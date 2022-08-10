Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Biologists Say Established Wolf Packs Outside of Wyoming’s Northwest Corner Are Unlikely
About four years ago, Johnny Bergeson – an avid hunter and hunting guide from Laramie – watched a wolf from the cab his pickup. Bergeson, his pickup and the wolf were in southern Wyoming's Wick/Beumee Wildlife Habitat Management Area....
cowboystatedaily.com
Bikers Boost State’s Economy As They Ride Through Wyoming To Sturgis Rally
When bikers come through Wyoming on their way to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, they're bringing more than freedom on two wheels. They're also bringing an economic boost for the Cowboy State. Just think how much money 400,000 motorcyclists can...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming Military Department organizes the emergency response
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - As the sword and shield of Wyoming, the military is known for being ever-ready when an emergency strikes. As part of the Wyoming Military Department, the Wyoming Joint Operations Center plays a major role in an emergency. "You never know what that phone call...
Whacky Laws That Prove Wyoming is Like Idaho’s Crazy Aunt
C'mon, you know it's true. Every family has a crazy aunt! Let's call her "Aunt Shelly." Always the center of attention, Aunt Shelly is a free-spirited woman-child with a colorful reputation at the local watering hole. Her bleach-blonde perm is straight outta 1989, and so is her taste in music, men, and makeup. Even though she lives next door, she's the guest who shows up five hours early or five hours late, empty-handed with a hot but sketchy new boyfriend. Despite her wild ways and your wild disbelief, she's held down the same HR job on a cube farm for the last 18 years. And despite your best advice, Aunt Shelly does what Aunt Shelly wants. It's her world, and we're all just livin' in it. Auntie's motto was YOLO before it was cool, and it was more than likely seasoned with a dash of an illicit substance back in the day.
cowboystatedaily.com
Worst Of Mountain Pine Beetle Epidemic In Wyoming Over, Experts Say
Drive along Wyoming's highways or back roads through forested regions, and the view will likely include vast spreads of dead trees – many of them still standing. The mountain pine beetle epidemic that struck the hardest during the early...
svinews.com
In a first for Wyoming, national endorsements shape down-ballot races
JACKSON — Dan Dockstader has been around Wyoming’s political block between his 36 years at the Star Valley Independent, which he publishes, and his 16 years in the Wyoming Legislature, where he currently serves as Senate president. But this primary isn’t like other elections he’s seen.
How Do You Choose The Best Part Of Wyoming, With All The Beauty?
If you're one of those people that always seem to complain that there isn't anything to do in Wyoming, you're not trying hard enough. Really if you were to walk out your door and take a look around, you could find something immediately. Luke Bryan's song 'Huntin, Fishin & Lovin...
Fairfield Sun Times
Tracking eastern Montana’s silent firestarters
Underground coal seams can burn unnoticed for years. They can also spark raging wildfires. Funding to extinguish them is limited, but a mapping effort is underway to plot the smoldering coordinates. Rosebud CountyLast summer, wildfires burned half of John Bailey’s 25,000-acre ranch. With much of his pasture up in smoke,...
cutoday.info
Two Wyoming Credit Unions Seeking to Merge
CASPER, Wyo. —Two credit unions in the Equality State have announced plans to merge. The $502-million UniWyo Credit Union and the $189-million Reliant Federal Credit Union said they are considering a combination. “Both credit unions are located in Wyoming and have a long history of supporting the communities they...
What Music Genre Is Least Favorite Of Wyoming Football Players?
The likes and dislikes of the Wyoming players is interesting. Everyone has their favorite music, but what about least favorite?. According to a recent Instagram video, the University of Wyoming locker room has some MAJOR diversity when it comes to the music they enjoy and the music they REALLY dislike.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Firewood Dealers Say High Fuel Costs Have Forced Them To Raise Prices
Higher prices at the gas pump will lead to higher prices at the wood stove, some firewood sellers said. "Yeah, I did actually have to put (firewood) prices up, because of the cost of gas and everything else," Guy Johnson of Cheyenne told Cowboy State Daily. "It went up from about $130 per pickup load to about $140, then $150. And that's about seven tenths of a cord."
cowboystatedaily.com
Shooting the Breeze With Rod Miller And Cat Urbigkit: Pre-Election Pondering
Miller and Urbigkit are opinion columnists for Cowboy State Daily. Cat Urbigkit: Hey Rod, our experiment of shooting the breeze in a column was popular enough that Editor Jimmy wants us to do more. While I generally like the guy's taste in music, I must say he's a bit of a glutton for punishment in asking for more of our political opinions.
Motorcyclist Dead After Hitting Guardrail on I-90 in Wyoming
A 70-year-old Washington woman is dead after crashing her motorcycle west of Gillette, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, near milepost 93.728 on Interstate 90. The patrol says Marilou Vanderiet was riding east in the right-hand lane when she failed to...
oilcity.news
(VIDEO) First of nine highway underpasses under construction in $15.1M project to reduce Wyoming deer–vehicle collisions
CASPER, Wyo. — Construction is underway on the first of nine underpasses set to be built along a section of Wyoming Highway 189 that has one of the highest wildlife–vehicle collision rates in the state. The Dry Piney Wildlife Crossing Project involves adding the nine underpasses along with...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: Here Are My Predictions For The 2022 Wyoming GOP Primary Election
Those have been opening paragraphs and headlines of my columns leading up to this moment. We are watching world history happen right here in our little Wyoming. Politically, we are watching the World Series, March Madness, and the Super Bowl all...
cowboystatedaily.com
Letter To The Editor: The Facts Chuck Gray Is Forgetting
As I observe Representative Chuck Gray's campaign for the Wyoming Secretary of State position, I find it hard to watch him take credit for how he successfully "authored and passed our state's Voter ID law". He seems to have forgotten the true facts behind the bill, so I have decided to come forward with the rest of the story.
cowboystatedaily.com
Cause of Laramie Power Outage Unknown, Was Not Exploding Animal
Damage to a substation caused a power outage that hit Laramie at 1:36 p.m. Tuesday and left some of the roughly 9,800 affected Rocky Mountain Power customers without electricity until nearly 10:30 p.m. that night. An exact cause for the damage...
cowboystatedaily.com
Lawsuit Could Halt Wolf Hunts In Wyoming, Montana, Idaho
Alleged bad wolf management by Montana and Idaho could shut down wolf hunts in those states and Wyoming, if a complaint filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court by environmental and animal welfare groups succeeds. "Wolves in the northern Rocky Mountains are...
county17.com
Two new toxin advisories issued in Wyoming; harmful bloom advisories in effect at 21 waterbodies
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Two new toxin advisories have been issued in Wyoming this week due to toxin concentrations associated with harmful cyanobacterial blooms exceeding recreational thresholds, according to an online advisories map of harmful blooms in the state. Toxin advisories were issued Tuesday at Eden Reservoir and at Leazenby...
mybighornbasin.com
Wyoming Game and Fish Announces August Bear Spray Giveaways in Western Wyoming Communities
Wyoming Game and Fish will do its annual bear spray giveaway in Cody, Jackson, Lander, and Pinedale – communities where bears coexist with hunters and anglers. In cooperation with Safari Club International Foundation and American Bear Foundation, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will distribute bear spray to hunters and anglers at no cost.
