iowapublicradio.org
School districts prepare and adjust for school year without free lunches for all
For the first time in two years, school districts are returning to a school year without funding to provide free lunches for all students. When the pandemic hit, Congress allowed the U.S. Department of Agriculture to waive eligibility requirements and provide school meals free of cost to students. But, the program was not renewed this year.
Iowa's Prairie Meadows casino CEO wants to nix his retirement plan
Prairie Meadows CEO Gary Palmer, 75, wants to retract his longtime plan to retire by the end of 2023, he told Axios Thursday.The nonprofit casino's board called a special meeting Friday to consider extending his contract.What's happening: A few board members have inquired whether he'd be interested in staying, he told Axios.And he said he's got no other plans but to fish after 2023 anyway.Catch up fast: Prairie Meadows pumps tens of millions of dollars annually into the budgets of Iowa charities and local governments.Palmer has worked for the casino for decades and plans for his secession have been ongoing for years.Also on today’s agenda is a plan to terminate a search for an executive vice president that could work for a year before replacing Palmer.Of note: Palmer's annual salary is $641,000.He was given an $800,000 bonus earlier this year.What's next: Friday's meeting starts at 10:30am at the James Rasmussen Board Room, 1 Prairie Meadows Drive in Altoona.
Iowa gives too little attention to care of its elderly
People in the health care field have worked their tails off since the COVID pandemic hit Iowa with a vengeance in 2020. Doctors, nurses and all manner of technicians and support staff have performed heroically under circumstances that often were trying. But the death this year of a patient at a Centerville care center has […] The post Iowa gives too little attention to care of its elderly appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
AARP giving away goodie bags for birthday of Social Security Act
DES MOINES, Iowa — AARP will be celebrating the 87th birthday of the Social Security Act by giving away goodie bags at the Iowa State Fair on Sunday. The first 87 people to visit AARP’s booth at noon in the Varied Industries Building will receive a free birthday goodie bag. This year, AARP is focused […]
iowatorch.com
Republicans accuse Miller of overseeing ‘taxpayer-funded slush fund’
DES MOINES, Iowa – The Republican Party of Iowa accused Attorney General Tom Miller of running a “taxpayer-funded slush fund” as president of the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG). An accusation Miller’s office sharply denies. The group met in Des Moines this week for their annual conference.
Penalties mount for late Des Moines park project
Graphite Construction faces at least $35,500 in penalties for failing to complete a Des Moines park project on time.Driving the news: Witmer Park's $560,000 playground and restroom project was supposed to be ready to go by May 31. But more than two months later, the park isn't finished. Liquidated damages are $500 a day, according to the city contract.State of play: The city's legal department last year advised the city council that they are bound by a 2017 state law that restricts a local government's review of a bidder's qualifications. Concerns about the contractor's track record in some other projects...
KCCI.com
Iowans to build a house in just 9 days at the Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — Habitat for Humanity's on-site home build has returned to the Iowa State Fair. They've been working hard on a new home for a Des Moines family since the fair began. It's the first home build they've done on the fairgrounds since 2005. Director of construction...
livability.com
Why Do Business in Marshalltown, IA?
Find out why these 3 entrepreneurs chose to live (and succeed) in this bustling Iowa town. Marshalltown is a great city, with something to do and somewhere to go for everyone. Known for its small-town feel and incredible diversity, the city has cultivated a collection of unique businesses started by entrepreneurs who could have chosen anywhere to start their business but chose to live and work in Marshalltown, IA.
Des Moines Business Record
Local developer interested in acquiring historic federal courthouse, possibly converting it to housing or hotel
The federal courthouse at 123 E. Walnut St. will be disposed of in the coming months by the U.S. General Services Administration. The five-level courthouse, constructed between 1927 and 1929, is on the National Register of Historic Places. Photo by John Retzlaff. At least one local developer is interested in...
livability.com
Time to Thrive in Downtown Marshalltown, IA
City center sees influx of public and private development as it rebounds from devastating derecho and tornado. Historic downtown Marshalltown is hitting all the right notes. Renovations are underway to create more residential opportunities, businesses are improving storefronts, public spaces are drawing visitors, and cafes and restaurants are popping up alongside interesting retail shops in a pedestrian-friendly atmosphere.
KCCI.com
Iowa DPS launching study on human trafficking at Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Safety is starting a new study to determine if there is a problem with human trafficking at the fair and other large Iowa events. They also want to determine if the crimes take place at the fair, or at areas...
Hy-Vee will host COVID-19, pneumonia and shingles vaccination clinics during the first six days of the Iowa State Fair
Des Moines, IOWA – According to the statement, the vaccination clinics will be held daily from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 11 through Tuesday, Aug. 16. Officials also said thatthere is no appointment necessary to receive a vaccine. Hy-Vee Pharmacy team members will be at Booth #10040 just west...
KCCI.com
Gov. Reynolds asks district court to lift injunction on fetal heartbeat bill
DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds announced this morning that she's asked a district court to lift an injunction that put Iowa'sfetal heartbeat law on hold. The law passed in 2018. It outlaws abortion at six weeks, which is around the time a fetus's heartbeat can first be detected.
KCCI.com
This pumpkin at the Iowa State Fair is enormous
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Great Pumpkin winner at the Iowa State Fair belongs to Pete and Alba Casper from Dubuque County. You’d probably never guess what the pumpkin weighs!. Watch the video above to find out more about this squash.
Iowa State Fair day two filled with giant pumpkins, animals
DES MOINES, Iowa — On day two at the Iowa State Fair it was all about the competitions. In the Champion Suffolk Ram competition the judge had specific characteristics he was looking for in each class. Likewise at the Chicken Barn the judge had specific expectations on what each bird should look like, for example […]
KCCI.com
Mahaska County GOP censures Rep. Miller-Meeks over her Respect for Marriage Act vote
Mahaska County Republicans voted to censure Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks at a meeting last Thursday after Miller-Meeks voted to protect same-sex and interracial marriages last month. Jean Stanford, chair of the Mahaska County GOP central committee, told KCCI that "a couple of grassroots conservatives in Mahaska County noticed how Ms....
Why young people are leaving Des Moines and where they're going
The average young adult who grew up in Des Moines moved about 161 miles away for their job, according to data by the U.S. Census Bureau's Center for Economic Studies (CES). That's about 20 miles less than the national average. Why it matters: The pattern of leaving reflects where the...
littlevillagemag.com
Deep in a Des Moines golf course sits a haunted observatory with a far-out history
The Drake Municipal Observatory is probably the only scientific facility of its kind more familiar to local golfers than local school kids. Since 1921, it’s sat between the green on the 17th hole of Waveland Golf Course and the tee of the 18th. It’s an anomalous presence among the fairways and the nearby tennis courts, like a relic of some alternative version of Des Moines.
siouxlandproud.com
Fareway buying Iowa grocery store from Powerball winners
BONDURANT, Iowa (WHO) – A Bondurant grocery store opened by lottery winners Brian and Mary Lohse will soon become a Fareway. The Boone-based grocery chain announced Friday an agreement has been reached to purchase the Brick Street Market and Café in Bondurant. The purchase is expected to be finalized in early 2023.
radiokmzn.com
CITY OF OSKALOOSA PREPARING FOR UPCOMING DEER HUNTING SEASON
OSKALOOSA – The city of Oskaloosa is preparing for the upcoming 2022/2023 Urban Deer Hunting season, being held within the Oskaloosa City limits. The 2022/2023 hunting season will run from September 17, 2022, through January 10, 2023. During this season, qualified hunters will be allowed to harvest deer within the city limits using bows and arrows.
