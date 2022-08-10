Read full article on original website
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Lakers News: Heat’s Victor Oladipo Says He & Russell Westbrook Will Be On ‘Revenge Tour’ Next Season
Russell Westbrook has plenty to prove in the upcoming season after a disappointing first year with the Los Angeles Lakers. Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists in 2021-22. However, he ended the season second in total turnovers with 295 and largely disappointed on the defensive end, making it an average season at best for a player earning $44.2 million — the fourth-largest salary in the league.
Draymond Green interested in playing for 1 team besides Warriors?
After ten seasons and four NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green may be eyeing a potential exit plan. Sean Deveney of Heavy.com spoke with an anonymous NBA executive this week who said that the Detroit Pistons could possibly be a landing spot for the former Defensive Player of the Year Green. The executive adds that Green has always wanted to play for the Pistons at some point.
Memphis weatherman behind racist tweet about Warriors' Draymond Green out months later
The meteorologist has not appeared on a broadcast for his station since the incident.
Penny Hardaway hires nephew of Coach K
Andy Borman was a Duke basketball walk-on guard from 1999 to 2004, coinciding with the Blue Devils' third national championship in 2001. He's also the nephew of now-retired Hall of Fame Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, for Borman's mom is the sister of Krzyzewski's wife, Mickie. Now, the ...
2022-23 NBA Season: Two-Way Contracts And Training Camp Invites Tracker
Players on two-way contracts are becoming more and more important in today’s NBA. Here is who each of the 30 teams around the NBA have signed to a two-way contract for the 2022-23 season.
NBA・
Patrick Beverley fires back at claims Timberwolves ‘did him wrong’
Patrick Beverley is not one to whine about getting moved from one team to another. The Utah Jazz guard recently addressed claims from fans about how the Minnesota Timberwolves “did him wrong when in fact that sentiment goes completely against how he views and interprets his offseason fate. Here’s...
NBA・
No Kidding: ESPN Tabs Mavs Coach as Award Favorite
Jason Kidd took the Mavs to the Western Conference finals in his first season back in Dallas.
Have Durant and the Nets Reached the Point of No Return?
Brooklyn’s falling out with its star has only worsened, and a reported ultimatum has displayed the extent of Durant’s displeasure with the organization.
Moore: Phoenix Suns GM James Jones should pursue Kevin Durant with a deadline
They say a rumor isn’t a rumor if it doesn’t die. To that end, James Jones has to continue to seek any and all avenues to get Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns; but those considerations should come with a deadline or he risks fracturing a tight-knit and hugely successful team.
Spurs Daily: Jakob Poeltl's San Antonio Future; NBA Honors Bill Russell
Inside The Spurs has compiled links to the most relevant storylines surrounding San Antonio's favorite NBA franchise.
Analyst: Clippers 'Clearly' Best Team in the Western Conference
Could the LA Clippers win 60 games this season?
Norman Powell Opens up About Playing With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George
The LA Clippers are loaded with talent
