#2. Nurse anesthetists
Jackson, TN
- Annual mean salary: $178,860
- #52 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 90
National
- Annual mean salary: $189,190
- Employment: 41,960
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Duluth, MN-WI ($271,940)
--- Ann Arbor, MI ($262,890)
--- Green Bay, WI ($239,140)
- Job description: Administer anesthesia, monitor patient's vital signs, and oversee patient recovery from anesthesia. May assist anesthesiologists, surgeons, other physicians, or dentists. Must be registered nurses who have specialized graduate education.
