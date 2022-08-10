ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Laurel Bozman
3d ago

there are many good people in this country. these neighbors are definitely good people . bless them.

Jolanda Teresa Tate
3d ago

Im sure when Anne gets better and I sure hope she does and she is aware what happen she will help this lady also.

Cynthia Moermond
3d ago

Prayers to this lady and her family… heirlooms cannot ever be replaced… thank goodness, she and her family… pets too are okay….

102.5 The Bone

Coroner confirms actor James Caan’s cause of death

LOS ANGELES — Cardiac issues led to the death of legendary actor James Caan, according to a report released Saturday by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. According to the report, “The Godfather” actor died from a heart attack and coronary artery disease at age 82, People magazine reported, noting that Caan also suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, also known as COPD, as well as congestive heart failure.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Woman whose home was destroyed after Anne Heche’s car crash speaks out

The woman whose rental home was destroyed as a result of Anne Heche’s car crash has spoken out following the death of the actress.Ms Heche, 53, crashed her car into Lynne Mishele’s Los Angeles residence on Friday, August 5, causing it to catch fire.The actress was pronounced “legally dead” on August 12.Ms Mishele said she’s still “trying to figure out up from down” since the house she was renting burned down, but thanked people for the “overwhelming amount of love”.She later said the news of Ms Heche’s passing was “devastating”, adding: “My heart goes out to them (her family and friends).”Sign up to our free newsletters here. Read More Anne Heche dies aged 53 after sustaining injuries in car crashAnne Heche’s heart being kept beating for organ donation assessmentAnne Heche: Celebrities pay tribute to actor after death
LOS ANGELES, CA
Marley
Anne Heche
TheDailyBeast

Anne Heche, in ‘Critical Condition,’ Bought Wig Minutes Before Crash

Anne Heche crashed her car into a Los Angeles residence at a high speed on Friday—but less than half an hour before, she had stopped into Glass Hair Design in Venice to buy a bright red wig, according to the Los Angeles Times. Heche is currently in “extreme critical condition,” as more details surrounding the actress’ movements in the lead-up to the fiery accident are revealed. It is unknown why Heche was at the salon around 10:35 a.m. Friday, but owner Richard Glass described her as “very pleasant” and acting like “a sweet little girl.” The 53-year-old actress hadn’t appeared...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Burning body found hanging from tree in Los Angeles’ Griffith Park

A burning body was found hanging from a tree in Los Angeles’ Griffith Park, according to authorities in the city.Los Angeles Fire Department says that the gruesome discovery was made near the park’s merry-go-round on Tuesday afternoon.Authorities say that the victim’s age, gender, and race are not yet known.Firefighters called to the scene said that the victim was already dead when they arrived, according to NBC Los Angeles.“It’s a death investigation. We’re assisting with body recovery,” an LAFD spokeswoman told The Los Angeles Times.Los Angeles Police Department has launched an investigation into the death. Griffith Park is one of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Anne Heche Almost Hit Pedestrian Before Crashing into House

Anne Heche clearly didn't care about the safety of others as she flew through neighborhood streets and alleyways -- at one point almost striking a woman -- before barreling through a home. We've obtained new surveillance video showing Anne's blue Mini Cooper driving erratically in Mar Vista Friday. At one...
extratv

Anne Heche Dies at 53 Following Fiery Crash

Actress Anne Heche, who crashed into a home on Friday, August 5, igniting a blaze, has died of her injuries after a week in a hospital. She was 53. Though dramatic video showed Heche springing up from under a sheet while being removed from the scene, she had been in a coma since shortly after the accident.
extratv

Anne Heche Hospitalized After Fiery Car Crash

Actress Anne Heche was rushed to the hospital on Friday after being involved in a car crash in Los Angeles. TMZ reports Heche crashed her Mini Cooper into a home, which ignited a fire. According to the outlet, Anne suffered severe burns from the blaze and is currently intubated. It...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Bizarre Behavior: Anne Heche Bought Red Wig Before Being Rushed To Hospital Where She Remains In Coma After Fiery Car Crash

As Anne Heche remains hospitalized in "extremely critical care" and a coma, new details have emerged about what went down moments before she bulldozed her car into a home, setting herself and the property on fire. The 53-year-old actress went to a Venice Beach hair salon where she bought a red wig less than 30 minutes before police responded to the fiery crash site on Friday, Radar has learned. Heche was smiling and "coherent” just 27 minutes before the bizarre incident.'Extreme Critical Condition': Anne Heche In Coma, Needs Surgery For Burns — As Terrifying New Video Emerges Of 90 MPH...
LOS ANGELES, CA

