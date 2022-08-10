#22. Medical transcriptionists
Johnson City, TN
- Annual mean salary: $34,680
- #129 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40
National
- Annual mean salary: $37,310
- Employment: 49,530
- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV ($58,050)
--- Bend-Redmond, OR ($56,450)
--- Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($55,720)
- Job description: Transcribe medical reports recorded by physicians and other healthcare practitioners using various electronic devices, covering office visits, emergency room visits, diagnostic imaging studies, operations, chart reviews, and final summaries. Transcribe dictated reports and translate abbreviations into fully understandable form. Edit as necessary and return reports in either printed or electronic form for review and signature, or correction.
Comments / 0