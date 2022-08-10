Read full article on original website
Laurel Bozman
3d ago
there are many good people in this country. these neighbors are definitely good people . bless them.
Reply
20
Jolanda Teresa Tate
3d ago
Im sure when Anne gets better and I sure hope she does and she is aware what happen she will help this lady also.
Reply(1)
9
Cynthia Moermond
3d ago
Prayers to this lady and her family… heirlooms cannot ever be replaced… thank goodness, she and her family… pets too are okay….
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
University of La Verne Professor Inducted Into Royal Academy of Economics and Financial SciencesUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Related
TMZ.com
Anne Heche Severely Burned In Fiery Car Crash, New Video Shows Her Speeding
5:31 PM PT -- Anne Heche was driving like a maniac in between her two car crashes ... and new video shows her speeding down a residential street before crashing into a home and igniting a blaze. TMZ obtained footage showing Anne flying down a street in her blue Mini...
Ellen DeGeneres Reacts to Ex Anne Heche's Fiery Los Angeles Car Crash
The former talk show host and actress dated from 1997 to 2000.
Alec Baldwin slammed online for supporting Anne Heche in wake of fiery crash: 'She put lives in danger!'
Alec Baldwin faced criticism on social media for sharing a video supporting Anne Heche following the "horrific" car crash in which she was involved on Friday in the Los Angeles area, a crash which caused a fiery blaze and destroyed a home. "Hey, I just want to send out my...
Fox News
Anne Heche's best friend and son visit her at hospital, provide insight into day of crash
Just after the news broke that actress Anne Heche has not "regained consciousness" and is in a coma following her car crash last week, Heche's 20-year-old son, Homer Laffoon, and best friend Heather Perry, were seen at the hospital where Anne is being treated. The two were spotted embracing and looking exhausted.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Son Knocks Over Mom's Casket at Funeral After 'Chaotic' Family Brawl
The casket was knocked down after the man reportedly got in his car and drove it toward his sister but ended up hitting another woman and the casket.
Coroner confirms actor James Caan’s cause of death
LOS ANGELES — Cardiac issues led to the death of legendary actor James Caan, according to a report released Saturday by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. According to the report, “The Godfather” actor died from a heart attack and coronary artery disease at age 82, People magazine reported, noting that Caan also suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, also known as COPD, as well as congestive heart failure.
Woman whose home was destroyed after Anne Heche’s car crash speaks out
The woman whose rental home was destroyed as a result of Anne Heche’s car crash has spoken out following the death of the actress.Ms Heche, 53, crashed her car into Lynne Mishele’s Los Angeles residence on Friday, August 5, causing it to catch fire.The actress was pronounced “legally dead” on August 12.Ms Mishele said she’s still “trying to figure out up from down” since the house she was renting burned down, but thanked people for the “overwhelming amount of love”.She later said the news of Ms Heche’s passing was “devastating”, adding: “My heart goes out to them (her family and friends).”Sign up to our free newsletters here. Read More Anne Heche dies aged 53 after sustaining injuries in car crashAnne Heche’s heart being kept beating for organ donation assessmentAnne Heche: Celebrities pay tribute to actor after death
Anne Heche crash: Ellen DeGeneres’ ex seen ‘speeding in Mini Cooper in chilling doorbell cam vid moments before smash’
ELLEN DeGeneres' ex Anne Heche was seen speeding in a Mini Cooper in chilling doorbell camera footage moments before her horror crash. The Donnie Brasco actress allegedly crashed her car into a home on Friday morning which sparked a "heavy fire", LA Fire Department said. The 53-year-old, who's said to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Anne Heche, in ‘Critical Condition,’ Bought Wig Minutes Before Crash
Anne Heche crashed her car into a Los Angeles residence at a high speed on Friday—but less than half an hour before, she had stopped into Glass Hair Design in Venice to buy a bright red wig, according to the Los Angeles Times. Heche is currently in “extreme critical condition,” as more details surrounding the actress’ movements in the lead-up to the fiery accident are revealed. It is unknown why Heche was at the salon around 10:35 a.m. Friday, but owner Richard Glass described her as “very pleasant” and acting like “a sweet little girl.” The 53-year-old actress hadn’t appeared...
Burning body found hanging from tree in Los Angeles’ Griffith Park
A burning body was found hanging from a tree in Los Angeles’ Griffith Park, according to authorities in the city.Los Angeles Fire Department says that the gruesome discovery was made near the park’s merry-go-round on Tuesday afternoon.Authorities say that the victim’s age, gender, and race are not yet known.Firefighters called to the scene said that the victim was already dead when they arrived, according to NBC Los Angeles.“It’s a death investigation. We’re assisting with body recovery,” an LAFD spokeswoman told The Los Angeles Times.Los Angeles Police Department has launched an investigation into the death. Griffith Park is one of...
Anne Heche’s Ex James Tupper Posts Powerful Tribute to the Actress Moments Before She Passes
On Friday, August 12, Anne Heche’s ex, James Tupper shared a touching tribute to the movie star shortly before she passed away from injuries she sustained in a deadly August 5 car crash. “love you forever,” the actor writes in the message, adding a red broken-heart emoji. James...
TODAY.com
Anne Heche’s 1st blood test reveals presence of drugs, police say, after car crash
A preliminary test of Anne Heche's blood that was conducted after her fiery car accident on Aug. 5 has revealed that the 53-year-old actor had drugs in her system at the time of the crash. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told NBC News that Heche's "blood draw...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture
Rosie O'Donnell Admits Regret for Making Fun of Anne Heche Amid Her Hospitalization
Rosie O'Donnell is expressing remorse. As actress Anne Heche remains in a coma after she survived a fiery car crash in Los Angeles on Friday, O'Donnell took to TikTok on Sunday to reflect on her past treatment of Heche, sharing that she now feels "bad" for her remarks. In the...
TMZ.com
Anne Heche Almost Hit Pedestrian Before Crashing into House
Anne Heche clearly didn't care about the safety of others as she flew through neighborhood streets and alleyways -- at one point almost striking a woman -- before barreling through a home. We've obtained new surveillance video showing Anne's blue Mini Cooper driving erratically in Mar Vista Friday. At one...
Anne Heche's son mourns mother: 'We have lost a bright light'
Anne Heche's son paid tribute to his mother Friday saying the family had lost "a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend."
Anne Heche Had Cocaine In Her System During Car Crash: Reports
The actor is in critical condition after crashing her car into two Los Angeles homes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Anne Heche Dies at 53 Following Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche, who crashed into a home on Friday, August 5, igniting a blaze, has died of her injuries after a week in a hospital. She was 53. Though dramatic video showed Heche springing up from under a sheet while being removed from the scene, she had been in a coma since shortly after the accident.
Anne Heche Hospitalized After Fiery Car Crash
Actress Anne Heche was rushed to the hospital on Friday after being involved in a car crash in Los Angeles. TMZ reports Heche crashed her Mini Cooper into a home, which ignited a fire. According to the outlet, Anne suffered severe burns from the blaze and is currently intubated. It...
Anne Heche is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since car crash
Anne Heche has not regained consciousness since shortly after she crashed her car in Los Angeles on Friday. Initial reports about the actor’s condition said she was “stable” and firefighters said she had spoken to rescuers as she was pulled from the wreckage. However, on Monday a...
Bizarre Behavior: Anne Heche Bought Red Wig Before Being Rushed To Hospital Where She Remains In Coma After Fiery Car Crash
As Anne Heche remains hospitalized in "extremely critical care" and a coma, new details have emerged about what went down moments before she bulldozed her car into a home, setting herself and the property on fire. The 53-year-old actress went to a Venice Beach hair salon where she bought a red wig less than 30 minutes before police responded to the fiery crash site on Friday, Radar has learned. Heche was smiling and "coherent” just 27 minutes before the bizarre incident.'Extreme Critical Condition': Anne Heche In Coma, Needs Surgery For Burns — As Terrifying New Video Emerges Of 90 MPH...
Comments / 18