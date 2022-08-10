Read full article on original website
Warrenton Revitalization Committee resumes meetings
The Warrenton Revitalization Committee will resume its regularly scheduled meetings beginning Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 6 p.m. at Town Hall, 113 S. Bragg St., Warrenton. Meetings will be held at 6 p.m on the third Tuesday of each month at Town Hall.
County Commissioners adopt updated Comprehensive Development Plan
The Warren County Board of Commissioners, during its Aug. 1 regular meeting, voted unanimously to adopt an updated Warren County Comprehensive Development Plan. The newly-adopted plan updates the previous 2002 plan, which was intended to be effective through the current year. Need for an updated plan. Information included in the...
Warrenton Board of Commissioners calls special meeting
The Board of Commissioners of the Town of Warrenton will hold a special meeting at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, to consider the exercise of an option to purchase real property located along South Front Street in Warrenton. The meeting will be held at Town Hall, 113 S. Bragg...
Celebrate ribbon cutting
Licensed esthetician Olivia Hyman, holding scissors, prepares to cut the ribbon during a Friday ceremony celebrating her downtown Warrenton business, Oh Esthetics. Pictured, from the left, are Keshia Smith, Warren County Commissioner Walter Powell, Yolanda Alston (holding Lennox Hawkins), Hyman, Jaja Crews and Leanne Patrick, president/CEO of the Lake Gaston Regional Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center. Hyman began accepting clients at her new location at 124 N. Main St., Warrenton, on June 2, and conducted a grand opening on June 10. To schedule an appointment, go to www.Schedulicity.com.
City of Oxford preparing for 'unprecedented' growth
Oxford, N.C. — As the cost of a home goes up in the Triangle area, many people are looking a little further out so they can get more home space for their money. The city of Oxford is making a name for itself as an option. Ashley Cohn and...
WCS prepares for start of new school year
Summer break is almost over for students in the Warren County school system with the first day of the 2022-23 school year rapidly approaching. Students at Warren Early College High School, which follows the Vance-Granville Community College calendar, returned today (Wednesday). Through a partnership with VGCC, students have an opportunity to earn both a high school diploma and associate’s degree.
NC ABC Commission approves 2 new store locations
Youngsville and Benson, who each requested a new store, were both approved new locations for an ABC store during the meeting that also addressed the ratification of 76 hearing cases and more than $91,000 in penalties.
Governor Youngkin commends Mecklenburg’s new school complex
Governor Youngkin, accompanied by Senators Frank Ruff and Jennifer McClellan, Delegates Tommy Wright and Israel O’Quinn, Congressman Bob Good, Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera, Former School Board Chairman Dale Sturdifen, as well as the Mecklenburg School Board Chairman Gavin Honeycutt and Board of Supervisors cut the ribbon for the new Mecklenburg County Middle & High School complex.
Free COVID-19 testing schedule for next week announced
The free COVID-19 testing made possible by OptumServe, Warren County Health Department and Warren County government continues next week at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 US Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton. The schedule for the week is as follows:. • Monday, Aug. 15: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. • Tuesday,...
Warren County NAACP awards scholarships to local students
For several years, the Warren County NAACP has awarded a $1,000 scholarship to a graduating senior in Warren County schools. This year, the Branch awarded two $1,000 scholarships, based on academic performance and need. The Warren County NAACP noted that because of the high quality of applications received this year, two additional scholarships of $500 each were also awarded.
John Graham Class of 1971 reunites
John Graham High School’s Class of 1971 held their annual gathering Saturday, Aug. 6, at Buck Spring Park. Fifty-one years after graduation, the Class of 1971 is still thriving, growing and giving back to their community in various ways. Collin Bullock, class member and retired brick mason, stated that...
Water, sewer project closing lane of Raleigh street
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A water and sewer improvement project will have an impact on drivers’ commute. Starting on Tuesday, one lane of E. Martin Street and an intersection at E. Martin and Haywood Streets will close for the project, according to officials. The lane and intersection are expected to...
Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School welcomes new principal
When students at Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School in Hollister return to class next week, they will see a new face behind the principal’s desk, but not someone new to the community in the area where Warren and Halifax counties meet. Melissa Richardson began her duties as principal of the local...
New teacher orientation held
On Thursday, Aug. 4, new staff of Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School had the opportunity to tour Hollister, the community served by the school. Staff toured major landmarks of the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe, and discussed the rich history of the community and the importance of equity in education. Pictured from the left are Evonne Harrison, instructional coach, Jamiya Tuten, Shoney Rudd, Melody Lynch, instructional coach, Taleena Sines, Deanna Battle, Latoya Boone, D’Zaria Addison and Sharon Berrun.
Youngsville manufacturing company on lockdown after receiving threats
Youngsville, N.C. — An electronics manufacturing company in Youngsville was on lockdown Thursday afternoon after someone made threats. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said they were investigating the threats made against Eaton Corporation. Deputies did not say what kind of threats were made. Additional details on the situation were...
A Wake County DMV office once known for its decor and cupcakes is shut down
A DMV license plate office run by the CEO of a medical testing company and once renowned for offering cupcakes along with license tags, has been closed due to “several contract violations,” the state says. The Division of Motor Vehicles closed the license plate agency at 408 Village...
Venue change announced for organizational meeting
An organizational meeting for singers who would like to participate in the Lake Gaston Community Choir and its performance of a Christmas cantata this holiday season will now be held at Lakeside Lutheran Church at 2427 Eatons Ferry Rd. in Littleton. The meeting is planned Sunday, Aug. 28, from 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Barbara Folk Callahan
Barbara Folk Callahan of Arcola, 100, died Tuesday, Aug. 2, in Warren Hills Nursing Center in Warrenton. The Rev. Billy Callahan conducted graveside funeral services at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, in Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery. Mrs Callahan was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Jackson Folk...
NCDOT updates 10-year improvement plan
The North Carolina Department of Transportation is looking ahead to the next decade with their newly updated State Transportation Improvement Plan.
Proposed NC bill aims to end free EV charging, recommends $50K to remove stations
Some North Carolina Lawmakers say you have to pay for your parking and you have to pay for your gasoline, so why should your electric vehicle be charged for free?
