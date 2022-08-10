ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NC

Warrenton Revitalization Committee resumes meetings

The Warrenton Revitalization Committee will resume its regularly scheduled meetings beginning Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 6 p.m. at Town Hall, 113 S. Bragg St., Warrenton. Meetings will be held at 6 p.m on the third Tuesday of each month at Town Hall.
WARRENTON, NC
Warren County NAACP awards scholarships to local students

For several years, the Warren County NAACP has awarded a $1,000 scholarship to a graduating senior in Warren County schools. This year, the Branch awarded two $1,000 scholarships, based on academic performance and need. The Warren County NAACP noted that because of the high quality of applications received this year, two additional scholarships of $500 each were also awarded.
WARREN COUNTY, NC
John Graham Class of 1971 reunites

John Graham High School’s Class of 1971 held their annual gathering Saturday, Aug. 6, at Buck Spring Park. Fifty-one years after graduation, the Class of 1971 is still thriving, growing and giving back to their community in various ways. Collin Bullock, class member and retired brick mason, stated that...
WARREN COUNTY, NC
WCS prepares for start of new school year

Summer break is almost over for students in the Warren County school system with the first day of the 2022-23 school year rapidly approaching. Students at Warren Early College High School, which follows the Vance-Granville Community College calendar, returned today (Wednesday). Through a partnership with VGCC, students have an opportunity to earn both a high school diploma and associate’s degree.
WARREN COUNTY, NC
Society
County Commissioners adopt updated Comprehensive Development Plan

The Warren County Board of Commissioners, during its Aug. 1 regular meeting, voted unanimously to adopt an updated Warren County Comprehensive Development Plan. The newly-adopted plan updates the previous 2002 plan, which was intended to be effective through the current year. Need for an updated plan. Information included in the...
WARREN COUNTY, NC
Warrenton Board of Commissioners calls special meeting

The Board of Commissioners of the Town of Warrenton will hold a special meeting at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, to consider the exercise of an option to purchase real property located along South Front Street in Warrenton. The meeting will be held at Town Hall, 113 S. Bragg...
WARRENTON, NC
Freedom Hill: This small NC town was the first in the nation incorporated by Black families freed from slavery

Freedom Hill: This small NC town was the first in the nation incorporated by Black families freed from slavery. Despite its importance to United States history, Princeville's valuable historic narrative has been almost washed away in generations of floods. Today, this historic town is among the poorest in the state - in part due to hurricane damage and high water that have plagued the town since its founding.
PRINCEVILLE, NC
Warrenton board considers nuisance properties

The Warrenton Town Board began discussion of nuisance properties during its regular monthly meeting Monday night. Town Administrator Robert Davie reviewed a list of nine commercial and residential locations, some in the historic district, saying that Commissioner John Blalock had asked that a list of nuisance buildings be developed. On...
WARRENTON, NC
New teacher orientation held

On Thursday, Aug. 4, new staff of Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School had the opportunity to tour Hollister, the community served by the school. Staff toured major landmarks of the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe, and discussed the rich history of the community and the importance of equity in education. Pictured from the left are Evonne Harrison, instructional coach, Jamiya Tuten, Shoney Rudd, Melody Lynch, instructional coach, Taleena Sines, Deanna Battle, Latoya Boone, D’Zaria Addison and Sharon Berrun.
HOLLISTER, NC
Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School welcomes new principal

When students at Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School in Hollister return to class next week, they will see a new face behind the principal’s desk, but not someone new to the community in the area where Warren and Halifax counties meet. Melissa Richardson began her duties as principal of the local...
HOLLISTER, NC
'Environmental racism:' First town incorporated by Black families freed from slavery sits in major NC flood plain

Princeville, N.C. — The first town ever incorporated by Black men and women freed from slavery is right here in North Carolina. During the Civil War, there were over 10,000 enslaved men, women and children in Edgecombe County. Their stories remain etched across several geographical landmarks remaining in modern day Princeville – places like the Tar River, Shiloh Landing and Freedom Hill.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
ncssm.edu

Returning to her points of origin

Just north of Roanoke Rapids, tucked between the county seat of Northampton County and the Virginia border, sits the tiny town of Gaston. It’s where Dr. Tonya Smith-Jackson ’82 is from. Her parents and grandparents, too. The second oldest of six wouldn’t stay there long, however. With her...
DURHAM, NC
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Governor Youngkin commends Mecklenburg’s new school complex

Governor Youngkin, accompanied by Senators Frank Ruff and Jennifer McClellan, Delegates Tommy Wright and Israel O’Quinn, Congressman Bob Good, Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera, Former School Board Chairman Dale Sturdifen, as well as the Mecklenburg School Board Chairman Gavin Honeycutt and Board of Supervisors cut the ribbon for the new Mecklenburg County Middle & High School complex.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
Free COVID-19 testing schedule for next week announced

The free COVID-19 testing made possible by OptumServe, Warren County Health Department and Warren County government continues next week at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 US Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton. The schedule for the week is as follows:. • Monday, Aug. 15: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. • Tuesday,...
WARREN COUNTY, NC

