23. Ophthalmic medical technicians

Johnson City, TN

- Annual mean salary: $33,500

- #183 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 60

National

- Annual mean salary: $40,010

- Employment: 59,960

- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($67,300)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($57,190)

--- Duluth, MN-WI ($56,200)

- Job description: Assist ophthalmologists by performing ophthalmic clinical functions. May administer eye exams, administer eye medications, and instruct the patient in care and use of corrective lenses.

