#31. Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers
Johnson City, TN
- Annual mean salary: $25,470
- #231 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 110
National
- Annual mean salary: $30,980
- Employment: 98,810
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,950)
--- New Haven, CT ($45,360)
--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($41,210)
- Job description: Feed, water, and examine pets and other nonfarm animals for signs of illness, disease, or injury in laboratories and animal hospitals and clinics. Clean and disinfect cages and work areas, and sterilize laboratory and surgical equipment. May provide routine postoperative care, administer medication orally or topically, or prepare samples for laboratory examination under the supervision of veterinary or laboratory animal technologists or technicians, veterinarians, or scientists.
