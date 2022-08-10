Read full article on original website
Related
wqcs.org
Port St. Lucie Native Taking Part in the U.S. Navy's Revolution in Training
Great Lakes Illinois - Friday August 12, 2022: Sailors are some of the most highly-trained people on the planet, according to Navy officials, and this training requires highly-dedicated instructors, staff and support. At Naval Service Training Command (NSTC), staff oversee 98 percent of new Navy Accessions, including Recruit Training Command,...
Why will the flags be at half-staff in Florida?
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has directed the United States and the State of Florida flags to be flown at half-staff at various locations in honor of former mayor of Boca Raton, Susan Whelchel.
WPBF News 25
EXCLUSIVE: Jupiter boat captain saves Cuban migrant stranded at sea for 4 days
JUPITER, Fla. — It was Friday, Aug. 5, and boat captain Ross Larson headed to the Keys to fish with his buddies the last day before the lobster season kicked in. Twenty miles off the coast the weather took a turn and they were about to head in when ... this happened:
South Florida woman joins others in lawsuit over 'Stop the Woke Act'
FORT LAUDERDALE - The case against the 'Stop the Woke Act' went before a judge this week after a group filed a lawsuit to try to stop it. The new law went into effect July 1st, it not only bans critical race theory in schools but blocks businesses from requiring diversity practices or training. CBS 4 sat down with one of the plaintiffs in the case from Broward County. "Chicago Freedom movement was the work that got us the Fair Housing Act and my father and Dr. King, and Al Raby was instrumental in doing this," Chevarra Orrin told us....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cw34.com
'He's dead to us;' Man charged with molesting 2 members of extended family
A detective getting an old case of inappropriate touching found there was more to the story than he'd been told. He wrote about getting the case in December, after a "14-year-old [victim] disclose she was touched inappropriately by 58-year-old [relationship] Martin Roman in 2015." In January, he went to the...
These two stunning lizards are gaining ground in South Florida: One runs on water, the other is a flamboyant redhead
You might have noticed a few new reptiles on the block. One’s a flamboyant redhead who very well may have hitchhiked its way into town, the other can walk on water. And though they’re not total newcomers, they’re on the rise in South Florida and popping their scaly heads up in areas where they’ve never been seen before. As evidenced by Burmese pythons and ubiquitous iguanas, there’s a motley ...
Former FBI agent says FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago could cause 'collateral damage'
Amid the fallout over the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago, a former FBI agent has a message for the FBI director.
streetfoodblog.com
South Florida eating places coming quickly
With regards to meals, South Florida is a superb place to be. So many new locations open up daily. Beneath, discover what’s coming quickly to a metropolis close to you. This Japanese izakaya chain plans to open its fourth outpost sometime later this summer, in West Boca Raton’s Mission Bay Plaza, changing the previous Rotelli. The noodle home will sport a unique design than its counterparts in east Boca Raton, Delray Seaside and West Palm Seaside, with underground Tokyo vibes and an expanded menu of stir-fry and Wagyu steak dishes, together with its regular tapas, donburi and build-your-own ramen bowls (rooster, pork, spicy lemongrass tom yum). 20449 State Highway 7, Boca Raton; RamenLabEatery.com.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Miami
Man, 35, Dies After Sand Dune Collapsed on Him While He Was Filming a Sunrise, Authorities Say
A Florida man was killed when a sand dune collapsed on him while he was believed to be taking video of a sunrise on an island off the Atlantic coast, authorities said Monday. A beachgoer discovered the man's feet sticking out of the sand during an early-morning walk on Hutchinson Island just south of the House of Refuge museum, according to NBC affiliate WPTV.
What candidates did The Palm Beach Post endorse in the Aug. 23 primary election? Read on...
Primary Election Day is Aug. 23, when polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. But early voting began on Monday. For a list of early voting sites, go to https://www.votepalmbeach.gov/Voters/Early-Voting. Early voting hours are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., now through Aug. 21. For those who...
Click10.com
Victim suddenly unreachable as trial for ex-Hollywood cop continues
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A trial that was supposed to only last a few days is now into its third week inside a Broward County courtroom. From attorneys getting sick and motions to remove the media, the trial for former Hollywood police officer Matthew Barbieri has dragged on much longer than expected; it will continue again on Wednesday.
Here's The Best Breakfast Restaurant In Florida
Mashed scoured reviews, recommendations and more to find the best breakfast restaurant in every state.
IN THIS ARTICLE
philstockworld.com
Florida Man With Concealed Firearm Kills Gunman Who Threatened To “Shoot Up The Crowd”
Instead of waiting for the police, a law-abiding citizen with a concealed carry license (also known as a ‘good guy with a gun’) took matters into his own hands and acted quickly, drawing his weapon and killing a gunman who was about to “shoot up the crowd” at a party in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday night.
WPTV
Boca Raton couple needs help in persuading Amazon to take back unwanted $316 walker
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Amazon says most items it ships can be refunded up to 30 days after delivery. But when a Palm Beach County couple wanted their money back for an expensive walker they couldn’t use, Amazon refused. That’s when they reached out to WPTV’s Contact 5 for help.
Health inspections briefly close three Palm Beach County restaurants
Three Palm Beach County restaurant were shut down last week after failing a state restaurant inspection. Boynton Beach Pho 79,1899 N. Congress Ave., Boynton Beach, was ordered closed after an inspection on Aug....
cw34.com
Bomb threat shuts down Palm Beach International Airport
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man threatened to harm himself at Palm Beach International Airport on Wednesday morning, even telling the crowded airport he had a device in his luggage. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call regarding a man threatening to harm...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click10.com
Broward LGBTQ teen brutally attacked for second time
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – An LGBTQ teenager who made national headlines after being attacked at a South Florida middle school has been assaulted again. Chad Sanford received a lot of love and support last year after the story went viral. The 14-year-old has now been attacked again and it...
gotowncrier.com
Cigar Lovers Will Enjoy A Visit To The New Stogies Cigar Lounge
If you are a cigar lover, then you should certainly plan a visit to the newest cigar lounge serving central Palm Beach County. It’s called the Stogies Cigar Lounge, and it is located at 8480 Okeechobee Blvd. Stogies is more than just a venue to go to smoke a...
fortlauderdaleillustrated.com
Brightline Offers Concert Rides
Brightline has forged a partnership with West Palm Beach’s iThink Financial Amphitheater, perfect for concert goers traveling to the venue from Miami and Fort Lauderdale. Brightline will offer a late night train from West Palm Beach leaving at 11:58 p.m., southbound to Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Brightline will also offer complimentary shuttles to and from the amphitheater and the West Palm Beach station with a dedicated pick up and drop off area.
bdb.org
IS WEST PALM BEACH THE "WALL STREET SOUTH"? NEW YORK FIRM'S EXPANSION SOUTH IS LATEST IN TREND
BlackRock, the world's largest asset management firm, will sublease space at a West Palm Beach office building, the company confirmed on Monday. The New York-based company reportedly is subleasing about 5,000 square feet at 360 Rosemary, a new office tower downtown at The Square, formerly CityPlace. A BlackRock spokesman on...
Comments / 0