Read full article on original website
Related
Thought Catalog
Here’s Every Zodiac Sign’s Horoscope For August 2022
Throughout the beginning of August, you’re going to act a little selfish and do whatever you want when the moment strikes. Then, when Virgo season starts on August 23, you will feel extra generous. You will go out of your way to help others. You will spread kindness and try to make this world a slightly more positive place.
August 2022 Will Be The Best Month For These 4 Zodiac Signs (& They Have Every Reason To Celebrate)
Click here to read the full article. Get excited, because August is full of intriguing twists and turns. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best month of August 2022, you’re at the center of the limelight, so revel in how exhilarating it feels to be in the middle of all the commotion. Astrology is getting wilder and wilder, paving the way for a Leo season that is creative, romantic and larger-than-life! If you were hoping for a peaceful and relaxing transition into August, think again. On August 1, passionate Mars will join forces with erratic and...
Horoscope today, Friday August 12: Daily guide to what your star sign has in store for your zodiac dates
The full moon brings surprises linked to social life. You can get closer to special people or have another go at joining a group. Your key skill is the ability to adapt to circumstances, and carry others along with you. So a leadership role can be an option. A fitness...
Horoscope: Luckiest day of the week for each Zodiac sign
Best of luck to you File The horoscope can inform you of many things: Health, wealth, the future, even good fortune on a specific day. What day of the week does the horoscope infer is your luckiest? With the help of elitedaily.com we have the answers. Leo File Luckiest day of the week: SundayCancer (June 22 to July 22) (AP Photo/Gabriela Sanchez) Luckiest day of the week: MondayAries (March 21 to April 20) and Scorpio (October 24 to November 22) (Photo by CLAUDIO CRUZ/AFP via Getty Images) Luckiest day of the week: TuesdayGemini Gemini (May 22 to June 21) and Virgo (August 23 to September 23) (Photo credit should read BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images) Luckiest day of the week: WednesdaySagittarius (November 23 to December 21) and Pisces (February 20 to March 20) (AP Photo/Caleb Jones) Luckiest day of the week: ThursdayTaurus (April 21 to May 21) and Libra (September 24 to October 23) (Photo credit should read BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images) Luckiest day of the week: FridayCapricorn (December 22 to January 20) and Aquarius (January 21 to February 19) (Photo credit should read BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images) Luckiest day of the week: Saturday11
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thought Catalog
Your Weekly Horoscope For August 6 – August 13
This week, stop doubting yourself and take a real chance on yourself. You have the talent. Now you need the guts. Remember, if you never put yourself out there, then your world is never going to change. You need to play an active role in your own life. Taurus. This...
Capricorn—Your August Horoscope Predicts A Wild & Unexpected Shift In Your Love Life
Click here to read the full article. If you’re dealing with ups and downs in your relationships, it’s no wonder. After all, your Capricorn August 2022 horoscope is filled with opportunities for your love life to evolve. Even though you’re an earth sign who loves stability and predictability, these unexpected shifts are about to make things *much* more exciting. As the month begins, you may feel overwhelmed by the changing tides (at least when it comes to your romantic affairs). When passionate Mars forms a conjunction with erratic Uranus in your fifth house of lust and love, you may discover that...
Scorpio—Your August Horoscope Wants To Show You Who You Can Trust & Who You Should Avoid
Click here to read the full article. You’re going through a lot right now, Scorpio! Trust your gut, because if something feels off, it probably is. Your Scorpio August 2022 horoscope begins on a rough note, because you’re still dealing with shakeups, breakups and makeups. Not every relationship is meant to last forever, so settle for nothing less than what you deserve. As Mars—your ruling planet—joins forces with erratic Uranus in your seventh house of partnerships on August 1, you’re beginning the month knowing that some of your relationships may not be on sturdy ground. Chances are, you’re sick of being...
Sagittarius—Your August Horoscope Wants You To Ignore The Haters, Because You’re On Fire
Click here to read the full article. Prepare for disruptions and disturbances, Sagittarius! After all, your Sagittarius August 2022 horoscope says you might be feeling incredibly disorganized as the month begins. You may even be feeling tired and more scatterbrained than usual. Blame it on the fact that driven Mars will join forces with unpredictable Uranus in your sixth house of day-to-day activities on August 1, which could force you to throw away your whole routine and start from scratch. However, change isn’t always a bad thing. In fact, as seductive Venus forms an opposition with Pluto in your second house...
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to Reduce Stress By Zodiac Sign
Life has been extra stressful lately, hasn’t it? It's leaving many of us wondering how to reduce stress from the news, from our lifestyles, or the people around us. That could mean spending a day or two offline, taking a mental health day from school or work, or spending some time with your friends just hanging out. But it's also important to look inward and use your own coping skills to reduce stress. Astrology can show us the innate ways that we react to stressful aspects of life — for better or worse. So, read on to find out how to reduce stress, how your sign often reacts to stress, and how you can cope with it. As always, if you're experiencing extreme stress or anxiety, or just want help coping, help is available.
Taurus—Your August Horoscope Says You’re Adjusting To Some Big Changes, So Be Patient
Click here to read the full article. If you’re starting off this month feeling all out of sorts, it’s no wonder! Your Taurus August 2022 horoscope wants to remind you that you’re still dealing with so many unexpected turns, so give yourself time to adapt to the changing tides. You’re leading a revolution right now, so continue manifesting the future you believe in. On August 1, Mars in Taurus will join forces with Uranus—planet of rebellion—which will add a layer of intensity and independence to your life. However, you can trust in the process, because you’re still processing the fact that...
Virgo—Your August Horoscope Wants You To Own Your Power & Let Go Of Your Need For Perfection
Click here to read the full article. You’re making waves this month, Virgo! Open your heart and embrace all the new experiences you’re being given, because your Virgo August 2022 horoscope wants you to see something from a completely different angle. As driven Mars joins forces with free-thinking Uranus in your ninth house of wisdom and expansion on August 1, you’re starting the month off with a whole new understanding of the world. Embrace it, because you’re shaking up the foundation of your belief systems! When Mercury—your ruling planet—enters Virgo on August 4, it will be an incredibly rejuvenating experience. The...
Louisiana school rejects kindergartner due to same-sex parents
Couple says they were told their 5-year-old could not attend the Bible Baptist Academy because of their "lifestyle choices." KPLC's Amma Siriboe reports.Aug. 10, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Texas Little Leaguer Shown Most Genuine Sportsmanship Ever
Evidently Tom Hanks character, Jimmy Dugan, in the blockbuster movie "A League Of Their Own", had it all wrong when he shouted at one of his female players, "There's no crying in baseball." I'm not sure if you've been keeping up with the regional tournaments that are part of this...
A 'potentially hazardous' blue-whale-size asteroid will zip through Earth’s orbit on Friday
A "potentially hazardous" asteroid the size of a blue whale is set to zip past Earth on Friday (Aug. 12), according to NASA (opens in new tab). The asteroid, named 2015 FF, has an estimated diameter between 42 and 92 feet (13 and 28 meters), or about the body length of an adult blue whale (Balaenoptera musculus), and it will zoom past the Earth at 20,512 mph (33,012 km/h).
Scientists Are Investigating Gigantic Energy ‘Jets’ That Shoot Up to Space
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Lightning strikes can be an exhilarating and terrifying sight to behold from the ground, but what’s wilder is that these intense bolts of plasma sometimes powerfully erupt in the opposite direction, zigzagging up into space in dazzling displays known as gigantic jets.
Elle
Libra Daily Horoscope
You’re in Cupid’s crosshairs when the Aquarius full moon shines a spotlight in your amorous fifth house today. During the following two weeks, paint the target on your back by pouring more of your genuine personality into the romance game. Let people see the real you, and you’ll draw in suitable partners or make your boo fall in love all over again. If there are no prospects in the pipeline, give dating apps a whirl. As lovely Venus swings into Leo and your technology zone, everyone’s swiping right on you between now and September 5.
K945
Shreveport, LA
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
K945 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0