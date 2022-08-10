#29. Pharmacy aides
Johnson City, TN
- Annual mean salary: $25,970
- #107 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 90
National
- Annual mean salary: $32,250
- Employment: 38,900
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($55,930)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($48,360)
--- Fresno, CA ($45,210)
- Job description: Record drugs delivered to the pharmacy, store incoming merchandise, and inform the supervisor of stock needs. May operate cash register and accept prescriptions for filling.
