Palm Beach County, FL

Port St. Lucie Native Taking Part in the U.S. Navy's Revolution in Training

Great Lakes Illinois - Friday August 12, 2022: Sailors are some of the most highly-trained people on the planet, according to Navy officials, and this training requires highly-dedicated instructors, staff and support. At Naval Service Training Command (NSTC), staff oversee 98 percent of new Navy Accessions, including Recruit Training Command,...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
South Florida woman joins others in lawsuit over 'Stop the Woke Act'

FORT LAUDERDALE - The case against the 'Stop the Woke Act' went before a judge this week after a group filed a lawsuit to try to stop it.  The new law went into effect July 1st, it not only bans critical race theory in schools but blocks businesses from requiring diversity practices or training.  CBS 4 sat down with one of the plaintiffs in the case from Broward County. "Chicago Freedom movement was the work that got us the Fair Housing Act and my father and Dr. King, and Al Raby was instrumental in doing this," Chevarra Orrin told us....
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Florida State
Massachusetts State
Florida Government
These two stunning lizards are gaining ground in South Florida: One runs on water, the other is a flamboyant redhead

You might have noticed a few new reptiles on the block. One’s a flamboyant redhead who very well may have hitchhiked its way into town, the other can walk on water. And though they’re not total newcomers, they’re on the rise in South Florida and popping their scaly heads up in areas where they’ve never been seen before. As evidenced by Burmese pythons and ubiquitous iguanas, there’s a motley ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida eating places coming quickly

With regards to meals, South Florida is a superb place to be. So many new locations open up daily. Beneath, discover what’s coming quickly to a metropolis close to you. This Japanese izakaya chain plans to open its fourth outpost sometime later this summer, in West Boca Raton’s Mission Bay Plaza, changing the previous Rotelli. The noodle home will sport a unique design than its counterparts in east Boca Raton, Delray Seaside and West Palm Seaside, with underground Tokyo vibes and an expanded menu of stir-fry and Wagyu steak dishes, together with its regular tapas, donburi and build-your-own ramen bowls (rooster, pork, spicy lemongrass tom yum). 20449 State Highway 7, Boca Raton; RamenLabEatery.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
Brian Mast
Joe Biden
Ed Markey
Victim suddenly unreachable as trial for ex-Hollywood cop continues

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A trial that was supposed to only last a few days is now into its third week inside a Broward County courtroom. From attorneys getting sick and motions to remove the media, the trial for former Hollywood police officer Matthew Barbieri has dragged on much longer than expected; it will continue again on Wednesday.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Bomb threat shuts down Palm Beach International Airport

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man threatened to harm himself at Palm Beach International Airport on Wednesday morning, even telling the crowded airport he had a device in his luggage. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call regarding a man threatening to harm...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Broward LGBTQ teen brutally attacked for second time

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – An LGBTQ teenager who made national headlines after being attacked at a South Florida middle school has been assaulted again. Chad Sanford received a lot of love and support last year after the story went viral. The 14-year-old has now been attacked again and it...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Brightline Offers Concert Rides

Brightline has forged a partnership with West Palm Beach’s iThink Financial Amphitheater, perfect for concert goers traveling to the venue from Miami and Fort Lauderdale. Brightline will offer a late night train from West Palm Beach leaving at 11:58 p.m., southbound to Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Brightline will also offer complimentary shuttles to and from the amphitheater and the West Palm Beach station with a dedicated pick up and drop off area.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

