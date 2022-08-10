#19. Surgical technologists
Johnson City, TN
- Annual mean salary: $41,950
- #234 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 70
National
- Annual mean salary: $51,510
- Employment: 107,400
- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($79,230)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($74,080)
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($73,460)
- Job description: Assist in operations, under the supervision of surgeons, registered nurses, or other surgical personnel. May help set up operating room, prepare and transport patients for surgery, adjust lights and equipment, pass instruments and other supplies to surgeons and surgeons' assistants, hold retractors, cut sutures, and help count sponges, needles, supplies, and instruments.
