Sanborn, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Daily Telegram

Douglas County Past: Lightning strike kills cow; Superior couple arrested for counterfieting

Final plans have been made for the Fun Day Saturday in Kelly Park, located at North Seventh Street and Grand Avenue, sponsored by the North End Neighborhood Organization. A German band will perform from 2 to 4 p.m. with Eddie Williams presenting music from 6 to 8 p.m. for a street dance, which will be held on Baxter Avenue. A flea market will be featured all day with free space available. Persons wishing to participate in the flea market must bring their own tables.
Missing swimmer's body recovered near Madeline Island

La Pointe Police say they have found the body of a swimmer who went missing near Big Bay State Park on Madeline Island. Authorities say he was 41-year-old Curtis Wilmer of Eau Claire. Wilmer was a member of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. Just before 2:40 p.m....
Eau Claire man dies cliff jumping in Lake Superior

LA POINTE, WI -- An Eau Claire man died while cliff jumping in Lake Superior. According to the La Pointe Police Department, they received a call around 2:40 p.m. Sunday. The caller said Curtis Wilmer, 41, had jumped off the Eagles Nest within Big Bay State Park and didn’t resurface.
Unoccupied Boat Drifted Ashore In Ashland, Man Missing

ASHLAND, Wis. — A man is missing after his boat drifted ashore unoccupied in Ashland, according to the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office. Monday morning around 8:45, Ashland County got a phone call regarding a boat with no one in it that drifted ashore at the end of Ackley Road in the township of Sanborn of Ashland County.
14 Year-Old Boy Dies In Bayfield County Drowning

BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. — On Wednesday a boy went under the water and drowned in Wisconsin, according to the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office. It happened around 3:30 p.m. at Deep Lake, Town of Hughes, Wisconsin. It was reported that a 14 year-old boy was swimming in the middle...
Assaultive suspect tased by police in Ironwood

IRONWOOD, MI— Police had to tase an Ironwood man when they tried to arrest him on several felony warrants last week. Ironwood Public Safety officers on Friday went to a residence on Coolidge Avenue to arrest the subject for various crimes on different occasions. The man had an assaultive past, so assistance was requested from the Gogebic County Sheriff's Office, Hurley City Police Department, and the Iron County Sheriff's Office.
Bayfield County man found guilty of murdering neighbor

BAYFIELD, WI -- A jury found a Bayfield County man guilty of murdering his neighbor. Randy Erickson was charged with second degree murder in connection to the May 2020 incident. According to court documents, Erickson told police he shot and killed Michael Kinney. The two had spent years arguing over...
Two Harbors Mayor makes first statement after recall election

TWO HARBORS, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Two Harbors Mayor Chris Swanson made his first public statement to KBJR/CBS3 following Tuesday’s recall election removing him from office. “We love Two Harbors and the people who make up the community. We will continue our mission to positively impact this area and are grateful for all that we have learned and that has been accomplished over the past 5 and a half years.”
Two Harbors mayor recalled

Two Harbors voters have decided to recall Mayor Chris Swanson. The question on the Two Harbors ballot Tuesday read, “Shall Mayor Christopher Swanson be recalled?”. Swanson has been under pressure to resign for months. A Resign or Recall Committee collected more than 500 signatures to get the recall question on Tuesday’s ballot. It passed with 86 percent of the vote.
Area Primary Election Results

UNDATED (KDAL) – In Tuesday’s primary election, the race for Sheriff in St. Louis County was narrowed to Gordon Ramsay and Jason Lukovsky in November. In Douglas County, all the candidates were Democrats so by gaining 62 percent of the vote, Matt Izzard was elected Sheriff. In Two...
