22. Medical transcriptionists

WISE COUNTY, Va. — New grants are making southwest Virginia housing options possible for those in need. Among those on the frontlines overseeing those grants is Duane Miller, who has spent nearly 30 years at the Lenowisco Planning District Commission working to build up communities. He told News 5 affordable housing has consistently been an issue, but is always among their top priorities.

WISE COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO