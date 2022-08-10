ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

#2. Nurse anesthetists

By Canva
The Herald News
The Herald News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vhdah_0hBmTCeo00

Jackson, TN

- Annual mean salary: $178,860

- #52 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 90

National

- Annual mean salary: $189,190

- Employment: 41,960

- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Duluth, MN-WI ($271,940)

--- Ann Arbor, MI ($262,890)

--- Green Bay, WI ($239,140)

- Job description: Administer anesthesia, monitor patient's vital signs, and oversee patient recovery from anesthesia. May assist anesthesiologists, surgeons, other physicians, or dentists. Must be registered nurses who have specialized graduate education.

Comments / 0

Related
WBBJ

Governor Bill Lee tours reopened rural hospital

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Haywood County Community Hospital has been closed for eight years, causing many residents to have to leave their communities for medical treatment. Now, the residents of Haywood County will no longer need to travel miles for hospital services. “We just had a tour with Governor Bill...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Local counties to see expansion in broadband internet

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Broadband internet services are coming to Hardeman and surrounding counties. Bolivar Energy Authority has begun a new partnership with Aeneas Internet and Telephone, conveying a new sense of expectation to the area when it comes to broadband. More than 15,000 rural homes and businesses will...
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, TN
radionwtn.com

Governor Bill Lee Hears Hwy. 641 Expansion Concerns

Paris, Tenn.–Tennessee Governor Bill Lee came to State Line Road this morning to hear what Henry Countians have to say about the importance of expanding Hwy. 641 into Henry County. Addressing a large crowd of state and county officials and interested citizens gathered under tents in a cornfield, Governor...
TENNESSEE STATE
radionwtn.com

Henry School Threat Contained, Students Safe

Henry, Tenn.–Henry School officials said this morning that a student who was in possession of a knife and who was making possible threats against the school has been contained and discipline measures have been implemented. Early this morning, the administrator and School Resource Officer at Henry School received information...
HENRY, TN
WREG

Tiny Rossville, TN plans to add 1,500 new homes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee stopped in the Fayette County town of Rossville on Wednesday and brought with him a big check that will go toward a new water tower as the town looks to add 1,500 new homes ahead of the arrival of Ford’s Blue Oval City. Rossville Tennessee Mayor Judy Waters […]
ROSSVILLE, TN
Milan Mirror-Exchange

Downtown Humboldt still on the move

Humboldt has been on the move for the past several years and downtown Humboldt has benefited from the progress. That progress is continuing with major upgrades to some building facades. It began when Milano’s Pizza, Mi Casita and The Coffee Shop restaurants opened as well as the Kandy Bank and...
HUMBOLDT, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBBJ

New gym brings new ways to get fit in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jacksonians have a new gym to get active and break a sweat. Fitness 1440 has set up shop in Jackson. The gym features brand new machines, a day-care children’s area, and hydro-massage beds. General Manager Willie Smith says there are several areas for members to...
JACKSON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
WBBJ

New gaming store opens in the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson has a new gaming store where gamers can interact face to face. Canada’s Collectible Games is all about community and creating a fun environment to gather for tournaments, collect cards, role play and more. Owner Brian Canada says that gamers can be on the...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Family remembers Chiquita Stanley, who was killed in Bolivar

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — An overnight shooting in Bolivar left a woman dead. We spoke with the family of the woman killed in the shooting, and they say their loved one will be deeply missed. Tuesday morning, the Bolivar Police Department responded to the 200 block of East Jefferson Street...
BOLIVAR, TN
WBBJ

2 arrested in ongoing drug investigation in Henderson County

REAGAN, Tenn. — Two people have been arrested following an ongoing drug investigation in Henderson County. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 60-year-old Joseph W. Crawford and 55-year-old Darlene A. Pugh are charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell and distribute, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lexington Progress

TWRA Investigate Boating Accident

Three persons with Henderson County connections perished in a boating accident on the Tennessee River this past weekend. The victims were identified as Cheri Denise Arnold, 57, of Bath Springs, who was found at the scene, and 19-year-old Bryan Chayse Linton from Scotts Hill, and 18-year-old Chase Rushing Wulfert from Morris Chapel whose bodies were recovered Sunday.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Identities released of three killed on Tennessee River

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — The identities of three people killed in a boating incident on the Tennessee River on Saturday have been released. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the individuals have been named as 57-year-old Cherie Denise Arnold from Bath Springs, 19-year-old Bryan Chayse Linton from Scotts Hill, and 18-year-old Chase Rushing Wulfert from Morris Chapel.
SCOTTS HILL, TN
nationwidereport.com

No Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Dyersburg (Dyersburg, TN)

According to the Dyersburg Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported around Hogwallow Road and Phillips Street area on Tuesday. The officials arrested 53-years-old Eric Williams with multiple charges involving aggrevated assaults and reckless endangerment. The incident started around 3 a.m. when Eric Williams began chasing his wife and...
DYERSBURG, TN
WBBJ

Fatal shooting occurs in Trenton

TRENTON, Tenn. — One person fatally shot in Trenton. According to information from Trenton Police Chief, Bill Cusson, at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 6, Trenton police officers were dispatched to the area of 191 Westwood Drive for a shots fired call. Upon arrival, officers found two adult females...
TRENTON, TN
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
281K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy