TWO HARBORS, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Two Harbors Mayor Chris Swanson made his first public statement to KBJR/CBS3 following Tuesday’s recall election removing him from office. “We love Two Harbors and the people who make up the community. We will continue our mission to positively impact this area and are grateful for all that we have learned and that has been accomplished over the past 5 and a half years.”

TWO HARBORS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO