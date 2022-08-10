ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

AL.com

Construction beginning on $45.62 million Athens apartment development

Birmingham’s Capstone Building Corp has broken ground on a $45.62 million luxury apartment project in Athens, along with with developer Centerpointe Athens Partners. Gateway Village will have 256 units across 263,351 square feet, with 136 single-bedroom, 88 two-bedroom and 32 three-bedroom apartments. The project is expected to be completed...
WAAY-TV

‘We are at the inmate's mercy’: Limestone Correctional Facility employees detail security crises

Current Alabama Department of Corrections staff are detailing serious security lapses left unchecked and how 2,300 inmates are often guarded by fewer than 30 officers in exclusive interviews Thursday with WAAY 31's I-Team. WAAY 31 also obtained internal ADOC staffing requirement documents about Limestone Correctional Facility, something the department does...
franklinfreepress.net

RHS alum returns home to teach journalism, digital marketing classes

For many high school students, writing is a lost art. So much of today's communication is through text messaging, which consists of abbreviated words, acronyms and sentence fragments. Many young people have never written a letter by hand. Strong writing skills are critical, both professionally and academically, in order to...
Franklin County Times

West Elementary welcomes new principal as former retires

Finishing a long and rewarding career in education, with the last two years as principal at West Elementary School in Russellville, retiree Ann Scott has spent a lot of time in schools, and she said it’s been time well spent. “I love children,” explained Scott. “I feel like if...
WAAY-TV

Decatur man charged with stealing thousands of dollars from potential client

A Decatur man is facing a first-degree theft charge after a resident alleged he accepted a check worth thousands of dollars for work he never did. Decatur Police said the resident filed the report in July following months without contact from 28-year-old Christopher Jay Britt. The resident said they hired Britt, of Britt Lawncare and Landscaping, to work at their residence.
WAAY-TV

MISSING: Search for Morgan County mom Taylor Haynes continues

A family's desperate search for a missing mother. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Taylor Haynes was reported missing in July. “Taylor I miss you," Taylor's father Alan Barnett said. "We all miss you. Your whole family misses you and we just want you safe and back home." It...
WAAY-TV

Pack of dogs attacking livestock in Central community, Lauderdale Co. Sheriff's Office warns

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office is asking residents to keep an eye out after reports of a group of dogs attacking livestock in the Central community. According to Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services, the original pack was of four dogs, but authorities believe two have already been killed. They are now looking for one black dog and a brown dog with a white neck.
WAFF

Two people detained, Taylor Haynes body found in Trinity

TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people have been detained while law enforcement investigates a body that was found in Trinity. Deputies detained the people near the designated search area for Taylor Haynes. A missing person report was filed in Decatur for Haynes on July 8. At 1:40 p.m., investigators located...
WAFF

Decatur man arrested over fraudulent lawn service

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - In March 2022, Christopher Jay Britt, 28, was hired through his business Britt Lawncare and Landscaping to perform work for a Decatur resident. The resident provided Britt with a $7,000 check and for the work to be done, it was determined that Britt cashed the check on the day he received it.
WAAY-TV

Restaurant burglarized, set on fire in Lauderdale County

Investigators from the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office need your help finding a suspected arsonist and thief. Deputies responded to a fire at Kelly's Café at Cooley's Corner about 8 a.m. Saturday on Lauderdale County Road 189. Investigators determined the fire to be intentionally set. They believe the restaurant was...
