#12. Dietitians and nutritionists
Jackson, TN
- Annual mean salary: $56,880
- #207 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 50
National
- Annual mean salary: $64,150
- Employment: 66,330
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($95,140)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($95,060)
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($93,640)
- Job description: Plan and conduct food service or nutritional programs to assist in the promotion of health and control of disease. May supervise activities of a department providing quantity food services, counsel individuals, or conduct nutritional research.
