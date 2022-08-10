Read full article on original website
Related
Construction beginning on $45.62 million Athens apartment development
Birmingham’s Capstone Building Corp has broken ground on a $45.62 million luxury apartment project in Athens, along with with developer Centerpointe Athens Partners. Gateway Village will have 256 units across 263,351 square feet, with 136 single-bedroom, 88 two-bedroom and 32 three-bedroom apartments. The project is expected to be completed...
WAFF
Madison family deals with ongoing repair delays in newly built home
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - What should have been an exciting experience for the Townsend family, turned into an exhausting one. The Townsend’s said buying a home is not what it lived up to be. “We closed and had tons of things not done, it was not just one or...
WAAY-TV
‘We are at the inmate's mercy’: Limestone Correctional Facility employees detail security crises
Current Alabama Department of Corrections staff are detailing serious security lapses left unchecked and how 2,300 inmates are often guarded by fewer than 30 officers in exclusive interviews Thursday with WAAY 31's I-Team. WAAY 31 also obtained internal ADOC staffing requirement documents about Limestone Correctional Facility, something the department does...
WAFF
Lauderdale County dogs spotted killing area farm animals
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - James Senn owns a small farm in Lauderdale County. He woke up Tuesday morning to find his farm had been raided and his livestock slaughtered. “It looked like a war zone,” he said. “There were dead bodies all along my pasture.”. Senn found a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
franklinfreepress.net
RHS alum returns home to teach journalism, digital marketing classes
For many high school students, writing is a lost art. So much of today's communication is through text messaging, which consists of abbreviated words, acronyms and sentence fragments. Many young people have never written a letter by hand. Strong writing skills are critical, both professionally and academically, in order to...
Franklin County Times
West Elementary welcomes new principal as former retires
Finishing a long and rewarding career in education, with the last two years as principal at West Elementary School in Russellville, retiree Ann Scott has spent a lot of time in schools, and she said it’s been time well spent. “I love children,” explained Scott. “I feel like if...
WAAY-TV
Decatur man charged with stealing thousands of dollars from potential client
A Decatur man is facing a first-degree theft charge after a resident alleged he accepted a check worth thousands of dollars for work he never did. Decatur Police said the resident filed the report in July following months without contact from 28-year-old Christopher Jay Britt. The resident said they hired Britt, of Britt Lawncare and Landscaping, to work at their residence.
Russellville man free following manslaughter plea agreement
A Russellville man facing a capital murder charge in connection to a 2005 shooting death has agreed to a plea deal, allowing him to be released from prison immediately.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAFF
Sweetwater Bakery in Florence will be your new favorite place to grab a treat
FLORENCE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Sweetwater Bakery is changing the game when it comes to all things sweet and sugary!. Located in historic East Florence, Sweetwater Bakery offers everything from delicious cinnamon rolls, savory quiche, eclairs, coffee and more. Stop by for a visit or check out the menu...
WAAY-TV
MISSING: Search for Morgan County mom Taylor Haynes continues
A family's desperate search for a missing mother. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Taylor Haynes was reported missing in July. “Taylor I miss you," Taylor's father Alan Barnett said. "We all miss you. Your whole family misses you and we just want you safe and back home." It...
WAFF
Madison Police Department advises drivers to avoid area of Madison Blvd.
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison Police Department is advising drivers to avoid the area of Madison Boulevard and Production Avenue due to a wreck. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route for the next 90 minutes.
Morgan County authorities investigate home in connection to missing woman
On Wednesday, the Criminal Investigation Division searched a home in connection to a missing woman, Taylor Renae Haynes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAAY-TV
Pack of dogs attacking livestock in Central community, Lauderdale Co. Sheriff's Office warns
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office is asking residents to keep an eye out after reports of a group of dogs attacking livestock in the Central community. According to Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services, the original pack was of four dogs, but authorities believe two have already been killed. They are now looking for one black dog and a brown dog with a white neck.
WAFF
One person detained, body found on scene of missing woman search in Trinity
TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - One person has been detained on the scene of a 24-acre search in Trinity for a missing 25-year-old woman. Deputies were seen detaining the person near the designated search area for Taylor Haynes. A missing person report was filed in Decatur for Haynes on July 8.
WAFF
Two people detained, Taylor Haynes body found in Trinity
TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people have been detained while law enforcement investigates a body that was found in Trinity. Deputies detained the people near the designated search area for Taylor Haynes. A missing person report was filed in Decatur for Haynes on July 8. At 1:40 p.m., investigators located...
Authorities investigating violent dogs accused of killing pets
According to the sheriff's department, the Florence Lauderdale Animal Shelter assisted deputies on Tuesday by helping them set out traps and continuing to search for the dogs.
WAFF
Decatur man arrested over fraudulent lawn service
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - In March 2022, Christopher Jay Britt, 28, was hired through his business Britt Lawncare and Landscaping to perform work for a Decatur resident. The resident provided Britt with a $7,000 check and for the work to be done, it was determined that Britt cashed the check on the day he received it.
WAAY-TV
Restaurant burglarized, set on fire in Lauderdale County
Investigators from the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office need your help finding a suspected arsonist and thief. Deputies responded to a fire at Kelly's Café at Cooley's Corner about 8 a.m. Saturday on Lauderdale County Road 189. Investigators determined the fire to be intentionally set. They believe the restaurant was...
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office warns of violent ‘pack of dogs’
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office is warning residents to be on the lookout for a pack of dogs that have reportedly attacked livestock.
MISSING: Police continue search for Decatur woman
Decatur Police and Morgan County Sheriff's Office are still searching for a Decatur woman.
Comments / 0