby Bryant forces fumble against Noah Fant
The Seahawks cornerback room is a bit thin right now due to injuries. However, on the bright side the team’s two draft picks at this position are performing quite well at training camp. Watch Coby Bryant punch the ball out of tight end Noah Fant’s hands, resulting in a...
CBS News
Bears kicker practiced on bad soccer fields to get ready for poor conditions at Soldier Field
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The turf at Soldier Field seemed less than ideal for Tuesday's Family Fest. The brown patches in the north end zone and brown sandy lines throughout the field were clearly visible as the Chicago Bears took the field for practice. Kicker Cairo Santos seemed especially displeased and...
CBS Sports
Bears kicker Cairo Santos voices displeasure with Soldier Field turf: 'I've seen better'
As the oldest stadium in the NFL, Soldier Field has become a beacon of history and tradition for Chicago Bears fans. So much so, plans for the team's potential move to the Illinois suburb Arlington Heights have been criticized by franchise icons such as Brian Urlacher and Jay Cutler. One...
thecomeback.com
Green Bay Packers can pass Chicago Bears for a very historic record
While it might not seem like it, the Chicago Bears are the winningest team in the NFL. Part of that is because they were in the NFL from the beginning and got a massive head start over most teams but the Bears were one of the most successful teams. Especially in the pre-Super Bowl era.
Yardbarker
Bears advised to add T.Y. Hilton to bolster feeble WR room
The Chicago Bears are dealing with a rash of injuries all over the field and could use more help in free agency. The wide receiver room, probably more than any other group, seems to be fairing the worst. Bears released information on N’Keal Harry Thursday that the wide receiver would...
Bears remove Smith from PUP list, another twist in standoff
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears’ standoff with Roquan Smith took another turn Wednesday when the team removed the star linebacker from the physically unable to perform list a day after he went public with a trade demand. It was unclear if the Bears took him off the list because of a potential contract extension or trade, or to fine him for missing practices. Smith has been a “hold-in” since training camp began with negotiations on a new deal apparently at a standstill. Placing him on the physically unable to perform list allowed him to attend meetings and workouts at Halas Hall without being fined for missing practices.
