Johnson City, TN

#26. Phlebotomists

 2 days ago

Johnson City, TN

- Annual mean salary: $30,020

- #271 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 140

National

- Annual mean salary: $37,280

- Employment: 128,020

- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Redding, CA ($52,770)

--- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($51,920)

--- Santa Rosa, CA ($51,620)

- Job description: Draw blood for tests, transfusions, donations, or research. May explain the procedure to patients and assist in the recovery of patients with adverse reactions.

Dayton, TN
