Serena Williams: ‘Believe Me, I Never Wanted To Choose Between Tennis And A Family. I Don’t Think It’s Fair’
I don’t have many things in common with Serena Williams, a world-famous athlete who has been ranked singles world number 1 in tennis and holds the record of 23 Grand Slam titles. A woman who has four Olympic gold medals, a glittering cast of Hollywood friends, and graces the cover of this month’s US Vogue. But when she told the magazine this week that she’s decided to step back from tennis to focus on her family, because ‘something had to give’, I found myself nodding along in weary recognition.
Serena Williams ‘evolving away from tennis’ and set to retire after US Open
Serena Williams has announced her upcoming retirement from tennis, saying that the “countdown has begun” on her illustrious career in the sport with the US Open later this month set to be her final tournament. In an interview with Vogue, the 23-time grand slam champion and one of the greatest players in the history of tennis said: “I have never liked the word retirement. It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me. Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution. I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things...
U.S. Open ticket sales soar following Serena Williams' retirement news
Tennis fans are lining up to see Serena Williams play one last time. The 23-time Grand Slam winner wrote in a piece for the September issue of Vogue that she plans to end her professional tennis career at some point after the U.S. Open. The event begins at the end of August, and Tuesday’s ticket sales show the intrigue for what could be Williams’ final event.
Serena says goodbye to Canada after defeat by Bencic
Serena Williams, who said this week she will soon call time on her storied tennis career, departed the WTA Toronto Masters for the last time Wednesday with a 6-2, 6-4 loss to Belinda Bencic. Gauff beat Rybakina 6-4, 6-7 (8/10), 7-6 (7/3) while world number one Iga Swiatek -- who beat Gauff in the French Open final this year -- sailed past Australian Ajla Tomljanovic 6-1, 6-2 in 55 minutes.
A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years
Click here to read the full article. During her nearly three-decade tennis career, Serena Williams broke barriers not only in the sport, but also in fashion and activism. Since she turned professional in 1995, Williams, along with her older sister Venus Williams, completely transformed the world of tennis, paving the way for more people of color, particularly Black people, to make a name for themselves.More from WWDKylie Jenner's Best Style Moments Over the YearsSerena Williams' Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Through the YearsOlivia Newton-John and John Travolta's Style Moments in 'Grease' Now at age 40, Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles,...
Serena Williams Gets Choked Up as She Begins Her Farewell Tour to Tennis
Goodbyes aren't easy, even for one of the greatest athletes of all time. Serena Williams got emotional on Wednesday as she played her final match in Canada just hours after she announced she was "evolving away from tennis." In a video posted on the Tennis Channel's Twitter, Williams can...
Serena Williams burst into tears after losing her first match since announcing she would be retiring from tennis
Williams was beaten in straight sets by Switzerland's Belinda Bencic in the second round of the Canadian Open.
Watch: Serena Williams retiring after 2022 U.S. Open reactions, analysis, odds EDGE
Drew Dinsick and Kenny Ducey give their instant reactions to Serena Williams saying she will be retiring after the U.S. Open, discuss her betting odds and reveal what they hope to see in September. #serenawilliams #tennis.
Serena Williams altered the course of tennis and changed the game forever
The term “iconic” is overused. We’ve come to call every impressive play, each big game, and dozens of standout athletes “iconic.” It’s born from a desire to want our place in time and space to feel special and meaningful. However, when it comes to Serena Williams, we can push those caveats aside: there are no concerns of hyperbole — Serena is unquestionably one of biggest icons in sports history, and in the pantheon with the greatest athletes of all time.
Alexis Ohanian Praises Wife Serena Williams' 'Depth of Influence' Ahead of Her Expected Retirement
Alexis Ohanian penned a touching message for his legendary wife, Serena Williams, after the tennis champion announced she'd be "evolving away from" the sport earlier this week. Ohanian, 39, shared a sweet photo of himself and the couple's 4-year-old daughter, Olympia, along with a heartfelt tribute to Williams' career and...
Serena Williams’ legacy was powered by tennis – but her influence on Black girls and women was just as profound
When Serena Williams retires from tennis — whether it’s after the upcoming U.S. Open or sometime later — she will leave a legacy as the most dominant and influential women’s player in the game’s history. Over more than two decades, Serena, who will be 41...
