#22. Medical transcriptionists

By Syda Productions // Shutterstock
Johnson City, TN

- Annual mean salary: $34,680

- #129 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 40

National

- Annual mean salary: $37,310

- Employment: 49,530

- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV ($58,050)

--- Bend-Redmond, OR ($56,450)

--- Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($55,720)

- Job description: Transcribe medical reports recorded by physicians and other healthcare practitioners using various electronic devices, covering office visits, emergency room visits, diagnostic imaging studies, operations, chart reviews, and final summaries. Transcribe dictated reports and translate abbreviations into fully understandable form. Edit as necessary and return reports in either printed or electronic form for review and signature, or correction.

WJHL

Following public camping ban, Bristol man shares his experience with homelessness

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – On Tuesday night, the Bristol, Virginia City Council approved an ordinance making it illegal to camp on city property. Meanwhile, downtown businesses and their employees have varying opinions on the ban. The ordinance bans camping on sidewalks, alleys, or other public rights-of-way, and those in violation will face a Class 4 […]
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

