#19. Surgical technologists

By Gerain0812 // Shutterstock
 2 days ago

Johnson City, TN

- Annual mean salary: $41,950

- #234 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 70

National

- Annual mean salary: $51,510

- Employment: 107,400

- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($79,230)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($74,080)

--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($73,460)

- Job description: Assist in operations, under the supervision of surgeons, registered nurses, or other surgical personnel. May help set up operating room, prepare and transport patients for surgery, adjust lights and equipment, pass instruments and other supplies to surgeons and surgeons' assistants, hold retractors, cut sutures, and help count sponges, needles, supplies, and instruments.

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

